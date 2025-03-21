News
Noku Maldives invites guests to spellbinding Earth Hour 2025 celebration
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, invites guests to embrace the magic of Earth Hour 2025 at the heart of the secluded Noonu Atoll—a place where luxury meets untouched natural beauty. A bespoke evening of art, music, and mindful dining awaits, reflecting the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and meaningful guest experiences.
The festivities begin as the golden afternoon sun casts a warm glow over the island, marking the start of a sand art competition. Guests will be invited to judge this display of artistic expression and collaboration while savouring exquisitely crafted cocktails and delectable canapés. The experience is further elevated by the soothing melodies of live music, drifting through the island breeze.
As twilight deepens, the evening transitions into a special Earth Hour dinner, expertly curated by the resort’s culinary team. Guests will indulge in a menu that celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients, capturing the essence of Maldivian flavours while embracing the principles of sustainability. Whether dining beneath the swaying palms or within the serene privacy of an ocean-facing villa, the experience promises to be as enchanting as it is memorable.
The highlight of the Earth Hour initiative takes place at 8:30 PM, when the resort dims its lights in key guest areas. Tea light candles will illuminate the walkways, casting a soft, ethereal glow that mirrors the stars above. As guests revel in this moment of tranquillity, they are invited to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.
“At Noku Maldives, we celebrate Earth Hour as more than just a symbolic gesture—it is an opportunity to spark awareness and inspire action,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager of Noku Maldives. “This event is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable hospitality while delivering experiences in the most meaningful way.”
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.
Embrace Maldives’ hidden summer with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Beyond the well-known winter appeal of the Maldives lies an underrated gem—summer. From May to October, the islands transform into a sanctuary of intimate escapes, breathtaking marine encounters, and uninterrupted tranquillity, offering a side of the Maldives that remains one of travel’s best-kept secrets. This year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to rediscover summer in the Maldives through curated experiences across its four island resorts, each tailored to romance, diving, adventure, and relaxation.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives provides an ideal setting for couples seeking a romantic summer retreat. Overwater bungalows offer a tranquil atmosphere, where the gentle lapping of waves sets a soothing rhythm for the days ahead. For those desiring an exclusive adults-only escape, Platinum Island offers elevated privacy and sophistication, creating the perfect environment for seclusion. As the sun sets, private sandbank dinners and candlelit beachside feasts transform ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.
For diving enthusiasts, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled underwater experience. Home to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs and in close proximity to iconic dive sites, Ellaidhoo provides exceptional opportunities for marine exploration. Divers can witness the Maldives’ marine life in its full splendour, and encounters with Tripod, the island’s beloved three-finned turtle, add a unique charm to every dive. Whether exploring the legendary house reef or venturing to sites such as Fish Head and Maaya Thila, every descent promises an awe-inspiring glimpse into the ocean’s wonders.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives serves as the ultimate summer playground for thrill-seekers, where the ocean’s energy meets endless opportunities for adventure. Home to the world-renowned surf break, Pasta Point, the island attracts seasoned surfers eager to ride its perfectly peeling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort offers an array of exhilarating water sports, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, ensuring every adrenaline-seeker finds an activity suited to their passion. Whether carving through the waves or speeding across crystal-clear waters, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives encapsulates the thrill of ocean adventure.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives redefines summer living, blending stylish beachfront retreats with effortless indulgence. Days unfold at a leisurely pace, with sun-drenched afternoons by the infinity pool, gourmet dining that highlights the flavours of the sea, revitalising spa treatments, and sunrise yoga sessions designed to awaken the senses. Whether savouring exquisitely crafted dishes, indulging in personalised wellness experiences, or simply embracing the island’s serenity, Velifushi offers an escape where time slows down, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the art of island living.
Far from the winter crowds, summer in the Maldives reveals a season of untold beauty, where the rhythm of the waves sets the pace for unforgettable experiences. Whether diving into vibrant marine ecosystems, embracing barefoot luxury, or savoring moments of pure tranquillity, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes travellers to uncover one of the islands’ best-kept secrets
Celebrate Easter with ‘Blooming Bunny Bash’ at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to a magical Easter this year, where the island transforms into a springtime wonderland with its “Blooming Bunny Bash” theme. From April 16th to 22nd, 2025, a week of joyful celebrations ensues with feasts, games and exciting experiences.
The days leading up to Easter Sunday set the stage with a series of creative and interactive adventures. Young guests can participate in various hands-on activities at Turtle Kids Club, from Easter Card Making and Bunny Ear Crafting to Tree Decorating, Egg Painting, and Easter Bread Decoration. One of the highlights of Easter celebrations at the kid’s club is the Bunny Petting Activity, where little ones can interact with fluffy bunnies while learning about their care and habits.
While most of the festivities cater to young guests, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a curated selection of experiences for families and adults as well. The Lagoon Wine & Cheese Tasting presents an intimate evening surrounded by stunning island vistas. Guests can also unwind after dinner with live music or the special sets created by DJ Nisho at the Chemistry Bar. For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, a Private Easter Picnic on a secluded sandbank promises cherished moments, while a Family BBQ under the stars offers island flavours and festive spirit.
Illusion and wonder take centre stage as Aaron Pang, an internationally acclaimed magician, brings his performances to Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Known for his captivating stage presence and mastery of illusion, Aaron will enchant audiences with performances leading up to Easter Sunday, culminating in a spectacular Magic of Easter showcase on April 20th. The Easter Sunday begins with a Bloom Brunch at Aqua Orange, setting the tone for a day of vibrant events. As the festivities unfold, the Easter Pool Party invites guests of all ages to enjoy canapés and desserts while moving to the electrifying DJ beats. The night ends with another spirited party at Chemistry, with a live band setting the rhythm for an unforgettable night. The Easter activities continue at Sun Siyam Iru Veli for two more magical days, promising an unforgettable time.
Guests can book their Easter vacation with an exclusive offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, featuring complimentary seaplane transfers from seven nights and above, free accommodation and meals for two children under 12, a complimentary couples massage, and complimentary excursions. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made between February 16 and April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025.
