Experience Songkran like never before at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.

This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.

Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”

Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.

Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.