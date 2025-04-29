Fall in love with Maldives this summer with tailored escapes at Centara resorts

Summer is almost here, and these four stunning Centara properties in the Maldives make the perfect escape for GCC travellers. Just a short flight from the UAE, each resort – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection – offers a unique, immersive experience to suit every kind of guest. Set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches, and combining Centara’s signature Thai hospitality with authentic Maldivian charm, your unforgettable summer getaway awaits.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

As the newest addition to Centara’s Maldivian properties, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island destination that creates a truly unique holiday experience. Home to a variety of elegantly designed accommodations, this serene sanctuary seamlessly blends Thai-inspired hospitality with the stunning natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. Guests can indulge in world-class dining, experience holistic wellness at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, and enjoy a wealth of activities, making it a haven for those seeking both serenity and adventure.

To celebrate the resort’s official opening, Centara invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available on bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays between now and 15th October 2025, enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. To make your stay that extra bit special, this incredible offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.

Booking dates: From now until June 30th

Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025

Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7

Additional benefits:

Complimentary meal plan upgrade

Club access

Complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages

Choice of stunning ocean excursion

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, completing this multi-island wonderland. In contrast with its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a vibrant and lively family-centric destination. This, underwater-themed resort marks Centara’s fourth resort in its renowned family-focused Mirage brand, promising a fun and engaging experience for guests of all ages.

Experience an unforgettable family escape this summer with a special introductory offer at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Enjoy up to 25% off best available rates and settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. Dive into non-stop fun with thrilling activities, an exciting kids club, a tropical lazy river, and relaxing treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree, plus playful mini treatments for little ones at the colourful Candy Spa.

Adding to the family fun, up to 2 kids aged 11 and under can stay, play, and dine for free. What’s more, to ensure a seamless summer getaway from arrival to departure, enjoy complimentary airport transfers. On top of this, CentaraThe1 Members will receive X3 CentaraThe1 points on their stay.

Don’t miss out – beat the heat, Maldivian style, with boundless fun and adventure for guests of all ages at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Booking dates: From now until April 30th

Stay dates: From now until October 31st, 2025

Offer:

Special room rates

Up to 2 children aged 11 and under stay, play, and eat for free

Free roundtrip transfers*

An additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members with X3 CentaraThe1 points

Access to an array of family-centric attractions, restaurants, and more

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Accessible by a short speedboat ride, this idyllic island retreat is an adults-only haven, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure. Reconnect, and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, savour a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or simply soak up the summer sun beside the sparkling lagoon. Guests can also explore vibrant marine life through snorkelling, or enjoy resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.

Cool off this summer season as you reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-of-a-kind getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. This adults-only island paradise invites guests to bask in the Maldivian sunshine with 30% off on all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members. To begin your summer sojourn in style, guests can enjoy 50% off on transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights, plus guests staying in an opulent Overwater Villa will be treated to a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket upon arrival.

To make your escape even more unforgettable, savour the resort’s world-class dining experiences with 20% off food and drinks throughout your stay or savour a succulent 3-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board and above. Additionally, take advantage of 10% off water sports and excursions alongside complimentary snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking, allowing you to make cherished memories with loved ones. Finally, a visit to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives would not be complete without a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy buy one, get one on select treatments.

Book now and spoil yourself and a loved one with an unparalleled summer sojourn at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off for non-members

50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights

Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas

One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu

10% discount on water sports and excursions

Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Embark on a summer escape like no other at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, where Maldivian charm meets Thai-inspired hospitality in a setting of natural beauty and award-winning house reef . Choose from 112 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, each offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and a serene space to unwind. From colourful house reef snorkelling to a fascinating shipwreck dive site, this resort offers unforgettable experiences for couples, families, and adventure seekers alike.

Escape the ordinary with an unforgettable stay at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 40% off villas for CentaraThe1 members, 30% off for non-members, and an additional 30% off seaplane transfers, as well as endless perks and exciting experiences around every corner. From the moment you arrive to find handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in your villa, you’ll know you’re somewhere special. Spend your days snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through crystal-clear waters, or exploring the island’s lush surroundings, then unwind with a buy-one-get-one spa treatment or sip cocktails with 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.

Families can look forward to a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples enjoy an intimate three-course dinner under the stars. Alternatively, enhance your stay further with floating breakfasts served in your private pool, beautifully decorated beds on arrival night, and generous savings on water sports, and more. With free stays and meals for little ones aged 6 and under, and complimentary access to snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island retreat offers everything you need for a truly magical Maldivian escape.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off for CentaraThe1 Member on all villas

30% off on all villas for non-members

30% discount on seaplane transfers for all guests with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights

Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas

One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents

20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)

Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu

10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions

Complimentary use of Snorkeling gear, pedalo and Kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.