Featured
Savour love and flavour at Coco Bodu Hithi’s culinary events this February
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat set in the crystal-clear waters of Malé Atoll, presents a gourmet getaway with a newly curated culinary journey designed for romance and indulgence.
Visitors can experience global flavours and exceptional wines from Bodegas Familia Zuccardi as Coco Bodu Hithi marks the beginning of the love season on 8 February. Zuccardi, known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, consistently produces award-winning wines that reflect the essence of Mendoza’s terroir. The winery has been recognised as a leader in the industry, securing the #1 ranking by ‘World’s Best Vineyards’ in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and earning a place in the Hall of Fame in 2022.
On 14 February, couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Eternal Shores Valentine’s Beach Barbecue. This special evening offers an opportunity to enjoy a carefully curated beachside barbecue under the stars, creating an unforgettable and intimate experience.
Throughout the year, the island hosts Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, exclusive wine dinners, and unique dining experiences. This February, food enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup, including the Art-of-Fire Culinary Journey from 24 to 26 February, featuring renowned Chef Jord Althuizen, celebrated for his Whole Hog BBQ. Guests will have the chance to savour a range of exceptional culinary offerings during their stay.
During this romantic season, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of intimate experiences. The ‘From the Heart’ offerings include some of the island’s most enchanting activities, such as a private five-course dinner under the stars in a secluded pergola, a sunset cruise around the island, or a stay in a Beach Villa with Pool. This beachfront retreat provides the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, ensuring an elevated romantic escape.
Renowned for its romantic ambiance, the island has been recognised as the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2024 and named among the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World by Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine in 2024.
Travellers looking to experience this Maldivian paradise can take advantage of the Coco Summer Escape offer, which includes a 40% discount and a complimentary meal plan upgrade, enhancing their stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Featured
Love story in five chapters: Valentine’s at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Every love story deserves a setting that reflects its depth, passion, and intimate moments. This Valentine’s season, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo serves as that setting, offering couples a five-day journey where romance is not just celebrated but truly experienced. From February 11 to 15, guests are invited to create their own love stories—chapter by chapter—through carefully curated experiences designed to ignite the senses and strengthen connections.
Love has always possessed a sweet side. The journey begins at Vista Restaurant, where guests participate in a hands-on dessert-making session led by the resort’s master pastry chef. Indulgence extends beyond taste—it is about shared moments, playful glances over fluffy icing, and fingers dusted with sugar. With waves shimmering beyond the glass-walled restaurant, each couple crafts something uniquely theirs, serving as a reminder that love is found in the details.
For those wishing to extend this indulgence, the Sweet Life Package offers a deeper escape into decadence. Guests can enjoy a 120-minute Chocolate Body Scrub and Massage at Suvadiva Spa, followed by a private romantic dinner—an experience designed to be savoured with every sense.
Romance is more than words; it is expressed through presence, touch, and care. At Suvadiva Spa, couples engage in a private massage workshop, learning the art of mindful relaxation. The experience is not solely about mastering techniques but about understanding unspoken needs and deepening connections through touch.
For those desiring an extended retreat, the Romeo & Juliet Package provides a 90-minute Hot Stone Massage infused with rose oil, followed by a 30-minute rose bath—an invitation to dissolve into warmth and tranquility.
On the third night, love stories are not only lived but also told on screen. At the main pool, guests settle into relaxed seating as the sea breeze carries the scent of salt and moonlight. A classic romantic film flickers against the night sky, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Couples wishing to enhance the evening can opt for the Paradise Awakening Package, an all-day romantic journey beginning with a floating breakfast for two. This experience continues with a 60-minute couple’s massage and concludes with a private starlit dinner.
On Valentine’s night, the resort transforms into a world of wonder. The evening begins with an intimate ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience at Vista Restaurant, where flavours become richer, conversations deeper, and the absence of sight heightens every other sense. The journey then moves outdoors to the restaurant’s al fresco area, which becomes the Stargazing Love Lounge.
