Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton at CROSSROADS Maldives is raising the bar with spiritueux sans alcohol . The destination has introduced Sober Spirits, a range of premium alcohol-free distilled spirits, at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and key dining venues across The Marina. This innovative initiative promises indulgence without the compromise, catering to those who love the craft of spirits and cocktails but prefer to skip the buzz. Offering a sophisticated twist with alcohol-free indulgence, Sober Spirits brings everyone to the table for an unforgettable festive celebration this year at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Crafted with precision and passion, Sober Spirits Gin 0.0% and Rum 0.0% bring the depth, complexity, and aromatic experience of classic spirits to the table. It calls to be enjoyed neat, paired with mixers, or stirred into inventive mocktails and prove that indulgence does not require compromise. Adding to the lineup is the globally celebrated Lyre’s Amaretti Non-Alcoholic, bringing a nutty and sweet sophistication to the sober sipping experience.
“At CROSSROADS Maldives, we celebrate diversity—not just in cultures, but in choices. The introduction of Sober Spirits across our resort and restaurants is our way of embracing inclusivity, ensuring that every guest, whether they drink alcohol or not, can raise a glass and savour the moment,” adds Ahmed Jalaludeen- Food & Beverage Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The magic behind Sober Spirits lies in its meticulous crafting process. Born in the heart of France, these spirits undergo an initial distillation before the alcohol is gently removed using state-of-the-art techniques. The result? A flavour profile so authentic, it is hard to believe it is alcohol-free.
Guests at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and dining hotspots of the Marina – Kinkao, Jiao Wu, and Kebab & Kurry will now have the chance to experience this first-of-its -kind offering. Raise a glass to a zero-proof Mojito, savour the herbaceous notes of a G&T, or enjoy the pure simplicity of Sober Spirits on the rocks for a truly extraordinary moment. With the arrival of Sober Spirits, CROSSROADS Maldives is not just leading the conversation on alcohol-free luxury—it is redefining it.
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience
Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its culinary offerings with the launch of SALA, a plant-based restaurant that showcases nutrient-rich dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s organic gardens.
SALA is led by Executive Chef Jan Van de Voorde, whose career spans Michelin-starred establishments in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as boutique health retreats in Ibiza. The restaurant offers a refined ‘plant-powered’ dining experience inspired by Chef Jan’s passion for organic, healthy cuisine and his expertise in blending European and Asian flavours with a focus on holistic well-being.
Chef Jan credits his time in Ibiza from 2020 to 2022 as the inspiration for SALA. During that period, he embraced plant-based cuisine and experienced its transformative impact on his health. According to Chef Jan, this way of cooking and eating revitalised his mind and body, leaving him feeling stronger, healthier, and more energised. He is now bringing this philosophy to Dusit Thani Maldives, offering guests flavourful dishes designed to nourish both the body and soul.
Aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which prioritises environmental preservation and community well-being, SALA adopts a ‘seed-to-plate’ approach. This philosophy underscores the resort’s commitment to achieving harmony between luxury and sustainability.
The menu at SALA features standout dishes such as Grilled King Oyster Mushroom served with pea puree and Creamy Mushroom Soup enhanced with white truffle oil. For a refreshing dessert, the Coconut Sorbet—crafted with locally sourced coconuts and seasonal berries—provides a health-conscious indulgence. Complementing the food are innovative beverages like the Kombucha Mojito and the Pineapple & Ginger Kefir, offering guests wellness-focused refreshment with probiotic and nutrient-rich ingredients.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, emphasised the significance of SALA as part of the resort’s commitment to promoting sustainable, healthy living while delivering a world-class dining experience. Ripoche expressed confidence that the restaurant’s thoughtful menu and picturesque location would resonate with health-conscious travellers seeking transformative culinary experiences.
Located on the second floor of a Thai-style pavilion overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA combines Dusit’s renowned hospitality with an idyllic setting, creating the perfect environment for mindful dining, whether during a relaxed afternoon or an enchanting evening.
In celebration of SALA’s opening, Dusit Thani Maldives is offering the ‘Plant and Pamper Retreat’, a curated wellness experience that blends gastronomy, relaxation, and mindful living.
Available for direct bookings until March 31, 2025, with stays extending to October 31, 2025, the retreat includes daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant, lunch and dinner at SALA, a private yoga session, a 60-minute massage for two, and additional exclusive benefits.
Cocktail art meets tropical bliss: Tao Zrafi transforms Oaga Art Resort’s Sobi Bar
Oaga Art Resort has transformed its Sobi Bar into a Mixology Garden, showcasing a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Beverage Artist and Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ finalist, Tao Zrafi.
Far from the typical poolside bar, the revamped Sobi Bar offers a unique experience where artistic cocktails take centre stage. Standard drinks are replaced with Tao Zrafi’s creations, which expertly blend local Maldivian flavours with surprising twists, providing a sensory journey for visitors.
Each cocktail at Sobi Bar is a testament to Tao Zrafi’s creativity. His exclusive menu combines stunning visual presentation with complex, delightful flavours, elevating the drink experience into an art form.
The Mixology Garden caters to diverse tastes. In addition to Tao Zrafi’s signature creations, Sobi Bar offers a curated selection of international gins and artisanal beers, ensuring every guest finds the perfect beverage to suit their preferences.
To commemorate the launch of the Mixology Garden, Oaga Art Resort is hosting several special events:
- Cocktail Masterclasses (November 29 and December 6): Guests can learn from Tao Zrafi himself, discovering the secrets behind his innovative cocktails.
- The Grand Unveiling (December 5): This evening celebration features Tao’s signature cocktails, a buffet, live music, interactive mural painting, and spectacular fire shows. Guests can enjoy a sunset soiree combining art, music, and unforgettable flavours.
Sneak peeks of Tao Zrafi’s creations are available on Oaga Art Resort’s social media platforms, offering a teaser of the enchanting cocktails awaiting guests at Sobi Bar.
Whether seeking relaxation, artistic inspiration, or an elevated cocktail experience, the Mixology Garden at Sobi Bar promises something extraordinary. With its blend of stunning flavors, unique atmosphere, and unforgettable events, Oaga Art Resort ensures every visitor leaves with cherished memories of paradise.
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has become the first to introduce a 0.0 cocktail series in the Maldives, bringing the global trend of sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages to the heart of Malé.
Responding to the growing demand for refreshing alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks, JEN Maldives has developed a range of 0.0 cocktails using Sober Spirits. These drinks combine creativity, innovation, and premium ingredients to reflect global trends while catering to the Maldives’ unique cultural context. Infused with botanicals, fresh ingredients, and zero alcohol, the cocktails provide a flavourful and mindful experience that incorporates authentic spirit flavours.
The 0.0 Cocktail series was launched in collaboration with SIMDI Group, following the successful introduction of Sober Spirits to the Maldivian market. The launch event featured a sundowner party at Azur Restaurant, marking the debut of these innovative beverages.
Following the launch, the 0.0 cocktails are now available at Azur Restaurant, the hotel’s rooftop dining venue with views of the city skyline. These alcohol-free drinks offer a sophisticated alternative for guests seeking a mindful and refreshing experience.
