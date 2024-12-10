Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards

International hospitality company Atmosphere Core achieved significant recognition at the prestigious Recognition of Safety and Sustainability Achievements Awards 2023-2024, organised by NSURE, a leading authority in Food Safety, Health and Safety, and Sustainability in the Maldives.

Atmosphere Core received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Overall Performance Award for Resort Group 2023-2024’ award for the unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards across its properties and setting a benchmark in the hospitality industry. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, accepted the accolade on behalf of the company, reflecting the collective drive across the portfolio of nine resorts to ensure excellence in food safety.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli received the ‘Innovative Sustainability Project 2023-2024’ award, which acknowledges the resort’s exceptional contributions to sustainability and its dedication to preserving the pristine ecosystem it calls home. Representing the OBLU SELECT Sangeli team, Marine Biologist Giorgia Maggioni and Executive Assistant Manager Sribanta Kumar Acharya accepted the awards.

The awards also honoured outstanding individual contributions. Sourish Bishnu Jana, Learning and Development Manager from Atmosphere Kanifushi was celebrated for his dedication, receiving the award for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety 2023-2024’. His efforts in leading food safety training have been pivotal in maintaining high standards within the resort.

Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere, was honoured as the 1st Runner-up for the ‘Outstanding Leadership by a General Manager in Food Safety’ award. The 1st Runner-up accolades also included Ravikant Reddy, from VARU by Atmosphere, for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety’ and Chef Chaitanya Sharma from OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI for ‘Exceptional Leadership by An Executive Chef in Food Safety’.

The award ceremony was also attended by four nominees from Atmosphere Core. Chef Sandeep Kumar from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Chef Ajay Sahoo from OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, who were both were nominated for ‘Exceptional Leadership by an Executive Chef in Food Safety’ award. Baiju Asokan from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Rahul Pillai from VARU by Atmosphere were nominated for ‘Outstanding Leadership in Engineering for Safety Excellence’ award.

Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, said “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication to upholding the highest standards across our resorts, ensuring exceptional experiences for our guests while staying true to our ethos of Joy of Giving. This philosophy drives us to create meaningful and memorable moments for our guests, teams, and communities alike, while fostering a culture of responsibility and innovation. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability, and excellence”.

NSURE, renowned for its rigorous evaluation and high standards, acknowledged Atmosphere Core’s ongoing efforts in integrating sustainability and safety into its operations while delivering exceptional guest experiences. These accolades serve as a reflection of the company’s unwavering dedication to leading by example in the hospitality sector.