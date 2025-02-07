Featured
Unforgettable couples’ retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable celebration of love. Surrounded by swaying palms and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort seamlessly combines serenity and romance, making it an ideal destination for couples seeking to rekindle their connection and create cherished memories.
Guests at the resort can wake up to the soothing sound of lapping waves and enjoy a nutritious floating breakfast delivered to their private overwater villa. These spacious, turtle-shaped accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase endless ocean views, along with glass floor panels in the living area offering glimpses of the vibrant marine life below. The Art of Love, a rejuvenating retreat at Heavenly Spa by Westin, is designed to refresh the senses and strengthen emotional bonds. This experience includes a 60-minute couple’s massage, a 30-minute facial, and a 30-minute heavenly bath, enhanced with sparkling wine and romantic décor. As the day progresses, guests can immerse themselves in the island’s tranquil beauty with a sunset yoga session or a breathing workshop led by the resort’s wellness specialist.
Dining at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is an art form, where each meal becomes a memorable experience. On Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy a five-course Japanese set menu at the elegant restaurant Pearl, accompanied by a bottle of champagne. Alternatively, an intimate candlelight dinner by the sea offers a five-course set menu with live BBQ prepared by a private chef and complemented by a bottle of sparkling wine. As the night unfolds, visitors can celebrate under the Maldivian sky with a DJ party at Sunset Bar. Beyond Valentine’s Day, the resort’s Destination Dining provides various private beach dinner experiences available year-round.
For those looking to stay active, the resort offers a range of invigorating activities. The 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio features state-of-the-art TRX equipment, while a full-sized tennis court allows guests to maintain their fitness routines. Adventure seekers can embark on a dolphin cruise or snorkelling excursion to explore the vibrant underwater world together. For a more leisurely experience, complimentary ocean kayaks are available for guests to paddle through the crystal-clear lagoon.
Situated on a natural island within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort harmonises with its breathtaking surroundings, providing an idyllic sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Featured
Savour love and flavour at Coco Bodu Hithi’s culinary events this February
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat set in the crystal-clear waters of Malé Atoll, presents a gourmet getaway with a newly curated culinary journey designed for romance and indulgence.
Visitors can experience global flavours and exceptional wines from Bodegas Familia Zuccardi as Coco Bodu Hithi marks the beginning of the love season on 8 February. Zuccardi, known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, consistently produces award-winning wines that reflect the essence of Mendoza’s terroir. The winery has been recognised as a leader in the industry, securing the #1 ranking by ‘World’s Best Vineyards’ in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and earning a place in the Hall of Fame in 2022.
On 14 February, couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Eternal Shores Valentine’s Beach Barbecue. This special evening offers an opportunity to enjoy a carefully curated beachside barbecue under the stars, creating an unforgettable and intimate experience.
Throughout the year, the island hosts Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, exclusive wine dinners, and unique dining experiences. This February, food enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup, including the Art-of-Fire Culinary Journey from 24 to 26 February, featuring renowned Chef Jord Althuizen, celebrated for his Whole Hog BBQ. Guests will have the chance to savour a range of exceptional culinary offerings during their stay.
During this romantic season, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of intimate experiences. The ‘From the Heart’ offerings include some of the island’s most enchanting activities, such as a private five-course dinner under the stars in a secluded pergola, a sunset cruise around the island, or a stay in a Beach Villa with Pool. This beachfront retreat provides the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, ensuring an elevated romantic escape.
Renowned for its romantic ambiance, the island has been recognised as the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2024 and named among the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World by Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine in 2024.
Travellers looking to experience this Maldivian paradise can take advantage of the Coco Summer Escape offer, which includes a 40% discount and a complimentary meal plan upgrade, enhancing their stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Featured
Love story in five chapters: Valentine’s at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Every love story deserves a setting that reflects its depth, passion, and intimate moments. This Valentine’s season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo serves as that setting, offering couples a five-day journey where romance is not just celebrated but truly experienced. From February 11 to 15, guests are invited to create their own love stories—chapter by chapter—through carefully curated experiences designed to ignite the senses and strengthen connections.
