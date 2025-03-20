Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.

The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.