Ultimate year-end experiences at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced an array of unique and unforgettable experiences for the final quarter of 2024. From world-class dining experiences with renowned chefs to creative mixology moments to captivating Halloween and festive season celebrations, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury celebrations in the Maldives.
Culinary Excellence with Chef Rolf Fliegauf
From November 13th-14th , 2024, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will host Chef Rolf Fliegauf, a visionary in fine dining. Hailing from Switzerland, the two-Michelin starred chef is celebrated for his meticulous attention to detail and mastery of flavour combinations. Chef Rolf will offer guests an exclusive opportunity to experience his culinary artistry through activities such as a big game fishing expedition, followed by unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly blend innovation with the rich, natural flavours of the Maldives.
Cocktail Artistry at Its Best: Wax On and The Cambridge Public House
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, will host Wax On from November 22-23, 2024. Ranked 29th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, Wax On is renowned for its inventive mixology and bold flavors. This extraordinary event will bring the vibrant spirit of Berlin’s eclectic cocktail scene to the resort, offering guests the opportunity to experience some of the world’s finest cocktails in a breathtaking island setting.
In addition, The Cambridge Public House, ranked 38th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, will bring a slice of Parisian charm to the Maldives. From December 5-6, 2024, head bartender Hyacinthe will take over EAU Bar, offering guests an exclusive taste of Paris with his expertly crafted cocktails, blending sophistication with the tropical allure of the Maldives.
Autumn Festival & Halloween Celebration
From October 30 to November 5, the resort will celebrate the Autumn Festival, featuring a variety of engaging activities and themed dining experiences. Guests can enjoy underwater explorations with marine biologists, snorkeling adventures, and a range of autumn-inspired craft workshops. Special programming for Ritz Kids & Teens includes pumpkin-themed crafts, a fashion show, gymnastics, and even a Castaway Sandbank experience. Wellness enthusiasts can partake in restorative yoga, DIY beauty sessions, and fitness classes like Killer Abs and Beach Body Blast. The festivities culminate with an Autumn Carnival and a Halloween feast, blending seasonal flavours with a festive atmosphere.
Festive Season – EAU: Reflection & Renewal
As the year comes to an end, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with festive celebrations inspired by the element of water. From December 22, 2024, to January 9, 2025, the resort will host a series of events and activities that celebrate the beauty and energy of water. Symbolizing life, renewal, and transformation, water’s many forms— from flowing rivers and serene lakes to shimmering ice and cascading waterfalls—will be artfully interpreted throughout the hotel. Highlights of this season’s festive celebrations include Gala Dinners, special dining events, wellness sessions at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and underwater explorations with the Ambassadors of the Environment.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to offer an unparalleled escape that caters to every traveler’s desires, from luxurious dining experiences to engaging family activities and rejuvenating wellness sessions.
For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Maagiri Hotel wins TTM Best City Hotel Award for second year
Maagiri Hotel has secured the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Best City Hotel award for a second year.
This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, and outstanding guest experience.
The TTM Awards, which celebrate excellence in the travel and tourism industry, are highly regarded, making this achievement even more meaningful. The hotel is thankful for the unwavering support of partners, everyone who voted for the hotel, and its incredible staff. Their dedication to guest satisfaction, innovative services, and maintaining high standards has been the cornerstone of the success.
As Maagiri Hotel celebrates this significant milestone, the team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of excellence, ensuring that every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
Island-inspired wellness at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Perfectly placed on the pristine shores of the Maldives, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is a luxurious sanctuary that promises unparalleled privacy and personalised service. For those seeking a rejuvenating escape, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa offers a tranquil haven amidst six tropical gardens and four overwater villas.
Guests can immerse themselves in restorative treatments inspired by the natural elements – earth, water, fire, and metal, all guided by the Maldives’ first dedicated wellness concierge. Signature experiences like the ‘Salt of the Earth’ and ‘Fire of the Sun’ harness ancient healing powers to revitalise the body and illuminate the skin.
For an all-encompassing wellness journey, the Aqua Wellness Centre boasts 7,735 sqft of luxury, featuring a Hydrotherapy pool, ice fountain, steam room, and a lush sauna with views of the botanical gardens. Guests can further enhance their stay with holistic treatments and private yoga and meditation sessions led by wellness experts, including Shree, a Tibetan Singing Bowl Healer and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. Through ancient and scientific healing methods, Shree’s sessions, available until the end of summer, deeply relax muscles and enhance blood flow, leaving guests revitalised and ready to carry the resort’s tranquil energy back into their daily lives.
For more information, visit https://waldorfastoriamaldives.com/wellness.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Surf Resort Award 2024
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded “Best Surf Resort in the Maldives” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This honour highlights the resort’s world-class surfing experiences curated by partners and acclaimed surf travel operator Perfect Wave.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Travel Trade Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Our strategic partnership with Perfect Wave has allowed us to deliver exceptional surfing experiences, whether our guests are seasoned surfers seeking the thrill of the waves or beginners looking to learn in one of the world’s most stunning locations.”
Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is celebrated for its proximity to some of the best surfing breaks in the Maldives, including the iconic Kandooma Right. Known for its perfect waves and consistent swells, Kandooma Right has become a favourite destination for surfers of all skill levels. Perfect Wave, the resort’s exclusive surf partner, ensures guests receive a top-notch surfing experience through expert coaching, guided sessions, and seamless access to the best breaks in the region.
Perfect Wave’s dedicated surf program offers everything from group lessons to private coaching sessions, ensuring that every guest can ride the waves with confidence.
“Guests staying in the resort’s Beach Houses enjoy exclusive benefits, including direct beach access and front-row seats to Kandooma’s famous surf break known as ‘Kandooma Right’. After an exhilarating day on the water, surfers can unwind at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala with an especially designed Surfers Massage, or take full advantage the resort’s excellent restaurants and services,” adds Mark.
Beyond surfing, the resort offers a diverse range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling and water sports, as well as concerts with high profile artists in partnership with Music in Paradise, making it a dynamic destination for all types of travellers. This award further cements Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ reputation as a premier surf destination, combining adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort will soon be hosting a 10 day long Australian Music Festival from 1st to 10th September and is currently sold out.
Last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the accolade of Leading Diving Resort at the TTM Awards 2023.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
