Fall in love with Maldives this summer with tailored escapes at Centara resorts
Summer is almost here, and these four stunning Centara properties in the Maldives make the perfect escape for GCC travellers. Just a short flight from the UAE, each resort – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection – offers a unique, immersive experience to suit every kind of guest. Set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches, and combining Centara’s signature Thai hospitality with authentic Maldivian charm, your unforgettable summer getaway awaits.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
As the newest addition to Centara’s Maldivian properties, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island destination that creates a truly unique holiday experience. Home to a variety of elegantly designed accommodations, this serene sanctuary seamlessly blends Thai-inspired hospitality with the stunning natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. Guests can indulge in world-class dining, experience holistic wellness at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, and enjoy a wealth of activities, making it a haven for those seeking both serenity and adventure.
To celebrate the resort’s official opening, Centara invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available on bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays between now and 15th October 2025, enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. To make your stay that extra bit special, this incredible offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025
Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7
Additional benefits:
- Complimentary meal plan upgrade
- Club access
- Complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages
- Choice of stunning ocean excursion
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, completing this multi-island wonderland. In contrast with its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a vibrant and lively family-centric destination. This, underwater-themed resort marks Centara’s fourth resort in its renowned family-focused Mirage brand, promising a fun and engaging experience for guests of all ages.
Experience an unforgettable family escape this summer with a special introductory offer at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Enjoy up to 25% off best available rates and settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. Dive into non-stop fun with thrilling activities, an exciting kids club, a tropical lazy river, and relaxing treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree, plus playful mini treatments for little ones at the colourful Candy Spa.
Adding to the family fun, up to 2 kids aged 11 and under can stay, play, and dine for free. What’s more, to ensure a seamless summer getaway from arrival to departure, enjoy complimentary airport transfers. On top of this, CentaraThe1 Members will receive X3 CentaraThe1 points on their stay.
Don’t miss out – beat the heat, Maldivian style, with boundless fun and adventure for guests of all ages at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until April 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 31st, 2025
Offer:
- Special room rates
- Up to 2 children aged 11 and under stay, play, and eat for free
- Free roundtrip transfers*
- An additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members with X3 CentaraThe1 points
- Access to an array of family-centric attractions, restaurants, and more
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Accessible by a short speedboat ride, this idyllic island retreat is an adults-only haven, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure. Reconnect, and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, savour a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or simply soak up the summer sun beside the sparkling lagoon. Guests can also explore vibrant marine life through snorkelling, or enjoy resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.
Cool off this summer season as you reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-of-a-kind getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. This adults-only island paradise invites guests to bask in the Maldivian sunshine with 30% off on all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members. To begin your summer sojourn in style, guests can enjoy 50% off on transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights, plus guests staying in an opulent Overwater Villa will be treated to a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket upon arrival.
To make your escape even more unforgettable, savour the resort’s world-class dining experiences with 20% off food and drinks throughout your stay or savour a succulent 3-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board and above. Additionally, take advantage of 10% off water sports and excursions alongside complimentary snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking, allowing you to make cherished memories with loved ones. Finally, a visit to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives would not be complete without a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy buy one, get one on select treatments.
Book now and spoil yourself and a loved one with an unparalleled summer sojourn at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights
- Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas
- One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Embark on a summer escape like no other at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, where Maldivian charm meets Thai-inspired hospitality in a setting of natural beauty and award-winning house reef . Choose from 112 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, each offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and a serene space to unwind. From colourful house reef snorkelling to a fascinating shipwreck dive site, this resort offers unforgettable experiences for couples, families, and adventure seekers alike.
Escape the ordinary with an unforgettable stay at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 40% off villas for CentaraThe1 members, 30% off for non-members, and an additional 30% off seaplane transfers, as well as endless perks and exciting experiences around every corner. From the moment you arrive to find handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in your villa, you’ll know you’re somewhere special. Spend your days snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through crystal-clear waters, or exploring the island’s lush surroundings, then unwind with a buy-one-get-one spa treatment or sip cocktails with 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.
Families can look forward to a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples enjoy an intimate three-course dinner under the stars. Alternatively, enhance your stay further with floating breakfasts served in your private pool, beautifully decorated beds on arrival night, and generous savings on water sports, and more. With free stays and meals for little ones aged 6 and under, and complimentary access to snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island retreat offers everything you need for a truly magical Maldivian escape.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off for CentaraThe1 Member on all villas
- 30% off on all villas for non-members
- 30% discount on seaplane transfers for all guests with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights
- Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents
- 20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)
- Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu
- 10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkeling gear, pedalo and Kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Zeen’s Cuisine takes over Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s Vista restaurant
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced a special culinary collaboration with Zeen’s Cuisine, bringing an exclusive dining experience to the island’s signature Italian restaurant, Vista. Set to take place on 23rd May 2025, this one-night-only takeover event will feature the bold and inventive creations of celebrated Maldivian chef, Zeen.
