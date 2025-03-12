Action
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has partnered with GZ19 Padel Italy to introduce padel tennis courts, now open to both resort guests and local residents. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the newly launched courts offer players a chance to experience the fast-growing sport in a spectacular island setting.
To commemorate the launch, SAii Lagoon Maldives welcomed football icons Gianluca Zambrotta and Nélson Dida, who will be in residence at the resort until March 17. The two legendary athletes will engage with guests through exclusive demonstration matches, adding an exciting dimension to the opening celebrations.
Padel tennis is a fast-paced sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court with solid rackets and a low-bouncing ball. Known for its accessibility and social appeal, the sport is gaining popularity worldwide, making it a valuable addition to the resort’s diverse range of recreational experiences.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by notable guests, including Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Sports, Fitness, and Recreation, alongside prominent figures from the Maldivian sports community. Maldivian tennis champions Naba Nishan and Iqnaz Mansoor also participated in the event, taking part in a special demo match where Zambrotta and Dida each teamed up with national Maldivian players.
“The introduction of padel tennis to the Maldives marks a milestone in expanding the local sports culture, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and offering world-class athletic experiences to the community,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina.
The GZ19 Padel courts are open daily until 11:00 pm, allowing players to enjoy a casual daytime rally by the ocean or a competitive evening match under stadium lighting. With this latest addition, SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to position itself as a premier destination for sports and leisure, seamlessly blending luxury hospitality with innovative recreational offerings.
The courts are now open for bookings, welcoming players of all skill levels to experience the game the SAiiWay.
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is gearing up for an unforgettable sporting experience as it welcomes football legend Michael Owen for an exclusive kids’ football camp. Taking place from 20th to 23rd October 2025, young guests will have the chance to train with the former England striker who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort’s Football Camp with Michael Owen promises high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch, culminating in a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements. The camp is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.
“Football has given me so many incredible experiences and I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for the game with the next generation at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort,” said Michael Owen. “Whether they’re taking their first steps on the pitch or refining their skills, this camp is all about fun, teamwork, and learning in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.”
Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives offers more than just football. Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at AvaniKids, while older children and teens find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club. From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration and digital gaming zones, there’s something to keep every age entertained. At the adult-free Petit Bistro by AvaniKids, young VIPs dine on all their favourites and try their hand at cooking, making mealtimes as fun as they are delicious.
Recently awarded the title of Best Dive Resort at the TTM Awards & Gala 2024, guests can dive into the world-class waters of the Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, enjoy thrilling sea bob and jet-ski adventures, or glide across the pristine waters on e-surfboards and glass-bottom kayaks. There are also private wellness activities such as sunrise yoga, tennis lessons and heart-pumping workout sessions at AvaniFit. Offering a charming reprieve from action filled days, the serene AvaniSpa promotes mindfulness with sound healing and meditation and helps parents instil the importance of self-care in kids with specialised family therapies.
For more details on the Football Camp with Michael Owen, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives/retreats/football-camp-michael-owen-maldives. Rooms start from USD 1,000 net per night for a family of four in a Two Bedroom Beach Front Pavilion (Half Board). To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
Certified divers have the opportunity to take advantage of the ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer at Kandooma Maldives, which was awarded Best Diving Resort in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Renowned for its world-class dive sites, including the famous ‘Kandooma Thila’, located just five minutes from the island, the resort provides easy access to some of the best underwater experiences in the region.
The Maldives is globally recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating drift dives, and diverse marine life, making it a bucket-list destination for scuba enthusiasts. This exclusive package includes daily dives at 15 premier sites, along with a variety of resort benefits designed to enhance the overall experience.
Package Inclusions:
- Accommodation on a half-board basis (daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café) based on double occupancy.
- Up to two group dives per person per day for certified scuba divers.
- 20% discount on additional dives or excursions to further dive sites.
- 50% discount on shared return speed boat transfers.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in villas and public areas.
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four nights is required.
- Bookings must be made by 31 May 2025, for stays valid until 20 December 2025.
- A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking.
