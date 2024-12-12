Action
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition
Shaff Naeem, the Asian record holder for the 50-hour dive in 2022, has announced his next ambitious endeavour: Across Maldives. This unprecedented long-distance dive will span the length of the Maldives, starting from the northernmost tip of Haa Alif Atoll and ending at the southern edge of Seenu Atoll. Officially unveiled at the Malaysia Dive Expo in June 2024, the event will unfold in two phases over the next two years.
Phase 1: Malé Region World Record Event (February 2025)
The first milestone in Shaff’s journey will be a world record attempt in the Malé region. He and his team will embark on a single dive from Hulhumalé to Malé, covering a minimum distance of 14 kilometres underwater. This event aims to set a new world record while garnering global attention for the Across Maldives expedition.
Phase 2: Main Across Maldives Event (2026)
The main event will see Shaff dive across the entire Maldivian archipelago, covering 460 kilometres in a month. This ambitious journey will require meticulous planning and execution, supported by a technical team comprising local and international experts.
A Scientific and Community-Focused Expedition
The Across Maldives expedition is not just a test of endurance but also a platform for meaningful contributions to science and community engagement. The team will collect vital environmental data, including information on underwater terrain, the impact of climate change, and the presence of microplastics in Maldivian waters.
The expedition will also feature workshops and events on local islands, aimed at raising awareness about ocean conservation and sharing findings from the journey. By connecting with local communities, the initiative hopes to inspire Maldivians to engage deeply with their marine environment.
With the backing of local and international partners, Shaff’s team is working closely with the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Defence, and Maldives Police Services to ensure a safe and secure dive route. The Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) is promoting the event globally, showcasing the country’s unparalleled beauty and diving opportunities. International dive magazines have also spotlighted the project, amplifying its reach and significance.
Support and Fundraising Goals
Fundraising efforts are currently underway for Phase 1 of the project. Donations will support the organisation of world record dives, scientific research, and community engagement sessions. In addition, a documentary chronicling the journey is in production, slated for release in 2026.
Key areas of fund utilisation include:
- World Record Attempts: Organising logistics and acquiring gear for the dives.
- Research Expedition: Collecting open-access data on environmental DNA, microplastics, and coral reef health.
- Community Engagement: Conducting educational and awareness events across Maldivian islands.
- Documentary Production: Capturing the historic expedition for a global audience.
Supporters of the expedition can choose from various tiers of rewards, ranging from on-screen credits in the documentary to exclusive memorabilia like event keychains, t-shirts, personalised underwater photos, and a limited-edition coffee table photobook.
For Shaff, Across Maldives is more than a record-breaking attempt—it’s a tribute to his late father. Reflecting on his father’s words of encouragement, Shaff shared: “One of the last things my father said to me before he passed was that he wouldn’t be surprised if I dived all across the Maldives. This attempt is something I am dedicating to him. I sincerely thank you all for your support in making this journey a reality.”
To learn more or contribute to this groundbreaking project, visit the official event website at www.acrossmaldives.org. For details on Shaff Naeem’s previous achievements and ongoing efforts, visit www.oceansixfifty.org.
Featured
New deep-sea fish species discovered in Maldives: Chromis Abadhah
In a breakthrough for marine science, a new species of fish has been discovered in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Named Chromis Abadhah, the species derives its name from the Maldivian Dhivehi word Abadhah, meaning perpetual, symbolising the ongoing commitment to planetary conservation. The name also acknowledges the support of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, which funded the research.
The fish was first spotted near Maafilaafushi in the Kaafu Atoll. Subsequent studies revealed that the species inhabits multiple regions of the Maldives, ranging from Lhaviyani Atoll to Dhaalu Atoll. Researchers documented the fish in eight distinct locations, indicating that it may be distributed across various parts of the country.
Chromis Abadhah resides at depths between 95 and 110 metres, in the mesophotic zone, where sunlight begins to fade. This habitat sets it apart from other species in its family, which are typically found in shallower waters of around 30 meters.
The new species belongs to the ‘Dan’ba’ family, a group of damselfish commonly found in Maldivian seas. However, Chromis Abadhah is distinct from its relatives in several ways:
- Unlike other Chromis species, it lacks the characteristic black cross line near the neck.
- Its upper shell comprises 14 bones, compared to the typical 13 seen in related species.
While other Chromis species, such as Chromis axillaris, Chromis pelora, and Chromis woodsi, are found in various parts of the world, Chromis Abadhah appears to be endemic to the Maldives, making it a unique addition to the region’s biodiversity.
The study was a collaborative effort involving Maldivian experts and international scientists. To better understand the species, researchers captured four specimens using a specialised net. Their findings, published in a scientific paper, highlight the importance of deep-sea exploration in uncovering hidden marine treasures.
The identification of Chromis Abadhah underscores the Maldives’ rich marine biodiversity and the critical role of research in its preservation. This discovery also emphasises the importance of protecting deep-sea habitats, which often harbour unique and endemic species.
Action
JOALI BEING hosts inspirational tennis workshops with Sascha Zverev, Alexander Zverev Foundation
JOALI BEING, the luxury wellness retreat in the Maldives, hosted a tennis workshop on November 25, 2024, in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation, dedicated to supporting children with diabetes. The event featured world number 2 tennis player Sascha Zverev and welcomed young Maldivian students, including teenagers living with diabetes, from the neighbouring island of R. Fainu.
The workshop offered an opportunity for the students, accompanied by their teachers and the principal of R. Fainu School, to learn and enhance their tennis skills under the guidance of Sascha Zverev. The session also featured Fathih Mohamed, Young Leader in Diabetes and Regional Representative for the Maldives at the International Diabetes Federation. Fathih and the tennis stars shared messages of encouragement and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.
The celebration of tennis continued on November 29, 2024, as JOALI BEING hosted an engaging community event open to guests of all ages. Attendees enjoyed interactive workshops and a spirited game led by Sascha Zverev and his team, creating a memorable evening of friendly competition and camaraderie.
Throughout the period from November 20 to 30, 2024, JOALI BEING guests had the exclusive chance to receive personalised tennis coaching from Sascha Zverev, his brother Mischa Zverev, and Marcelo Melo. These private sessions, conducted on the island’s scenic tennis court, offered invaluable expert guidance and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants.
This series of tennis events not only showcased JOALI BEING’s commitment to wellness and community but also highlighted the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting meaningful causes.
Action
Denise Hoefer brings world-class Padel to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.
Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.
The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.
