Featured
AMRA Skincare arrives at Javvu Spa, Amilla Maldives
Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives introduces an elevated realm of rejuvenation with the launch of AMRA, a renowned skincare line rooted in nature and refined by science. This carefully curated collection has been seamlessly integrated into the spa’s bespoke treatments, reflecting Amilla’s dedication to mindful well-being and sustainability.
Blending the healing properties of the island’s indigenous ingredients with AMRA’s advanced formulations, the AMRA Signature treatments at Amilla Maldives are designed to leave guests feeling renewed and deeply nurtured. Among the highlights is The Amilla Signature Journey by AMRA, which features gold and vitamin C exfoliation, a green caviar rhassoul mask, a 24kt gold stone massage, and a gold and green caviar facial—offering relaxation, skin refinement, and deep hydration (USD 570, 180 minutes). Additionally, the AMRA Olfactory Sound Bath Experience provides a restorative sense of balance through a combination of cleansing foot rituals, aura misting, personalised facial and hair treatments, sound baths, and chakra massage (USD 590, 180 minutes).
To ensure that each treatment aligns with AMRA’s philosophy, the therapists at Javvu Spa have undergone an immersive training program led by AMRA experts. This hands-on experience has deepened their understanding of AMRA’s innovative techniques and unique formulations, equipping them to deliver personalised, transformative treatments.
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “With AMRA as our skincare partner, we are very excited about the variety of face and body treatments we will be offering our guests. The introduction of AMRA complements our ethos of creating serene, nurturing experiences that reflect the natural beauty of Amilla and the surrounding ocean.”
Each AMRA product is crafted using rare botanicals, precious minerals, and pure oils, designed to nourish the skin and soothe the soul. This harmonious blend of nature and innovation aligns with Amilla’s commitment to preserving the island’s tranquil surroundings while offering memorable moments of connection and care.
Guests are invited to explore the new offerings at Javvu Spa, where every treatment serves as a sensory journey—an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare joins The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exclusive luxury retreat situated on a private natural island, has partnered with Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with an exceptional culinary experience.
Through the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, members have the opportunity to bid on a five-night stay for two in an overwater villa from March 25-30, 2025. This extraordinary package includes a private six-course dinner with wine pairings, curated by Chef Iside De Cesare, allowing guests to savour her Michelin-starred cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, the package offers a daily breakfast with breathtaking views of the Maldivian waves, a signature spa treatment, and a Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at the award-winning Iridium Spa, along with return seaplane transfers.
Chef Iside De Cesare is a distinguished Italian culinary expert renowned for her Michelin-starred restaurant, La Parolina, located in Trevinano. Her cuisine strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, emphasising seasonality, simplicity, and the use of high-quality, local ingredients. Her expertly crafted dishes reflect a dedication to innovation while remaining rooted in traditional Italian flavours. With a strong commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, her philosophy aligns seamlessly with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to refined dining, sophisticated indulgence, and environmental conservation.
Upon arrival, the winning bidder will be welcomed at a special reception and introduced to the serene surroundings of the resort. On March 27, guests will embark on a culinary journey with Chef Iside De Cesare, experiencing her exquisite creations and a unique interpretation of Italian cuisine. Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to indulge in Chef Iside De Cesare’s Michelin-starred cuisine while enjoying an unparalleled luxury escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
Featured
Unforgettable couples’ retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable celebration of love. Surrounded by swaying palms and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort seamlessly combines serenity and romance, making it an ideal destination for couples seeking to rekindle their connection and create cherished memories.
Guests at the resort can wake up to the soothing sound of lapping waves and enjoy a nutritious floating breakfast delivered to their private overwater villa. These spacious, turtle-shaped accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase endless ocean views, along with glass floor panels in the living area offering glimpses of the vibrant marine life below. The Art of Love, a rejuvenating retreat at Heavenly Spa by Westin, is designed to refresh the senses and strengthen emotional bonds. This experience includes a 60-minute couple’s massage, a 30-minute facial, and a 30-minute heavenly bath, enhanced with sparkling wine and romantic décor. As the day progresses, guests can immerse themselves in the island’s tranquil beauty with a sunset yoga session or a breathing workshop led by the resort’s wellness specialist.
Dining at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is an art form, where each meal becomes a memorable experience. On Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy a five-course Japanese set menu at the elegant restaurant Pearl, accompanied by a bottle of champagne. Alternatively, an intimate candlelight dinner by the sea offers a five-course set menu with live BBQ prepared by a private chef and complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine. As the night unfolds, visitors can celebrate under the Maldivian sky with a DJ party at Sunset Bar. Beyond Valentine’s Day, the resort’s Destination Dining provides various private beach dinner experiences available year-round.
For those looking to stay active, the resort offers a range of invigorating activities. The 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio features state-of-the-art TRX equipment, while a full-sized tennis court allows guests to maintain their fitness routines. Adventure seekers can embark on a dolphin cruise or snorkelling excursion to explore the vibrant underwater world together. For a more leisurely experience, complimentary ocean kayaks are available for guests to paddle through the crystal-clear lagoon.
Situated on a natural island within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort harmonises with its breathtaking surroundings, providing an idyllic sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Featured
Savour love and flavour at Coco Bodu Hithi’s culinary events this February
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat set in the crystal-clear waters of Malé Atoll, presents a gourmet getaway with a newly curated culinary journey designed for romance and indulgence.
Visitors can experience global flavours and exceptional wines from Bodegas Familia Zuccardi as Coco Bodu Hithi marks the beginning of the love season on 8 February. Zuccardi, known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, consistently produces award-winning wines that reflect the essence of Mendoza’s terroir. The winery has been recognised as a leader in the industry, securing the #1 ranking by ‘World’s Best Vineyards’ in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and earning a place in the Hall of Fame in 2022.
On 14 February, couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Eternal Shores Valentine’s Beach Barbecue. This special evening offers an opportunity to enjoy a carefully curated beachside barbecue under the stars, creating an unforgettable and intimate experience.
Throughout the year, the island hosts Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, exclusive wine dinners, and unique dining experiences. This February, food enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup, including the Art-of-Fire Culinary Journey from 24 to 26 February, featuring renowned Chef Jord Althuizen, celebrated for his Whole Hog BBQ. Guests will have the chance to savour a range of exceptional culinary offerings during their stay.
During this romantic season, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of intimate experiences. The ‘From the Heart’ offerings include some of the island’s most enchanting activities, such as a private five-course dinner under the stars in a secluded pergola, a sunset cruise around the island, or a stay in a Beach Villa with Pool. This beachfront retreat provides the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, ensuring an elevated romantic escape.
Renowned for its romantic ambiance, the island has been recognised as the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2024 and named among the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World by Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine in 2024.
Travellers looking to experience this Maldivian paradise can take advantage of the Coco Summer Escape offer, which includes a 40% discount and a complimentary meal plan upgrade, enhancing their stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Trending
