Unforgettable underwater dining experience: Chef Yim Jung-sik at Conrad Maldives

Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat located approximately a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is set to offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the flavours of the grill with celebrity chef and best-selling culinary author from the Netherlands, Chef Jord Althuizen, from February 24 to 26 this year.

Renowned for its stunning barbecues under the stars, the resort, which was awarded the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ at the 2024 World Travel Awards, welcomes Chef Jord during what is often considered the “most romantic month” of the year. Best known for earning the Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, he has received multiple accolades for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks in 2016 and 2017.

Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience featuring Chef Jord Althuizen’s expertise in grilling. With his dedication to perfection, diners can expect a remarkable culinary journey showcasing freshly caught seafood and the finest meats from around the world.

Frequently referred to as a “gourmet getaway” in the Maldives, the resort regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs who create unforgettable dining experiences. These exclusive events are further enhanced by the expertise of Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Martin Cahill.

Guests can look forward to savouring Moroccan Fire Fish, Indian Asado Cooked Lamb Parathas, or Texas-Style Short Ribs, complemented by expertly paired wines for a truly immersive gastronomic experience.