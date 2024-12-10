Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton at CROSSROADS Maldives is raising the bar with spiritueux sans alcohol . The destination has introduced Sober Spirits, a range of premium alcohol-free distilled spirits, at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and key dining venues across The Marina. This innovative initiative promises indulgence without the compromise, catering to those who love the craft of spirits and cocktails but prefer to skip the buzz. Offering a sophisticated twist with alcohol-free indulgence, Sober Spirits brings everyone to the table for an unforgettable festive celebration this year at CROSSROADS Maldives.

Crafted with precision and passion, Sober Spirits Gin 0.0% and Rum 0.0% bring the depth, complexity, and aromatic experience of classic spirits to the table. It calls to be enjoyed neat, paired with mixers, or stirred into inventive mocktails and prove that indulgence does not require compromise. Adding to the lineup is the globally celebrated Lyre’s Amaretti Non-Alcoholic, bringing a nutty and sweet sophistication to the sober sipping experience.

“At CROSSROADS Maldives, we celebrate diversity—not just in cultures, but in choices. The introduction of Sober Spirits across our resort and restaurants is our way of embracing inclusivity, ensuring that every guest, whether they drink alcohol or not, can raise a glass and savour the moment,” adds Ahmed Jalaludeen- Food & Beverage Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The magic behind Sober Spirits lies in its meticulous crafting process. Born in the heart of France, these spirits undergo an initial distillation before the alcohol is gently removed using state-of-the-art techniques. The result? A flavour profile so authentic, it is hard to believe it is alcohol-free.

Guests at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and dining hotspots of the Marina – Kinkao, Jiao Wu, and Kebab & Kurry will now have the chance to experience this first-of-its -kind offering. Raise a glass to a zero-proof Mojito, savour the herbaceous notes of a G&T, or enjoy the pure simplicity of Sober Spirits on the rocks for a truly extraordinary moment. With the arrival of Sober Spirits, CROSSROADS Maldives is not just leading the conversation on alcohol-free luxury—it is redefining it.