Renowned for her innovative take on fusion sushi, Zeen has carved a name for herself by blending traditional Japanese techniques with Maldivian flavors, creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Her unique culinary style celebrates her roots while pushing the boundaries of contemporary cuisine.
In the lead-up to the event, Zeen will collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team through a series of hands-on training sessions. These workshops are designed to share knowledge, introduce new techniques, and inspire creative experimentation, ultimately enriching the skills and perspectives of the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo kitchen team. As part of this collaboration, Zeen will also work with the team to introduce an exclusive new roll to the resort’s culinary offerings: the Kooddoo Kiss. Inspired by the resort’s adults-only concept, this roll features exquisite flavors with a subtle kick. While the ingredients and taste profile remain a closely guarded secret, guests can look forward to its much-anticipated reveal on the day of the event.
Guests at Vista Restaurant will be treated to a thoughtfully curated menu that reflects Zeen’s signature flair, incorporating fresh island ingredients and unexpected pairings. The event will serve as a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and gourmet artistry, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
This takeover not only highlights Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s commitment to showcasing local talent and culture through its “Discover Local” initiative but also reaffirms its position as a hub for culinary innovation in the Maldives.
Limited seats are available for this exclusive evening. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance to experience this rare gastronomic encounter with one of the Maldives’ most exciting and underrated chefs.
Celebrate Eid al Adha in paradise at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
This Eid al Adha (6–10 June), Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to escape to its private island paradise for a celebration filled with relaxation, adventure, and culinary delights. Located just a 45-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an unforgettable tropical retreat, perfect for families, couples, and friends seeking a memorable Eid break.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents an exceptional Stay & Dine package, designed for a worry-free holiday. The package includes accommodation on a half-board basis with daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children under 13 years old through the resort’s IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free program, and two complimentary scuba dives per person per day for up to two certified divers per villa (inclusive of equipment, air/Nitrox, return boat transfers to dive sites, and guide services, valid for a minimum of three consecutive paid nights). Guests staying five nights or more also benefit from complimentary return shared speedboat transfers.
Whether lounging on white sandy beaches, diving into crystal-clear waters abundant with colourful marine life, or relaxing at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers endless opportunities to celebrate the spirit of Eid.
Guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights at the resort’s restaurants and bars, featuring authentic flavours, fresh seafood, Maldivian specialties, and international favourites. From relaxed beachside bites to lively themed dinners, there is something to satisfy every palate.
Families traveling with children will appreciate the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which offers a variety of engaging activities for young guests. Meanwhile, couples and groups can explore stunning marine life, join island excursions, or simply relax and reconnect amidst the island’s natural beauty.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented: “Eid is a time to slow down, savour meaningful moments, and celebrate simple pleasures. At Kandooma Maldives, we invite families and friends to experience true island comfort, enjoy leisurely days in the sun, and indulge in authentic culinary delights crafted with care. We look forward to welcoming guests seeking a refreshing and joyful Eid escape.”
Napoli back on top of Serie A as De Laurentiis celebrates in Maldives
Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and chairman of SSC Napoli and one of Italy’s leading film producers, is celebrating his club’s return to the top of Serie A while holidaying in the Maldives.
Napoli secured a crucial 2–0 victory over Torino in the 34th round of the league, taking full advantage of Inter Milan’s 1–0 loss to Roma. With the win, Napoli now lead the table with 74 points, three points clear of Inter, with four matches remaining in the season.
Many had expected De Laurentiis to be present at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for such a pivotal match. However, according to Italian media reports, he remained in the Maldives. After the match, the Napoli president posted a message from afar, encouraging his team to stay composed during the decisive final stretch of the season: “Cool heads. Calm and steady. Forza Napoli Sempre!”
The radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli suggested that De Laurentiis’ decision to stay in the Maldives, distant from Italy, reflects his strategy of giving space to the team and coaching staff while firmly maintaining control over the club’s direction.
Following Napoli’s historic league triumph in 2023, their first in over three decades, the club endured a turbulent season marked by coaching changes and management instability. Many attributed last season’s struggles to the lack of continuity.
Determined to rebuild, De Laurentiis appointed Antonio Conte, a proven winner, as head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, a move that is already delivering results.
As the race for the Scudetto intensifies, Napoli’s dream of winning a second title in three years remains very much alive, with De Laurentiis steering the course even from thousands of miles away.
