Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare joins The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exclusive luxury retreat situated on a private natural island, has partnered with Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with an exceptional culinary experience.
Through the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, members have the opportunity to bid on a five-night stay for two in an overwater villa from March 25-30, 2025. This extraordinary package includes a private six-course dinner with wine pairings, curated by Chef Iside De Cesare, allowing guests to savour her Michelin-starred cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, the package offers a daily breakfast with breathtaking views of the Maldivian waves, a signature spa treatment, and a Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at the award-winning Iridium Spa, along with return seaplane transfers.
Chef Iside De Cesare is a distinguished Italian culinary expert renowned for her Michelin-starred restaurant, La Parolina, located in Trevinano. Her cuisine strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, emphasising seasonality, simplicity, and the use of high-quality, local ingredients. Her expertly crafted dishes reflect a dedication to innovation while remaining rooted in traditional Italian flavours. With a strong commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, her philosophy aligns seamlessly with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to refined dining, sophisticated indulgence, and environmental conservation.
Upon arrival, the winning bidder will be welcomed at a special reception and introduced to the serene surroundings of the resort. On March 27, guests will embark on a culinary journey with Chef Iside De Cesare, experiencing her exquisite creations and a unique interpretation of Italian cuisine. Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to indulge in Chef Iside De Cesare’s Michelin-starred cuisine while enjoying an unparalleled luxury escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
Cooking
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat located approximately a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is set to offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the flavours of the grill with celebrity chef and best-selling culinary author from the Netherlands, Chef Jord Althuizen, from February 24 to 26 this year.
Renowned for its stunning barbecues under the stars, the resort, which was awarded the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ at the 2024 World Travel Awards, welcomes Chef Jord during what is often considered the “most romantic month” of the year. Best known for earning the Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, he has received multiple accolades for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks in 2016 and 2017.
Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience featuring Chef Jord Althuizen’s expertise in grilling. With his dedication to perfection, diners can expect a remarkable culinary journey showcasing freshly caught seafood and the finest meats from around the world.
Frequently referred to as a “gourmet getaway” in the Maldives, the resort regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs who create unforgettable dining experiences. These exclusive events are further enhanced by the expertise of Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Martin Cahill.
Guests can look forward to savouring Moroccan Fire Fish, Indian Asado Cooked Lamb Parathas, or Texas-Style Short Ribs, complemented by expertly paired wines for a truly immersive gastronomic experience.
Cooking
Fushifaru Maldives hosts ‘Sweet Escape’ with celebrity Chef Damiano Carrara
On 15th January 2025, Fushifaru Maldives delighted dessert enthusiasts with ‘Sweet Escape,’ an exclusive dessert-tasting experience curated by renowned Italian celebrity chef Damiano Carrara. The event proved to be a resounding success, captivating guests with exquisite flavors and artistic excellence.
Damiano Carrara, widely recognised as a leading figure in the culinary world, impressed attendees with his expertise and charm. Known for his role as a judge on Bake Off Italia and co-host of Cake Star, he has earned a reputation for his dedication to pastry craftsmanship. In 2024, he further cemented his celebrity status by winning Pechino Express, a popular Italian reality adventure show, alongside his brother Massimiliano.
During the tasting, guests indulged in five handcrafted petit four desserts, each exemplifying Carrara’s renowned artistry and innovation. Every creation presented a story of elegance and finesse, offering a unique exploration of flavour and texture.
In addition to the event, Carrara took the opportunity to relax and enjoy the island with his family, describing his stay at Fushifaru as “really amazing” and expressing how much they enjoyed their time there.
The success of ‘Sweet Escape’ has further reinforced Fushifaru Maldives’ reputation as a premier destination for extraordinary dining experiences, leaving guests with unforgettable memories during their stay on this exquisite island.
Cooking
New Tapasake restaurant at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah introduces the newest gem to its collection of eight distinctive culinary experiences with the debut of Tapasake in the Maldives. The new concept offers Japanese cuisine with Mediterranean influences – a fresh take on culinary excellence. With breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Indian Ocean and the venue’s unique style, the new experiential gastronomic destination delivers a truly unforgettable experience to its One&Only clientele.
Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy from Denniston International, Tapasake is a 3665m2 venue suspended over the Indian Ocean’s sapphire surface. Expressive interiors draw the eye in every direction: up to the furthest reaches of the soaring see-through wine cellar; down beneath glass-bottomed floor panels in the sunken lounge to glimpse reef sharks darting across the shallows; left to take in wall-high artworks, intricate panelling and ephemera from the natural world. Playfully composed, Tapasake’s atmospheric surroundings encourage unbridled exploration. Light meets dark. Soft tones meet striking textures. Monochrome elements reflect Japanese design sensibility, while Mediterranean accents are captured in bright splashes of red, orange and yellow. Sweeps of wood, granite and stone ground the space in the essence of the Earth. Water is central to the flow of the design, glimmering in the reflection pool above the sway of the rolling tides. The wind blows a soft sea breeze, energising each new breath, while the fire lights up cigars sourced from the world’s best tobacco regions. This is a setting to savour with every sense.
Golden Hour was made for gathering on the Grand Terrace to toast another remarkable day amid the lush landscape. Here, the inventive cocktail menu mirrors the bold pigments that cloak the coastline at sunset with fragrant violet liqueur, passionfruit and pineapple setting a tropical mood.
A signature One&Only dining experience, Tapasake takes its name from the Spanish “tapas” and Japanese “sake,” with distinctive Mediterranean influences. Guests are invited to indulge in a concept that celebrates the art of sharing, featuring dishes that combine flavours from Japan and the Mediterranean for a truly unique culinary journey.
The sushi area, and teppanyaki grill stations beckon for intimate meals, grand gatherings and everything in between. Tender Wagyu beef meets the heat of the grill in a spectacle of sizzle before your eyes, while uni (sea urchin), otoro (bluefin tuna belly) and tai (sea bream) provide a flavour of the delicacies sourced from a tapestry of celebrated Japanese culinary provinces. Elsewhere, Mediterranean-inspired seafood fresh from local waters sits beside gyoza, Tokyo-style ramen, and traditional tapas, inviting you to mix and match flavours on your own epicurean adventure.
In the evening, Tapasake transforms into a vibrant hub, enhanced by DJs and live music to elevate the energy after dark. Enjoy multi-national cigars and signature whiskey cocktails in Sombra Lounge, or sip limited-edition sake inspired by the location, produced in collaboration with Yumegokoro Sake Brewery in Kitakata City, Fukushima Prefecture, this clean, light and fragrant Naraman Junmai Daiginjo has a Champagne-like profile shaped for celebrations.
Satisfy your wildest whims with bespoke events or delve deeper into your passions with a mixology class, tea ceremony or sake-tasting session. Celebrate milestones in style in private dining rooms that accommodate up to 12 guests, allowing for ultimate seclusion while basking in the natural beauty that surrounds you. Three spectacular spaces infused with distinctive character bring something extra special to your stay. Yuugen, meaning the mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe, provides a private portal to the mesmerising marine life beneath the ocean’s symphony of blues, with a glass floor to draw your gaze while you dine. Tenkei, meaning heavenly scene, positions you for awe-inspiring views of the horizon to backdrop your experience with the magic of the Maldivian sunset. Mesa Secreta translates as Secret Table and invites you into a world of wonder, tucked away to transform your evening into one that won’t be forgotten.
“Tapasake is a fantastic addition to One&Only Reethi Rah’s impressive selection of eight specialty dining venues. This beautiful setting, paired with the restaurant’s elevated food-sharing concept, makes Tapasake the Maldives’ premier experiential gastronomic destination, promising to delight the senses of luxury leisure seekers from around the globe,” said Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
New Tapasake restaurant at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Love1 week ago
Root your love story at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Atmosphere Core partners with Italy’s award-winning Prosecco Bottega
-
Love1 week ago
Experience an island of endless firsts at Kandima Maldives
-
Love1 week ago
Indulge in castaway romance at Sirru Fen Fushi this Valentine’s Day
-
Meditation6 days ago
Transformative wellness journeys at Amilla Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate Valentine’s getaway with luxury, music & romance
-
Cooking1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives hosts ‘Sweet Escape’ with celebrity Chef Damiano Carrara