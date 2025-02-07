AMRA Skincare arrives at Javvu Spa, Amilla Maldives

Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat set in the crystal-clear waters of Malé Atoll, presents a gourmet getaway with a newly curated culinary journey designed for romance and indulgence.

Visitors can experience global flavours and exceptional wines from Bodegas Familia Zuccardi as Coco Bodu Hithi marks the beginning of the love season on 8 February. Zuccardi, known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, consistently produces award-winning wines that reflect the essence of Mendoza’s terroir. The winery has been recognised as a leader in the industry, securing the #1 ranking by ‘World’s Best Vineyards’ in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and earning a place in the Hall of Fame in 2022.

On 14 February, couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Eternal Shores Valentine’s Beach Barbecue. This special evening offers an opportunity to enjoy a carefully curated beachside barbecue under the stars, creating an unforgettable and intimate experience.

Throughout the year, the island hosts Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, exclusive wine dinners, and unique dining experiences. This February, food enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup, including the Art-of-Fire Culinary Journey from 24 to 26 February, featuring renowned Chef Jord Althuizen, celebrated for his Whole Hog BBQ. Guests will have the chance to savour a range of exceptional culinary offerings during their stay.

During this romantic season, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of intimate experiences. The ‘From the Heart’ offerings include some of the island’s most enchanting activities, such as a private five-course dinner under the stars in a secluded pergola, a sunset cruise around the island, or a stay in a Beach Villa with Pool. This beachfront retreat provides the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, ensuring an elevated romantic escape.

Renowned for its romantic ambiance, the island has been recognised as the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2024 and named among the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World by Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine in 2024.

Travellers looking to experience this Maldivian paradise can take advantage of the Coco Summer Escape offer, which includes a 40% discount and a complimentary meal plan upgrade, enhancing their stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.