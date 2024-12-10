News
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary
This year, Bandos Maldives marks its 52nd anniversary, celebrating over five decades of excellence as the iconic Island of Hospitality. This milestone is not just a reflection of the resort’s enduring legacy but a celebration of growth, transformation, and unwavering dedication to creating unforgettable moments for cherished guests.
Nestled just 10 minutes from Velana International Airport, Bandos Maldives has been a sanctuary for travellers seeking tranquility, peace, and authentic Maldivian charm. For 52 years, Bandos welcomed families, friends, and couples from around the world, becoming a beloved destination where traditions are formed, and memories are etched in the sands of idyllic shores.
This year, Bandos has embarked on exciting projects to enhance the guest experience. From the launch of a brand-new website in November to the ongoing renovations of resort facilities, Bandos remains committed to evolving while preserving the warmth and authenticity that define the brand. The resort’s solar power projects further reflect its dedication to sustainability, ensuring Bandos remains a leader in responsible tourism.
Bandos legacy would not be complete without loyal guests, many of whom return year after year, becoming an integral part of the Bandos family. Equally, the team of talented individuals—many hailing from the Maldives— has been the backbone of the resort’s success, representing the essence of true Maldivian hospitality.
As Bandos celebrates this momentous occasion, General Manager Ismail Rasheed reflects on the journey with gratitude: “Bandos Maldives has grown and evolved over the years, yet our heart remains the same. We owe our success to the loyal guests who continually choose Bandos as their home away from home and to our team, who embody the spirit of hospitality every day.”
Join Bandos in celebrating 52 years of remarkable hospitality, cherished traditions, and exciting transformations. Bandos Maldives—where every guest is family, and every moment is a celebration.
Entertainment
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is gearing up to enchant guests with ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’, a vibrant celebration set to take place from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the exuberance of a Brazilian carnival, this festive program promises unforgettable experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Maldives.
The celebrations will feature a blend of dazzling performances and nourishing culinary delights. The highlight of the season will be the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, offering an exquisite feast followed by a breathtaking fireworks display over the Indian Ocean.
Adding to the excitement, internationally renowned DJ Luca Schreiner will deliver an electrifying performance. The German music producer and DJ, celebrated for his chart-topping remixes and soulful beats with over 100 million streams on the music platform, will bring the festivities to life, creating an unforgettable night as guests dance their way into 2025.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a luxurious escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the underwater, brimming with vibrant marine life and colorful corals. The resort boasts 69 lavishly designed overwater and beach villas, seamlessly blending modern luxury with the natural beauty of the island. Conveniently accessible via a 30-minute seaplane flight from Malé or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a speedboat ride, the resort provides an idyllic setting for a festive getaway.
Drink
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton at CROSSROADS Maldives is raising the bar with spiritueux sans alcohol . The destination has introduced Sober Spirits, a range of premium alcohol-free distilled spirits, at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and key dining venues across The Marina. This innovative initiative promises indulgence without the compromise, catering to those who love the craft of spirits and cocktails but prefer to skip the buzz. Offering a sophisticated twist with alcohol-free indulgence, Sober Spirits brings everyone to the table for an unforgettable festive celebration this year at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Crafted with precision and passion, Sober Spirits Gin 0.0% and Rum 0.0% bring the depth, complexity, and aromatic experience of classic spirits to the table. It calls to be enjoyed neat, paired with mixers, or stirred into inventive mocktails and prove that indulgence does not require compromise. Adding to the lineup is the globally celebrated Lyre’s Amaretti Non-Alcoholic, bringing a nutty and sweet sophistication to the sober sipping experience.
“At CROSSROADS Maldives, we celebrate diversity—not just in cultures, but in choices. The introduction of Sober Spirits across our resort and restaurants is our way of embracing inclusivity, ensuring that every guest, whether they drink alcohol or not, can raise a glass and savour the moment,” adds Ahmed Jalaludeen- Food & Beverage Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The magic behind Sober Spirits lies in its meticulous crafting process. Born in the heart of France, these spirits undergo an initial distillation before the alcohol is gently removed using state-of-the-art techniques. The result? A flavour profile so authentic, it is hard to believe it is alcohol-free.
Guests at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and dining hotspots of the Marina – Kinkao, Jiao Wu, and Kebab & Kurry will now have the chance to experience this first-of-its -kind offering. Raise a glass to a zero-proof Mojito, savour the herbaceous notes of a G&T, or enjoy the pure simplicity of Sober Spirits on the rocks for a truly extraordinary moment. With the arrival of Sober Spirits, CROSSROADS Maldives is not just leading the conversation on alcohol-free luxury—it is redefining it.
News
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Picture the warm Maldivian sun on your face, the gentle rhythm of waves guiding your arrival as complimentary transfers whisk you to paradise. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invite you to elevate your island getaway with a special offer crafted for unforgettable memories. Book your stay between December 10, 2024, and January 11, 2025, to enjoy complimentary return transfers for a minimum of five nights. With rates starting from USD 470 at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and USD 348 at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, your dream holiday is closer than ever.
Located in Meemu Atoll, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a haven for those seeking tranquility. Stilted overwater bungalows and beachfront villas, alongside the Platinum Island exclusive for adults only, offer unobstructed views of the endless horizon, where luxury and nature coexist harmoniously. At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, in the North Malé Atoll, every moment is an invitation to play. From the world-renowned Pasta Point surf break to the vibrant house reef, this resort is a treasure trove of adventure.
Enhance your stay with up to two exclusive book-direct perks which include a four-course dinner by the beach, an island-hopping excursion, a shark or dolphin-watching experience, each designed to immerse you in the essence of island life. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or cherished family moments, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives promise a journey that sets the tone for a holiday filled with indulgence and discovery.
