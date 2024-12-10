Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives

Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its culinary offerings with the launch of SALA, a plant-based restaurant that showcases nutrient-rich dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s organic gardens.

SALA is led by Executive Chef Jan Van de Voorde, whose career spans Michelin-starred establishments in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as boutique health retreats in Ibiza. The restaurant offers a refined ‘plant-powered’ dining experience inspired by Chef Jan’s passion for organic, healthy cuisine and his expertise in blending European and Asian flavours with a focus on holistic well-being.

Chef Jan credits his time in Ibiza from 2020 to 2022 as the inspiration for SALA. During that period, he embraced plant-based cuisine and experienced its transformative impact on his health. According to Chef Jan, this way of cooking and eating revitalised his mind and body, leaving him feeling stronger, healthier, and more energised. He is now bringing this philosophy to Dusit Thani Maldives, offering guests flavourful dishes designed to nourish both the body and soul.

Aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which prioritises environmental preservation and community well-being, SALA adopts a ‘seed-to-plate’ approach. This philosophy underscores the resort’s commitment to achieving harmony between luxury and sustainability.

The menu at SALA features standout dishes such as Grilled King Oyster Mushroom served with pea puree and Creamy Mushroom Soup enhanced with white truffle oil. For a refreshing dessert, the Coconut Sorbet—crafted with locally sourced coconuts and seasonal berries—provides a health-conscious indulgence. Complementing the food are innovative beverages like the Kombucha Mojito and the Pineapple & Ginger Kefir, offering guests wellness-focused refreshment with probiotic and nutrient-rich ingredients.

Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, emphasised the significance of SALA as part of the resort’s commitment to promoting sustainable, healthy living while delivering a world-class dining experience. Ripoche expressed confidence that the restaurant’s thoughtful menu and picturesque location would resonate with health-conscious travellers seeking transformative culinary experiences.

Located on the second floor of a Thai-style pavilion overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA combines Dusit’s renowned hospitality with an idyllic setting, creating the perfect environment for mindful dining, whether during a relaxed afternoon or an enchanting evening.

In celebration of SALA’s opening, Dusit Thani Maldives is offering the ‘Plant and Pamper Retreat’, a curated wellness experience that blends gastronomy, relaxation, and mindful living.

Available for direct bookings until March 31, 2025, with stays extending to October 31, 2025, the retreat includes daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant, lunch and dinner at SALA, a private yoga session, a 60-minute massage for two, and additional exclusive benefits.