Experience Songkran like never before at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
Renowned for its exceptional Thai hospitality and authentic Maldivian experiences, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, stands out as a premier destination for all occasions. Surrounded by turquoise blue waters and pristine white beaches, this tropical paradise invites guests to partake in a vibrant celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year, on April 13th. The festivities include a traditional parade, thrilling activities, and a lavish dinner buffet under the stars, all complemented by signature island adventures.
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the resort features 112 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, each just steps from a lively house reef waiting to be explored. Guests can enjoy a range of culinary experiences across the island, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, to Italian dishes at Mare Azzurro, and international favourites at Reef. As an all-inclusive retreat, the resort caters to every type of traveller—whether couples seeking romance or families in search of discovery and fun-filled days.
On April 13th, the Songkran celebrations begin with a colourful parade featuring performers dressed in traditional Thai attire. Guests can then head to Water Sport Beach for an exciting array of traditional Thai games, such as Wing Sam Ka (three-legged race), Chuk Kra Yoa (tug of war), and Yeab Look Pong (bomb balloon), where participants tie balloons around their ankles and try to pop those of their opponents.
As the sun sets and the stars emerge, guests are treated to a sumptuous buffet-style dinner celebrating Songkran. Live cooking stations serve favourites like authentic pad Thai, sticky rice, and flavourful clay pot dishes. Grilled meats and fresh seafood are served alongside Thai-inspired desserts such as Kanom Tuay (steamed coconut custard) and Kluay Tab (grilled banana with honey caramel). With toes in the sand and the soothing sound of waves nearby, it offers the perfect atmosphere to gather with loved ones and savour the festivities.
In addition to the Songkran celebrations, April presents ideal diving conditions for those eager to explore the house reef. With crystal-clear visibility of over 30 metres, divers can encounter a fascinating shipwreck, vibrant coral formations, and marine life including nurse sharks, white tips, black tips, lemon sharks, leopard sharks, and rays. The resort’s dive centre provides all necessary equipment and expert guidance to ensure both an unforgettable and environmentally conscious underwater adventure.
This April 13th, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, offers guests an immersive blend of Thai culture and Maldivian charm. With rich cultural moments, thrilling island activities, and unforgettable culinary delights, Songkran at the resort promises a celebration to remember.
Cheers at sea: Maldivian Dhoni delivers sundowners to overwater villas at Avani+ Fares Maldives
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is offering a unique take on island hospitality with the introduction of the Ambaa Adventure. This innovative service features a traditional Maldivian dhoni sailing across the crystal-clear waters of Fares to deliver handcrafted cocktails and mocktails directly to the private overwater pool decks of guests.
Named after the Dhivehi word for ‘cheers,’ Ambaa embodies a celebration of life, connection, and unforgettable moments. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, guests staying in the resort’s Over Water Villas or in the exclusive two- and three-bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residences can watch for the signature yellow sail of the Ambaa boat gliding across the turquoise lagoon. Styled after the traditional Maldivian fishing and transport vessels, the boat pays homage to local heritage with a modern flair.
As the floating bar makes its rounds, guests can summon it by raising a dedicated Ambaa flag from their private deck. Once docked, an onboard bartender prepares complimentary cocktails and mocktails bursting with tropical flavours. This distinctive experience is set against the backdrop of Avani+ Fares Maldives, recently named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, further enhancing the island’s appeal for diving enthusiasts and lovers of oceanic exploration.
Signature beverages include The Green of the Fares, a bright blend of basil, lime, apple, and gin that mirrors the island’s lush scenery; the Ambaa Breeze, a refreshing mix of watermelon, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and a splash of white rum; and the Fares Kurumba, a rich tribute to the Maldives’ coconut legacy, blending coconut water, Malibu, and spiced gold rum.
“With the introduction of Ambaa Adventure, the magic of Maldivian hospitality is being brought directly to our guests’ villas,” said Judd Rabbidge, General Manager of Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort. “Surrounded by the vast ocean and spectacular sunsets, this experience perfectly captures Avani’s commitment to creativity, guest engagement, and celebrating local culture.”
Celebrate Easter at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection
This Easter, guests are invited to immerse themselves in quiet luxury and timeless beauty at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection. Nestled in the untouched serenity of Noonu Atoll, this island sanctuary offers a space for renewal, a reconnection with nature, and an opportunity to embrace mindful moments of tranquillity.
As the first light of dawn stretches across the horizon, guests can begin their day with sunrise yoga on Palms Beach or a guided meditation at the Yoga Pavilion, where the rhythmic sounds of the ocean encourage deep relaxation. Throughout the day, a thoughtfully curated selection of experiences awaits—ranging from the gentle art of Easter egg painting, where creativity flourishes in serenity, to a Maldivian cooking class that brings the island’s vibrant flavours to life.
As dusk settles and soft pastels grace the sky, the day transitions into a serene evening with sunset sound healing, complemented by a tasting of delicate herbal infusions—each sip a tribute to the island’s natural bounty. Evenings at Noku Maldives are marked by exquisite dining under the stars, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients are crafted into gourmet masterpieces, perfectly paired with fine wines.
On Easter Sunday, guests can partake in a day filled with whimsical island traditions. A magical island-wide egg hunt, led by the Easter Bunny through palm-fringed pathways, promises hidden treasures and joyful surprises for all ages.
Whether seeking peaceful solitude in a private overwater villa, restorative spa rituals beneath the open sky, or simply the gentle embrace of the ocean breeze, Noku Maldives offers a setting where time slows and every moment is a celebration of renewal.
This Easter, guests are invited to create lasting memories through the island’s pristine beauty, curated experiences, and understated elegance.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.
This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.
Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.
