Experience elegance and serenity at Coco Bodu Hithi’s exclusive Coco Residences
Coco Bodu Hithi, a hospitality resort owned by Maldivians, is renowned for its sleek design and comfort. The resort features expansive 184-square-metre residences, each equipped with a private pool, offering elevated privileges to guests across 24 exclusive Coco Residences.
Suspended above the crystal-clear lagoon, these overwater villas provide a private sanctuary, surrounded by endless shades of blue and uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Recognised for its outstanding hospitality, Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed with a refreshing Kurumba and a basket of tropical fruits, while the resort ensures seamless and attentive service throughout their stay.
Guests staying in Coco Residences benefit from a range of exclusive privileges, including the dedicated service of a Mithuru, who ensures a smooth and personalised Maldivian experience. These privileges include an Executive Champagne Sunset Cruise, a Cocktail Party, and a Guided Wine Tasting with the Resident Sommelier, along with other unforgettable experiences that showcase the breathtaking turquoise waters and endless horizon.
For environmentally conscious and culturally curious travellers, the resort offers a variety of enriching activities. Visitors can participate in Coral Planting and other tailored initiatives with the resident Marine Biologist or experience the excitement of a Boduberu performance on the island.
To further enhance the guest experience, the package includes complimentary breakfast options, ranging from a dine-around breakfast to an in-villa Floating Breakfast, complete with a photographer for a keepsake. Guests also receive a daily replenished minibar stocked with beers and soft drinks, along with special residence bar benefits.
Wellness plays an integral role in the resort’s offerings, allowing guests to embark on a journey of balance, rejuvenation, and inner harmony through daily sunrise or sunset yoga sessions. Additionally, visitors can indulge in relaxation with the resort’s signature Coco Fusion Massage or a soothing Balinese Massage, both designed for deep rejuvenation.
Coco Bodu Hithi seamlessly combines adventure and exclusivity, offering captivating dive sessions, exhilarating water sports, and thoughtfully curated signature experiences. The resort has also welcomed high-profile celebrities, ensuring unforgettable stays in the Maldives.
For those looking to experience the ultimate getaway, the Coco Summer Escape offer provides a 40% discount along with a complimentary meal plan upgrade, allowing for an even more indulgent stay at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts earns top honours at 2025 Traveller Review Awards
Delivering unforgettable travel experiences remains at the heart of hospitality, and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives has once again been recognised for its commitment to excellence at the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025. Now in its 13th year, the awards are based on over 360 million verified guest reviews, reflecting traveler experiences. As a homegrown brand from Sri Lanka, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to redefine hospitality in the Maldives with its collection of tropical sanctuaries.
With a rating of 9.3, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives continues to captivate travellers seeking an idyllic island retreat in the Meemu Atoll. This island serves as the perfect getaway for couples seeking ultimate relaxation and escape, while the exclusive 18+ Platinum Island provides an adults-only haven. The Platinum Beach Bungalows offer undisturbed tranquility for those desiring a true escape from the world. The resort’s chic overwater bungalows, complete with glass floors revealing the wonders beneath and private terraces with hammocks, provide an intimate and serene retreat, ideal for honeymooners.
Also earning a rating of 9.3, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives stands out for its contemporary design, resembling the shape of a manta ray. Vaavu Atoll, the least commercialised atoll in the Maldives, offers quiet beaches and empty dive sites, giving guests the opportunity to experience untouched beauty. The shipwreck at Vaavu Atoll is a popular diving destination, home to a variety of marine life, including fish, corals, and other invertebrates. With a combination of thrilling water sports and laid-back island vibes, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives serves as a perfect choice for travellers seeking both excitement and relaxation.
Receiving a rating of 9.0, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives remains one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives, particularly among surfers and ocean lovers. Located just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, the resort is home to the world-renowned Pasta Point, one of the most consistent surf breaks in the region. The island’s lively atmosphere, diverse recreational offerings, and welcoming hospitality make it ideal for families, featuring a dedicated children’s play area that provides a safe and engaging space for fun-filled activities. Whether traveling as a couple, a family, or a group of friends, the resort offers a perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable memories.
With a rating of 8.9, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is recognised as a diver’s paradise, celebrated for its legendary house reef and year-round diving opportunities. Located in the North Ari Atoll, the resort offers one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, attracting diving enthusiasts eager to explore its rich marine biodiversity. The rustic charm of Ellaidhoo, combined with its commitment to marine conservation, provides an authentic island experience where guests can disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature. Whether diving with reef sharks, enjoying beachside dining, or simply soaking in the island’s natural beauty, Ellaidhoo offers a distinctive retreat for underwater adventurers.
Marking the launch of an exciting summer offer, guests planning a Maldivian getaway for a minimum of four nights between May 1, 2025, and October 31, 2026, will receive complimentary speedboat transfers. Additionally, for an elevated travel experience, GHA Discovery membership offers even greater rewards and exclusive benefits. From the moment guests sign up, they can earn and redeem Discovery Dollars (D$), access member-only rates, and enjoy carefully curated local experiences. With privileges available at every membership level, GHA Discovery enhances each stay by offering recognition and unique opportunities to explore the destination in an immersive way.
