SAii Lagoon Maldives welcomes renowned holistic practitioner for exclusive wellness residency

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to celebrate the art of well-being with the arrival of Braj Raj Singh, a globally recognised holistic practitioner, for an exclusive wellness residency at Lèn Be Well Spa at The Marina. From February 15th to April 15th, 2025, guests can experience world-class therapies designed to restore balance, promote relaxation, and nurture holistic wellness in an island sanctuary.

Nestled in the heart of idyllic surroundings, Lèn Be Well is more than a spa – it is a philosophy of self-care that blends bespoke treatments with the tranquil rhythm of island life. Inspired by the belief that wellness should be both transformative and enjoyable, Lèn Be Well Spa curates personalised journeys that embrace Relaxation, Recovery, Radiance, and Reconnection. With an approach that merges ancient healing techniques with contemporary well -being practices, the spa offers an oasis of serenity, where guests can rediscover harmony in mind, body, and spirit.

With over 15 years of expertise at ultra-luxury resorts and collaborations with iconic wellness destinations, Braj Raj Singh is renowned for his ability to blend traditional healing wisdom with modern therapeutic techniques. His tailored sessions offer a unique opportunity to embark on a deeply restorative wellness journey, with treatments designed to address physical alignment, energy balance, and emotional well-being.

Guests can indulge in a selection of curated therapies designed for relaxation and well-being. Chakra Balancing harmonises the body’s seven chakras, fostering emotional clarity and inner peace, while Posture Alignment Therapy helps relieve muscle tension from prolonged desk work, improving spinal health and circulation. The Power of Touch integrates energy healing, acupressure, and aromatherapy for deep renewal, and Cupping Therapy, including Anti-Cellulite Cupping, promotes detoxification, better circulation, and firmer skin. For a holistic mind-body experience, Acro Yoga and Sound Healing Sessions combine movement and therapeutic vibrations to enhance focus, flexibility, and relaxation.

Whether seeking a deeply immersive healing retreat or a revitalising spa escape, the combination of Lèn Be Well’s holistic ethos and Braj Raj Singh’s expertise offers a transformational wellness experience. Guests will leave feeling refreshed, rebalanced, and reconnected with their inner selves—all within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.