The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes spring in style

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an unparalleled introduction to Spring with a week-long celebration designed to uplift spirits and indulge guests in pure luxury. From February 16 to 22, a diverse array of multigenerational experiences at this Indian Ocean retreat will encompass gastronomy, adventure, wellness, and discovery, all while immersing visitors in nature. Whether through awakening the senses on a gourmet journey, acquiring new skills on land and at sea, or achieving balance in mind and body, the ‘Spirit of Spring ensures a seamless transition from the winter season.

For families and groups of friends, The Ritz-Carlton Estate serves as the premier residence to welcome the arrival of Spring. This architectural masterpiece, designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Studio, features three villas and four bedrooms, offering a private beach retreat for up to 12 guests. Designed for celebrations, the estate boasts a 19-meter infinity pool, an outdoor entertainment pavilion, a private chef, a fire pit, and direct beach access. Guests staying here will also benefit from the impeccable service of the resort’s Aris Meeha butlers. Meanwhile, couples and smaller families can choose from an elegant selection of one- or two-bedroom ocean and beach villas.

With breathtaking views of the endless ocean, the resort’s Spring wellness experiences are curated to heal, nourish, and rejuvenate both body and mind. Sunrise yoga sessions at the Mystique Garden provide a refreshing start to the day, while Vinyasa flow classes energise participants. Face yoga and gua sha massage masterclasses equip guests with valuable wellness techniques. For those seeking an active start to the season, “Boxing Burn” and Tabata workouts on the beach boost energy levels, while professional tennis workshops on the resort’s state-of-the-art court prepare players for the upcoming season. The Ritz-Carlton Spa—often referred to as the “halo of happiness”—offers holistic treatments by Bamford, including a special 60-minute “Harmony Touch” healing massage for Spring. As the day winds down, sunset meditations on the recreation beach provide the perfect opportunity for relaxation.

Culinary experiences take centre stage both on and beyond the resort’s dedicated culinary island. Guests can savour an exclusive chef’s table omakase dinner at IWAU, featuring innovative Japanese cuisine under the stars. The holiday’s Arabian family-sharing dinner at Arabesque showcases rich Middle Eastern flavours, while The Beach Shack will host both a Spring beach barbecue highlighting smoky regional flavours and a twilight lobster feast.

The resort’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, founded by world-renowned oceanographer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau, introduces young guests to marine conservation through education and exploration. This Spring, workshops will examine the critical role of various marine species within underwater ecosystems. Younger children can enjoy marine life sponge painting, while adventurers aged 12-16 can explore the house reefs through snorkelling and GoPro expeditions. At Ritz Kids, junior guests will be entertained with an array of engaging activities, including treasure hunts, outdoor movie screenings, cooking and crafting sessions, and surfboard design workshops.

For adults, the resort offers immersive marine experiences, beginning with guided explorations of the reefs surrounding the Fari Islands. Led by the resort’s Dive Butlers, the holiday program includes exhilarating shark snorkelling and an awe-inspiring twilight dive into the vibrant underwater world at dusk. Families can also participate in the coral regeneration program, contributing to the growth of the reef’s flourishing coral nurseries.

Each day at the resort concludes with the signature Defining Moment, a tribute to the natural cycle of the sun. Hosted at the iconic Eau Bar, this ritual features the rhythmic beats of Boduberu drumming and the resonant call of the Sangu shell, creating a mesmerising atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to take in this enchanting moment with a sundown cocktail in hand.