Combining the warmth of Sri Lankan hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives continues to offer the perfect blend of relaxation and discovery.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earns Green Globe Gold Certification
THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced that OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has been awarded the Green Globe Gold Certification after maintaining certification for five consecutive years. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, seamlessly integrating world-class luxury with innovative sustainability practices to protect the delicate ecosystems of the Maldives.
At the heart of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s achievements lies a comprehensive approach to conservation. The resort’s team of in-house marine biologists leads a coral restoration project aimed at revitalising a 300-meter section of the house reef. This initiative employs 80 coral frames supporting over 2,000 coral fragments. Collaborations with organisations such as Manta Trust, Olive Ridley Project, and Parley, along with an upcoming partnership with Miyaru NGO, strengthen marine protection efforts while guest education programs enhance awareness of ocean conservation.
According to Nuria Camps Suarez, Head Marine Biologist at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the coral restoration project represents more than just conservation—it symbolises a commitment to future generations. By restoring the house reef, the resort is actively rebuilding a thriving ecosystem. Partnerships with organisations such as Manta Trust and Parley further amplify the impact, ensuring the preservation of the Maldives’ marine heritage.
The resort also integrates renewable energy solutions, featuring one of the Maldives’ largest floating solar panel systems. This system comprises twelve platforms with 720 panels, supplemented by 1,095 rooftop solar units, collectively generating 30% of the island’s energy requirements and significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s dedication to a zero-waste philosophy is reflected in its advanced waste management systems. A fully automated organic composter processes three tons of green waste weekly, converting it into nutrient-rich fertiliser, while in-vessel shredders transform garden clippings into compost. Additionally, glass bottles are crushed and repurposed for minor construction projects.
Sustainable dining is also a cornerstone of the resort’s eco-conscious approach. The hydroponic farm enhances gastronomy by growing lettuce and herbs in a soilless system, reducing water consumption from 250 litres to just 50 litres per kilogram. This method meets 70% of the island’s lettuce demand while providing fresh, organic ingredients to its award-winning restaurants.
These sustainability initiatives are seamlessly incorporated into the guest experience, allowing visitors to enjoy bespoke activities such as snorkelling among regenerated reefs and savouring produce from the hydroponic farm—ensuring luxury and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. As OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to lead in eco-conscious hospitality, it reinforces THE OZEN COLLECTION’s ethos of ‘Refined Elegance,’ where each stay contributes positively to the planet.
Le Méridien Maldives unveils stunning padel court
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled a state-of-the-art padel court, further enhancing its recreational offerings. Situated amidst the lush greenery of the resort’s picturesque landscape, the new facility allows guests to engage in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports while embracing the island’s natural beauty. Designed for both fitness enthusiasts and those seeking leisurely fun, the court provides an opportunity to blend activity with relaxation in a stunning tropical setting.
Padel, a fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has gained global popularity, attracting over 30 million players worldwide. Recognised for its dynamic and social nature, the sport is played on a smaller enclosed court, incorporating walls for strategic rebounds. As a low-impact activity, it is engaging and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Its inclusive environment fosters friendly competition and casual play, making it an ideal choice for social interaction and recreation.
Set against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and swaying palm trees, the resort’s new padel court has been thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. The facility offers an inviting space where guests can unwind, connect, and embrace an active lifestyle. Whether playing a match, bonding with family, or discovering a new passion, visitors can enjoy a unique sporting experience. With this addition, Le Méridien Maldives further strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for wellness, leisure, and relaxation, providing guests with an opportunity to truly savour the good life in a tropical paradise.
According to Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, the resort aims to offer a curated selection of experiences that inspire both relaxation and creativity. He emphasised that the introduction of the padel court reflects a commitment to providing diverse recreational activities catering to all guests. By fostering an environment that encourages connection, rejuvenation, and a healthy lifestyle, the resort continues to enhance its appeal as an idyllic island retreat. Schult expressed anticipation in witnessing guests come together to create lasting memories on the court.
The padel court is accessible to all guests, with premium equipment provided on-site. Additionally, professional coaching sessions are available for those looking to refine their skills. Located on the scenic Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 elegantly designed beach and overwater villas. These accommodations range from intimate one-bedroom retreats to spacious two-bedroom villas, making them suitable for couples, families, and groups seeking the ultimate escape. The resort seamlessly blends chic, eco-conscious living with timeless European elegance, offering an idyllic sanctuary for travellers in search of both relaxation and adventure.
Guests can rejuvenate at the Waves Lifestyle Hub, explore the vibrant marine ecosystem at the house reef and dive centre, or participate in a variety of complimentary non-motorised water-sports. A fully equipped fitness centre with weekly classes further promotes a healthy, active lifestyle. With the introduction of the padel court, Le Méridien Maldives continues to set new standards for extraordinary island getaways, offering an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.
