Le Méridien Maldives unveils stunning padel court

For many travellers, a visit to the Maldives evokes images of overwater villas, blue skies, and crystal-clear waters filled with marine life. However, at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, the island experience extends beyond the shoreline, encouraging guests to embrace their competitive spirit and remain active in paradise. The resort offers an extensive range of facilities, including two badminton courts, a tennis court, a squash court, a volleyball court, and a playground. Additionally, visitors can enjoy table tennis, exercise in the fully equipped gym, or engage in a friendly match by the ocean breeze.

A day at the resort can begin with an energising workout in the gym, followed by a spirited match on the tennis court. As the afternoon heat intensifies, guests have the opportunity to cool off with a snorke;ling excursion at one of the world’s most renowned reefs or unwind with a rejuvenating spa session at the Chavana Spa, operated by the prestigious Mandara Spa. In the evening, another chance for sport presents itself—perhaps a thrilling game of badminton under the resort’s lights, concluding with a beachside cocktail at the Iruohsenee Bar as the sun sets on the horizon.

For those seeking an added element of excitement during their stay, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers a unique challenge—how many different sports can be tried in a single visit? From racket sports to beach volleyball, guests can curate their own mini-tournament, competing against fellow travellers or family members in a friendly contest. With every activity accompanied by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional hospitality, this challenge promises a truly unparalleled experience.

While the Maldives has long been celebrated for its water sports, land-based activities also play an integral role in island culture, with locals frequently participating in traditional games, football, and volleyball. Resort Manager Hassan Shihab, a passionate advocate for sports and fitness, emphasises the resort’s distinctive approach to active living, “Sports and wellness are deeply ingrained in Maldivian culture, and a great holiday is about finding the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, we provide the ideal space for guests to enjoy the best of both worlds. We believe that movement is key to a fulfilling escape, and our island offers the perfect setting to stay active while immersing in the beauty of the Maldives.”

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a destination where guests can experience both the wonders of the ocean and the thrill of competition. With every match played against the backdrop of crashing waves, sports become an integral part of an unforgettable Maldivian adventure. Game, set, match—an active island escape awaits at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.