Experience elegance and serenity at Coco Bodu Hithi’s exclusive Coco Residences

Coco Bodu Hithi, a hospitality resort owned by Maldivians, is renowned for its sleek design and comfort. The resort features expansive 184-square-metre residences, each equipped with a private pool, offering elevated privileges to guests across 24 exclusive Coco Residences.

Suspended above the crystal-clear lagoon, these overwater villas provide a private sanctuary, surrounded by endless shades of blue and uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Recognised for its outstanding hospitality, Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed with a refreshing Kurumba and a basket of tropical fruits, while the resort ensures seamless and attentive service throughout their stay.

Guests staying in Coco Residences benefit from a range of exclusive privileges, including the dedicated service of a Mithuru, who ensures a smooth and personalised Maldivian experience. These privileges include an Executive Champagne Sunset Cruise, a Cocktail Party, and a Guided Wine Tasting with the Resident Sommelier, along with other unforgettable experiences that showcase the breathtaking turquoise waters and endless horizon.

For environmentally conscious and culturally curious travellers, the resort offers a variety of enriching activities. Visitors can participate in Coral Planting and other tailored initiatives with the resident Marine Biologist or experience the excitement of a Boduberu performance on the island.

To further enhance the guest experience, the package includes complimentary breakfast options, ranging from a dine-around breakfast to an in-villa Floating Breakfast, complete with a photographer for a keepsake. Guests also receive a daily replenished minibar stocked with beers and soft drinks, along with special residence bar benefits.

Wellness plays an integral role in the resort’s offerings, allowing guests to embark on a journey of balance, rejuvenation, and inner harmony through daily sunrise or sunset yoga sessions. Additionally, visitors can indulge in relaxation with the resort’s signature Coco Fusion Massage or a soothing Balinese Massage, both designed for deep rejuvenation.

Coco Bodu Hithi seamlessly combines adventure and exclusivity, offering captivating dive sessions, exhilarating water sports, and thoughtfully curated signature experiences. The resort has also welcomed high-profile celebrities, ensuring unforgettable stays in the Maldives.

For those looking to experience the ultimate getaway, the Coco Summer Escape offer provides a 40% discount along with a complimentary meal plan upgrade, allowing for an even more indulgent stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.