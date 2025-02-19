News
SAii Lagoon Maldives welcomes renowned holistic practitioner for exclusive wellness residency
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to celebrate the art of well-being with the arrival of Braj Raj Singh, a globally recognised holistic practitioner, for an exclusive wellness residency at Lèn Be Well Spa at The Marina. From February 15th to April 15th, 2025, guests can experience world-class therapies designed to restore balance, promote relaxation, and nurture holistic wellness in an island sanctuary.
Nestled in the heart of idyllic surroundings, Lèn Be Well is more than a spa – it is a philosophy of self-care that blends bespoke treatments with the tranquil rhythm of island life. Inspired by the belief that wellness should be both transformative and enjoyable, Lèn Be Well Spa curates personalised journeys that embrace Relaxation, Recovery, Radiance, and Reconnection. With an approach that merges ancient healing techniques with contemporary well -being practices, the spa offers an oasis of serenity, where guests can rediscover harmony in mind, body, and spirit.
With over 15 years of expertise at ultra-luxury resorts and collaborations with iconic wellness destinations, Braj Raj Singh is renowned for his ability to blend traditional healing wisdom with modern therapeutic techniques. His tailored sessions offer a unique opportunity to embark on a deeply restorative wellness journey, with treatments designed to address physical alignment, energy balance, and emotional well-being.
Guests can indulge in a selection of curated therapies designed for relaxation and well-being. Chakra Balancing harmonises the body’s seven chakras, fostering emotional clarity and inner peace, while Posture Alignment Therapy helps relieve muscle tension from prolonged desk work, improving spinal health and circulation. The Power of Touch integrates energy healing, acupressure, and aromatherapy for deep renewal, and Cupping Therapy, including Anti-Cellulite Cupping, promotes detoxification, better circulation, and firmer skin. For a holistic mind-body experience, Acro Yoga and Sound Healing Sessions combine movement and therapeutic vibrations to enhance focus, flexibility, and relaxation.
Whether seeking a deeply immersive healing retreat or a revitalising spa escape, the combination of Lèn Be Well’s holistic ethos and Braj Raj Singh’s expertise offers a transformational wellness experience. Guests will leave feeling refreshed, rebalanced, and reconnected with their inner selves—all within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
News
Oceanic beauty: LUX* South Ari Atoll introduces refurbished Water Villas
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning Maldivian resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll, has announced the unveiling of its newly refurbished Water Villas, offering a serene and sophisticated retreat. Here, design seamlessly blends with the natural splendour of the Maldivian seascape.
Inspired by the resort’s breathtaking surroundings, the villas now showcase a refreshed colour palette that mirrors the ocean’s tranquil hues and the warmth of sunlit sands. Light blues, soft nudes and neutral tones harmonise with natural light woods and tactile furnishings, creating a space that soothes the senses and invites relaxation.
The refurbished villas include all-new furnishings such as ombre curtains in white and blue which reflect the colours of the ocean, and woven patterns on the bed headers and chairs which add subtle textures and echo traditional craftsmanship. The interior décor incorporating plants brings in lush outdoor greenery, fostering a deeper connection to nature and enhancing the villa’s calming atmosphere.
As a standout feature of these Water Villas, the bathrooms each boast bathtubs that overlook the lagoon, allowing guests to soak in luxury while taking in panoramic views. The outdoor terrace has been designed as a haven for relaxation. It features an overwater net perfect for lounging or reading a book, a relaxing sofa and daybed, ideal for enjoying a meal in the Maldivian overwater villa. Direct access to the lagoon via a stairway invites guests to snorkel and immerse themselves in the vibrant marine life just steps away.
Every element, from the carefully selected textures to the bespoke furniture pieces, has been curated to enhance the guest experience. The interiors reflect the beauty of minimalism while providing luxurious comfort that is both visually striking and subtly elegant.
“The goal was to craft an environment that feels truly connected to the island’s landscape,” says John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “Guests will indulge in a thoughtfully designed new setting, which exudes a sense of calm that complements the natural beauty and ocean, just beyond their villa doors.”
Winner of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards Five-Star Rating for the 2nd consecutive year as well as the ‘Best for Families’ award at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, LUX* South Ari Atoll’s beautifully refurbished Water Villas presents yet another unparalleled Maldivian experience, coupled with its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. Here, extraordinary moments await.
News
Rebalance with traditional Eastern therapies at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
From Indian Ayurveda to China’s acupuncture, traditional healing practices have long been at the heart of Nepalese wellness traditions. Bringing them to the Maldives is the renowned Nepalese wellness practitioner Dr. Tridendra Shakya, who will be consulting and treating guests staying at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives as part of an exclusive residency on February 17 – March 31.
Dr. Shakya, who comes with almost two decades of experience in various modalities, is an expert in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as possessing extensive yogic knowledge. His tailored treatments, ranging from acupuncture to breathwork, often incorporate modern therapies to support stress management, address sleep disturbances and alleviate anxiety.
Acupuncture’s healing touch
Acupuncture, the practice of triggering specific points on the skin with fine needles, is one of Dr. Shakya’s specialties. Guests suffering from chronic pain will benefit from traditional acupuncture, while those looking to rejuvenate naturally can try an anti-aging treatment that stimulates collagen, improves circulation and promotes a youthful glow through needle application.
Meanwhile, Dr. Shakya’s popular acupuncture-based weight loss session targets food cravings, and his yogic cleansing therapy helps to detox, supports digestion and enhances gut immunity. Acupuncture is also at the heart of this exclusive Sleep Well package that works in combination with breathwork and a foot bath, and the three-step Acu-Massage treatment that adds in cupping and Marma point massage.
In flow with yoga
Yoga enthusiasts can rebalance with Yoga Nidra, which works by calming the nervous system to improve sleep. Other options include customised therapeutic yoga that deploys breathwork, supportive postures and mindfulness techniques to address physical and emotional concerns; and Motion Meditation blending Tai Chi and Qi Gong to enhance vitality and balance.
News
Fiesta of rhythm, flavour, and passion at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Get ready to turn up the heat as Hard Rock Hotel Maldives sets the stage for an electrifying week-long celebration with CARNAVAL 2025. From 24th February to 3rd March, guests can immerse themselves in a season of vibrant festivities, inspired by the pulsating energy and rich traditions of Brazil’s legendary Carnaval. Complete with street festivals to colourful parades and dance parties Carnaval 2025 remains one of the most highly-anticipated entertainment events in the Maldives and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
A symphony of colours, rhythms, and bold flavours awaits, with pulsating live performances, high-energy dance acts, and immersive cultural experiences. Step into a world where Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic street party comes alive right here in the Maldives, with infectious beats, dazzling costumes, and non-stop celebrations.
Adding to the festive spirit, Hard Rock Cafe will be serving up an exclusive Carnaval-inspired menu, blending bold Latin American flavours with a signature Hard Rock twist. Meanwhile, The Elephant and The Butterfly will offer a special selection of Mexican culinary delights to complement the festivities.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has always been the ultimate stage for lively festivities, bringing a dynamic mix of music, culture, and entertainment to the Maldives. From global music events to themed celebrations, every gathering at the resort is designed to create showstopping moments that resonate long aft
Whether you are swaying to the samba, toasting to the good life with a refreshing Caipirassion, or indulging in a taste of Brazil, CARNAVAL 2025 promises an unforgettable fusion of music, flavour, dancing and culture.
Get ready to lose yourself in the rhythm of Brazil—right here at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
