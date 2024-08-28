Business
Noku Maldives to rebrand under IHG’s Vignette Collection in December 2024
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a partnership with Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd – a real estate and hospitality leader in Asia Pacific – to introduce its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives.
The conversion deal will see Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, a 50-key private villa resort on the idyllic island of Kudafunafaru, join IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, one of the world’s largest, in December 2024 after refurbishment under the Vignette Collection brand – a family of one-of-a-kind properties unique in their identities, yet united by the vision to offer a more authentic way to travel and backed by the reassurance of IHG’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.
Chris Anklin, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We’re proud that our first collaboration with Roxy-Pacific brings the Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives in beautiful Noonu Atoll – a destination renowned for its abundant sea life and more than 30 outstanding dive spots. It will be a fantastic boutique resort, delivering unforgettable stays and offering the brand’s promise of weaving responsibility, community and locality together to make a positive impact on its surroundings.
“This adds to the record conversion activities IHG enjoyed in the first half of this year – representing 41% of openings and 55% of signings globally across most of our brand portfolio. Throughout this region, more than half of our signings are now conversions, which is a testament to the attractiveness of our brands, the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform and our ability to convert and rebrand in short time frames. As we gear up to our December launch, we look forward to welcoming guests to Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection – our fifth IHG property in the Maldives – as the Vignette Collection brand joins Six Senses, InterContinental and Holiday Inn in a broad portfolio of experiences with a stay for every guest and every occasion.”
Chris Teo, Deputy CEO & Executive Director, Roxy-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd: “Maldives is a bucket list travel destination with enduring appeal, which is enjoying strong and consistent demand. It has set its sights on a two million arrival target this year – a 10% increase on 2023 – as it positions itself as a leading sustainable tourism location, and we’re providing an idyllic getaway from which travellers can explore its many wonders.”
“We know our guests seek meaningful and authentic stay experiences as they embed themselves in local cultures and connect with the communities around them. As part of a quickly growing brand family, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection will retain its distinctive identity, supported by IHG’s scale and IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. Together with IHG, we look forward to providing guests with an elevated resort experience that will inspire them to stay longer and discover the natural wonders around them.”
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection is a 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport or a 40-minute flight to Maafaru Domestic Airport, followed by a 15-minute speed boat ride to the island.
With a land area of almost 90,000 square metres, it features 30 overwater villas and 20 beachfront villas, most of which have a private pool. With the smallest villa at 175 square metres, the property boasts some of the largest villas in the Maldives – perfect for couples, friends and families to enjoy unforgettable stays.
Facilities include two restaurants and bars, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, retail outlet and a diving and watersports centre offering access to a rich diversity of marine life, including grey reef sharks, stingrays and sea turtles.
IHG launched Vignette Collection in August 2021 to offer a different price point to the upscale conversion brand voco and complement its existing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. The brand has grown globally to 18 open hotels, including Convent Square Lisbon, Vignette Collection in Portugal, The Halyard Liverpool, Vignette Collection in the UK, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection and Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Vignette Collection in Thailand, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort in UAE and Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia.
Visit Maldives, Fliggy to boost Maldives’ presence in Chinese Market
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) and Fliggy, China’s leading online travel platform under Alibaba group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and amplify the Maldives’ destination presence in the Chinese market.
MMPRC’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, and Vice President of Fliggy, Tong Teng, signed this agreement as a collaboration with Villa Resorts, at a ceremony held at Villa Nautica on 18 August 2024. This significant partnership between Fliggy and MMPRC will help promote and uphold Maldives as a premier destination in the Chinese market.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Fliggy for their partnership and to all our stakeholders here for their support. I have no doubt that our combined efforts will lead to another successful year for the Maldives Tourism Industry.” highlighted Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC.
Fliggy is among the top leading online travel platforms in China. We are hoping this collaboration will stand out in promoting our destination and maintain our market position as a key source market in addition to promoting various tourism segments from the Sunny Side of Life.
By collaborating with Villa Resorts to host the signing ceremony at Villa Nautica, Visit Maldives aims to underscore the Maldives’ appeal as an ideal location for MICE travel, events, and conferences.
“We deeply value the strong relationship between our two countries and appreciate the love the Chinese people have for the Maldives,” said Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to build on that connection”
MMPRC is committed to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to maintain and elevate Maldives’ allure among key markets globally. Visit Maldives seeks to expand market reach, diversify tourism segments, and drive significant growth in tourist arrivals by joining forces with the tourism industry. The Maldives continues to be a top destination for Chinese tourists. This alliance marks a remarkable union, aiding Visit Maldives in maintaining the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination and updating and showcasing the latest news from the Sunny Side of Life to the Chinese market.
UK campaign to promote Addu tourism: Minister highlights heritage, branding at Destination Addu 2024
Tourism in Addu, the southernmost region of the Maldives and a former British protectorate, will be promoted in the United Kingdom, according to Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal.
Speaking at the Destination Addu 2024 symposium, where efforts to develop a comprehensive city brand for Addu were launched, Faisal emphasised the city’s historical significance and the need for branding to elevate it in the global tourism market.
Faisal noted the ongoing presence of British-era sites in Addu and highlighted the heritage ministry’s plans to rehabilitate these locations as tourist attractions.
The minister stated that promotional activities would focus particularly on the British market, and the Addu City Council plans to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in the UK.
Faisal reaffirmed support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) for promoting tourism in Addu, stressing that the brand would capture the culture, aspirations, and potential of the tourism industry in the region.
The minister also underscored the importance of establishing direct flights to Addu to help operationalise resorts and enhance tourism development in the area.
Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL
BBM, one of the leading resort suppliers in the Maldives, has hosted a series of training sessions and product demonstrations in collaboration with the globally renowned brand DREIDOPPEL. They specialise in the development and production of high-quality flavours and products for bakeries.
Held from July 30th to August 8th, 2024, this series of training sessions provided an invaluable opportunity for baking and pastry chefs, as well as culinary teams from resorts, hotels and restaurants and cafes, to explore some of the most convenient and advanced baking techniques for confectionery items.
“Partnering with DREIDOPPEL highlights our dedication to advancing baking and pastry arts in the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, Head of Marketing at BBM. “We were humbled to host Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, whose expertise and creativity added immense value to the daily working styles of various pastry chefs across multiple resorts.”
Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, who is known globally for his innovative and dedicated approach, led the series of hands-on sessions and demonstrations. His extensive experience and frequent collaborations have significantly influenced many chefs and culinary trends by showcasing the ease of use, time saving, and cost optimisation which can be achieved in the pastry kitchen department by utilising Dreidoppel range of products. This range of Dreidoppel extends to products like Creme Brulee, Bineatta, mousse, jams, fillers for bakery items and many more.
Founded in 1899, DREIDOPPEL is a sister concern of the widely distributed and globally renowned German brand IREKS. IREKS & DREIDOPPEL are renowned for their premium baking ingredients and innovative solutions. With a legacy of excellence, the brand offers a wide range of baking flavors, fine pastes, and convenience products. DREIDOPPEL supports bakers and pastry chefs globally with top-notch ingredients and solutions.
Chef Frankie shared, “It is always a pleasure to meet and train chefs in the Maldives. They are consistently enthusiastic and keen to learn new techniques and recipes. It’s always a rewarding experience of collaborative learning with the chefs here.”
Via this series of training sessions, participants gained practical insights and learned advanced techniques in baking and pastry. The training promised a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to be part of a journey to elevate baking and pastry expertise.
Once again, BBM showcased its commitment to enhancing the Maldivian culinary scene and the art of pastry making through partnerships with leading brands and ongoing educational initiatives.