- Cancellation penalties apply after booking confirmation.
- No diving is permitted on the day of departure (24-hour no-fly time strictly enforced).
- Unused dives cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services.
- Additional charges apply for night dives and selected distant dive sites.
The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, Kandooma Dive, is fully equipped to cater to divers of all experience levels. With a fleet of dive boats, experienced instructors, and high-quality diving equipment, guests can explore a range of underwater environments. For those who have not dived in a while, a refresher dive can be booked to help regain confidence before venturing into deeper waters.
“At Kandooma, we are passionate about sharing the wonders of the ocean, and with this new ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer, we invite certified divers to explore some of the most spectacular dive sites in the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The Kandooma Dive Centre also offers PADI certification courses for those looking to enhance their skills, as well as the PADI Bubblemaker programme, which introduces young adventurers to their first breaths underwater in a safe and fun environment.
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
Shipwrecks have long captured the imagination of adventurers and explorers, evoking tales of mystery, and rebirth beneath the ocean’s surface. Off the southern coast of Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll, a hauntingly beautiful shipwreck rests in its final slumber, a vessel transformed into a thriving underwater sanctuary. Just a 20-minute boat ride from Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, this site has become an unmissable attraction for snorkelers and divers alike.
A ship frozen in time
The origins of the Vaavu Shipwreck remain shrouded in mystery. What is known, however, is that the vessel succumbed to the relentless forces of nature during a massive storm in 2015, coming to rest at a dramatic 140-degree angle in the shallow waters of Kuda Lagoon. Unlike deeper wrecks reserved for experienced divers, this shipwreck is a snorkeler’s dream as its bow emerging from the waters, offers a striking visual from the surface.
Adam Ali, Operations Manager at Dive & Sail, notes, “what makes the Vaavu Shipwreck truly special is that you don’t need to be a scuba diver to experience it. Snorkelers can take in the entire scene from above, with crystal-clear visibility and an ever-changing marine landscape.”
Beneath the waterline, the wreck has transformed into a thriving marine oasis. The captain’s wheelhouse and deck are draped in vibrant table corals, soft corals, and sea anemones, creates a dynamic and colorful habitat. Schools of fish dart between the crevices, while curious eels peek out from rusted openings. Explorers have often commented about how the this wonder is not just a wreck but an evolving ecosystem where marine life flourishes.
Snorkeling in Vaavu Atoll
Vaavu Atoll, often referred to as the ‘untouched paradise’ of the Maldives, is renowned for its unspoiled reefs, remote islands and dive sites. Unlike the bustling atolls closer to Malé, Vaavu offers a sense of seclusion, where the natural world thrives uninterrupted. Its waters are home to an astonishing variety of marine life where you can find graceful manta rays and reef sharks to luminescent plankton that creates a magical bioluminescent display at night.
However, nature continues to shape the ship’s fate. In early 2025, torrential rains and relentless ocean currents altered the wreck’s position, flipping it upside down. While its mast and hull were once familiar landmarks, the ship now lies in a different orientation, revealing new vantage points for exploration. At high tide, portions of the wreck may submerge completely, but at lower tides, snorkelers can still enjoy an immersive view of this ghostly yet vibrant spectacle.
How to experience the Vaavu Shipwreck
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guided excursions to the Vaavu Shipwreck in collaboration with Dive & Sail, ensuring every snorkeler whether seasoned or first-time, can safely explore this ever-evolving marvel with expert insight. A short speedboat ride from the resort takes you to the wreck, where you can slip into the waters and witness the striking contrast between man-made history and nature’s reclamation.
As you snorkel above, schools of fish will weave through the skeletal remains of the ship, while vibrant corals flourish on its once-steel surface. For those eager to dive deeper, free divers can venture closer, gliding through the wreck’s passageways for an up-close look at this submerged spectacle.
With the shipwreck continuing to change, shifting with the tides and evolving with the reef, one thing remains certain that it will continue to captivate those who seek adventure beneath the waves. The Vaavu Shipwreck isn’t just a site to visit; it’s a story in motion, waiting to be discovered.