Love has always possessed a sweet side. The journey begins at Vista Restaurant, where guests participate in a hands-on dessert-making session led by the resort’s master pastry chef. Indulgence extends beyond taste—it is about shared moments, playful glances over fluffy icing, and fingers dusted with sugar. With waves shimmering beyond the glass-walled restaurant, each couple crafts something uniquely theirs, serving as a reminder that love is found in the details.
For those wishing to extend this indulgence, the Sweet Life Package offers a deeper escape into decadence. Guests can enjoy a 120-minute Chocolate Body Scrub and Massage at Suvadiva Spa, followed by a private romantic dinner—an experience designed to be savoured with every sense.
Romance is more than words; it is expressed through presence, touch, and care. At Suvadiva Spa, couples engage in a private massage workshop, learning the art of mindful relaxation. The experience is not solely about mastering techniques but about understanding unspoken needs and deepening connections through touch.
For those desiring an extended retreat, the Romeo & Juliet Package provides a 90-minute Hot Stone Massage infused with rose oil, followed by a 30-minute rose bath—an invitation to dissolve into warmth and tranquility.
On the third night, love stories are not only lived but also told on screen. At the main pool, guests settle into relaxed seating as the sea breeze carries the scent of salt and moonlight. A classic romantic film flickers against the night sky, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Couples wishing to enhance the evening can opt for the Paradise Awakening Package, an all-day romantic journey beginning with a floating breakfast for two. This experience continues with a 60-minute couple’s massage and concludes with a private starlit dinner.
On Valentine’s night, the resort transforms into a world of wonder. The evening begins with an intimate ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience at Vista Restaurant, where flavours become richer, conversations deeper, and the absence of sight heightens every other sense. The journey then moves outdoors to the restaurant’s al fresco area, which becomes the Stargazing Love Lounge.
Here, guests are encouraged to slow down, listen to live music, and gaze at the constellations that have watched over lovers for centuries. In that moment, the sky is no longer just a sky—it becomes a canvas for whispered dreams and unspoken promises.
The final chapter is one of creation. At the Pool Bar, guests craft their own signature cocktails, blending ingredients that symbolise their love. Some choose citrus for energy, others add spice for passion, and some incorporate honey to represent the sweetness of shared memories. As glasses clink, a toast is made not just to the five-day journey but to the countless unwritten chapters ahead.
At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, Valentine’s is more than a celebration—it is a journey, a story told in five chapters, and an invitation for every couple to write the next one, wherever their love may take them. For those who dream of a love story beyond the horizon, another chapter always awaits.
Action
Siyam World welcomes Javier Saviola for youth football extravaganza
Siyam World Maldives is inviting young football enthusiasts to take part in an extraordinary experience with Argentine football legend Javier Saviola. From April 24th to 28th, 2025, aspiring players aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with the former FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Argentina national team star in an action-packed Football Camp at the resort’s FIFA-sized stadium.
Following in the footsteps of football icons such as Alessandro Del Piero, Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pirès, Rio Ferdinand, and Pepe Reina, this five-day camp promises intensive coaching sessions, interactive drills, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Saviola. The camp will take place daily from 16:30 to 18:00, providing young players with a rare chance to refine their skills under the mentorship of a world-class footballer. With limited spots available, early reservations are strongly recommended.
Javier Saviola, a retired Argentine footballer, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. His career highlights include league titles with Barcelona and Benfica, a UEFA Europa League victory with Sevilla, and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004. Additionally, he was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1999 at just 18 years old.
Siyam World is already recognised for redefining island escapism, and its commitment to delivering remarkable sporting experiences is no exception. Whether hosting high-energy football camps or curating a lineup of world-class events, the resort continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and luxury in the Maldives.
