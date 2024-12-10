Entertainment
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is gearing up to enchant guests with ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’, a vibrant celebration set to take place from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the exuberance of a Brazilian carnival, this festive program promises unforgettable experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Maldives.
The celebrations will feature a blend of dazzling performances and nourishing culinary delights. The highlight of the season will be the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, offering an exquisite feast followed by a breathtaking fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.
Adding to the excitement, internationally renowned DJ Luca Schreiner will deliver an electrifying performance. The German music producer and DJ, celebrated for his chart-topping remixes and soulful beats with over 100 million streams on the music platform, will bring the festivities to life, creating an unforgettable night as guests dance their way into 2025.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a luxurious escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the underwater, brimming with vibrant marine life and colorful corals. The resort boasts 69 lavishly designed overwater and beach villas, seamlessly blending modern luxury with the natural beauty of the island. Conveniently accessible via a 30-minute seaplane flight from Malé or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a speedboat ride, the resort provides an idyllic setting for a festive getaway.
Kurumba Maldives, Marvin Humes ring in 2025 with exclusive beachfront DJ set
This New Year’s Eve, Kurumba Maldives is set to welcome DJ, producer, and broadcaster, Marvin Humes for an unforgettable party and DJ set at the five-star resort’s iconic Kandu Bar.
Marvin will lead guests into 2025 with a curated set to ring in the New Year, as Kandu Bar transforms into the ultimate NYE party destination. Expect a mix of luxury, vibrant music, and the breathtaking setting of the Maldivian ocean, creating a celebration like no other.
With a career spanning two decades, Marvin Humes has become a household name in the music and entertainment world. Hailing from South London, his journey began with inspiration from legends like Todd Terry and Frankie Knuckles, and early performances alongside his DJ father. Today, Marvin is an internationally renowned DJ, producer, and broadcaster, celebrated for his electrifying sets in Ibiza, Dubai, and Las Vegas, as well as his acclaimed Kisstory show on KISS FM.
Marvin has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, interviewing the likes of David Guetta, and Martin Garrix, and performing sets with Jonas Blue, Sigma, and Sigala. Away from the White Isle, Marvin has also performed in Las Vegas with Major Lazer DJ and producer, Diplo.
Guests at Kurumba Maldives will start the New Year Eve Celebrations with a host of activities for families, children and couples throughout the day, followed by Pre-Gala Cocktails, a delectable New Year Gala Dinner feast, followed by an evening of unforgettable beachfront music and festivities.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.
Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.
As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.
Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.
The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.
Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.
Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island gears up for bewitching Halloween night
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is preparing to host a captivating Halloween celebration, inviting guests to enjoy an evening filled with magical costumes, devilish delights, and enchanting fun. The event is scheduled for 31st October 2024 and will feature a Witches and Wizards theme. Attendees can expect a thrilling mix of Trick or Treat activities, costume competitions, and themed culinary experiences.
Younger guests will have the chance to participate in a Trick or Treat activity throughout the resort, while the costume competition will see contenders aiming for the title of best-dressed witch or wizard. The festivities will continue at Rangali Bar and Atoll Market, where a special Halloween-themed menu will be offered, featuring a variety of spooky treats and devilishly delicious dishes.
Prizes will be awarded for the most impressive costumes, followed by a DJ party to keep the spooky atmosphere alive into the night. Whether guests are there for the treats, the exciting entertainment, or the friendly competition, Conrad Maldives promises an unforgettable Halloween night filled with fun, surprises, and spine-chilling moments.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels can enjoy instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money for their stay, an exclusive member discount unavailable elsewhere, and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology through the Hilton Honors mobile app, where they can check in, select their room, and access it using a Digital Key.
