SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts

Shipwrecks have long captured the imagination of adventurers and explorers, evoking tales of mystery, and rebirth beneath the ocean’s surface. Off the southern coast of Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll, a hauntingly beautiful shipwreck rests in its final slumber, a vessel transformed into a thriving underwater sanctuary. Just a 20-minute boat ride from Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, this site has become an unmissable attraction for snorkelers and divers alike.

A ship frozen in time

The origins of the Vaavu Shipwreck remain shrouded in mystery. What is known, however, is that the vessel succumbed to the relentless forces of nature during a massive storm in 2015, coming to rest at a dramatic 140-degree angle in the shallow waters of Kuda Lagoon. Unlike deeper wrecks reserved for experienced divers, this shipwreck is a snorkeler’s dream as its bow emerging from the waters, offers a striking visual from the surface.

Adam Ali, Operations Manager at Dive & Sail, notes, “what makes the Vaavu Shipwreck truly special is that you don’t need to be a scuba diver to experience it. Snorkelers can take in the entire scene from above, with crystal-clear visibility and an ever-changing marine landscape.”

Beneath the waterline, the wreck has transformed into a thriving marine oasis. The captain’s wheelhouse and deck are draped in vibrant table corals, soft corals, and sea anemones, creates a dynamic and colorful habitat. Schools of fish dart between the crevices, while curious eels peek out from rusted openings. Explorers have often commented about how the this wonder is not just a wreck but an evolving ecosystem where marine life flourishes.

Snorkeling in Vaavu Atoll

Vaavu Atoll, often referred to as the ‘untouched paradise’ of the Maldives, is renowned for its unspoiled reefs, remote islands and dive sites. Unlike the bustling atolls closer to Malé, Vaavu offers a sense of seclusion, where the natural world thrives uninterrupted. Its waters are home to an astonishing variety of marine life where you can find graceful manta rays and reef sharks to luminescent plankton that creates a magical bioluminescent display at night.

However, nature continues to shape the ship’s fate. In early 2025, torrential rains and relentless ocean currents altered the wreck’s position, flipping it upside down. While its mast and hull were once familiar landmarks, the ship now lies in a different orientation, revealing new vantage points for exploration. At high tide, portions of the wreck may submerge completely, but at lower tides, snorkelers can still enjoy an immersive view of this ghostly yet vibrant spectacle.

How to experience the Vaavu Shipwreck

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guided excursions to the Vaavu Shipwreck in collaboration with Dive & Sail, ensuring every snorkeler whether seasoned or first-time, can safely explore this ever-evolving marvel with expert insight. A short speedboat ride from the resort takes you to the wreck, where you can slip into the waters and witness the striking contrast between man-made history and nature’s reclamation.

As you snorkel above, schools of fish will weave through the skeletal remains of the ship, while vibrant corals flourish on its once-steel surface. For those eager to dive deeper, free divers can venture closer, gliding through the wreck’s passageways for an up-close look at this submerged spectacle.

With the shipwreck continuing to change, shifting with the tides and evolving with the reef, one thing remains certain that it will continue to captivate those who seek adventure beneath the waves. The Vaavu Shipwreck isn’t just a site to visit; it’s a story in motion, waiting to be discovered.