Here, guests are encouraged to slow down, listen to live music, and gaze at the constellations that have watched over lovers for centuries. In that moment, the sky is no longer just a sky—it becomes a canvas for whispered dreams and unspoken promises.
The final chapter is one of creation. At the Pool Bar, guests craft their own signature cocktails, blending ingredients that symbolise their love. Some choose citrus for energy, others add spice for passion, and some incorporate honey to represent the sweetness of shared memories. As glasses clink, a toast is made not just to the five-day journey but to the countless unwritten chapters ahead.
At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, Valentine’s is more than a celebration—it is a journey, a story told in five chapters, and an invitation for every couple to write the next one, wherever their love may take them. For those who dream of a love story beyond the horizon, another chapter always awaits.
Action
Siyam World welcomes Javier Saviola for youth football extravaganza
Siyam World Maldives is inviting young football enthusiasts to take part in an extraordinary experience with Argentine football legend Javier Saviola. From April 24th to 28th, 2025, aspiring players aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with the former FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Argentina national team star in an action-packed Football Camp at the resort’s FIFA-sized stadium.
Following in the footsteps of football icons such as Alessandro Del Piero, Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pirès, Rio Ferdinand, and Pepe Reina, this five-day camp promises intensive coaching sessions, interactive drills, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Saviola. The camp will take place daily from 16:30 to 18:00, providing young players with a rare chance to refine their skills under the mentorship of a world-class footballer. With limited spots available, early reservations are strongly recommended.
Javier Saviola, a retired Argentine footballer, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. His career highlights include league titles with Barcelona and Benfica, a UEFA Europa League victory with Sevilla, and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004. Additionally, he was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1999 at just 18 years old.
Siyam World is already recognised for redefining island escapism, and its commitment to delivering remarkable sporting experiences is no exception. Whether hosting high-energy football camps or curating a lineup of world-class events, the resort continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and luxury in the Maldives.
Culture
Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Steeped in history and rhythm, the Boduberu drummers have echoed for centuries, carrying with them stories of seafarers, islanders, and a culture deeply connected to the ocean. Among the drummers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, whose grandfather was a renowned Boduberu performer in his home island of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a child, Hassan would sit by the beach, mesmerised by the powerful drumbeats that seemed to summon the sea breeze itself. His grandfather would recount a time when Boduberu was not merely music but a tradition passed down through generations, binding communities through song, dance, and shared history.
Boduberu, meaning “big drums” in Dhivehi, originated as a form of communal entertainment where islanders gathered to celebrate, sing, and dance in unison. Over time, it evolved into a cherished national art form, performed during festivals, ceremonies, and as a warm welcome to visitors. The music is driven by the deep, resonant beats of large drums, accompanied by rhythmic clapping, powerful chanting, and synchronised movements. As the tempo builds, the energy becomes infectious, culminating in an exhilarating crescendo where dancers lose themselves in the rhythm, embodying the true spirit of the Maldives.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu remains a living tradition, offering an invitation to step into the heartbeat of Maldivian culture. Whether performed under the starlit sky by the ocean or woven into intimate celebrations, each performance brings authenticity and excitement, creating a profound connection between guests and the island way of life. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at the resort received a heartfelt surprise when the resort’s team arrived with a beautifully crafted cake, accompanied by the powerful beats of Naseem and his fellow drummers. The rhythmic melodies filled the air as staff and performers joined together to sing in Dhivehi, transforming the occasion into an experience far beyond an ordinary birthday celebration.
For Naseem, every performance serves as a tribute to his grandfather, preserving the stories, songs, and rhythms of his ancestors. For the guests of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu is more than just entertainment; it is an invitation to experience the Maldives as it has been for generations—alive with music, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people.
Guests can now enjoy exclusive benefits through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty program in collaboration with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), which connects them to a portfolio of over 800 hotels across 40 brands in 100 countries. As the first Sri Lankan hospitality brand to join GHA DISCOVERY, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts offers members meaningful rewards, personalised experiences, and access to exceptional stays at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.
Trending
