Family
JA Manafaru secures Worldwide Kids Accreditation for second year
JA Manafaru has announced its receipt of the respected Worldwide Kids (WK) Accreditation for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its dedication to providing a family-friendly experience. This independent recognition honours resorts that maintain the highest international standards in childcare training, health and safety, and continuously enhance the experience for families and young guests.
Situated in an idyllic all-natural island paradise, JA Manafaru features a wide array of family-focused facilities. The resort’s CoolZone play area, complete with a separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion, and the ChillZone indoor games room, provides young guests with ample opportunities to play and explore while their parents enjoy relaxation. This carefully curated offering ensures that both families and couples experience the perfect balance of a serene escape and a safe, engaging environment for children.
The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully met the rigorous standards of the WK audit, further demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure and nurturing space for younger guests. The dedicated childcare team at JA Manafaru has completed extensive training accredited by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care. Parents can rest assured knowing their children are well looked after while they enjoy the resort’s spa and dining options.
Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation, expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating that receiving the recognition for two consecutive years underscores the resort’s commitment to guest safety, particularly for young visitors. Gupta emphasised that the health and safety audits, combined with comprehensive training, ensure adherence to the highest international standards. She noted that the accreditation reflects the resort’s dedication to creating memorable family experiences.
Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru Maldives, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting that the Worldwide Kids accreditation reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its youngest guests. Kruse added that the diverse activities available allow families to appreciate the beauty of the Maldives together while parents can relax, confident in the care provided to their children.
The Worldwide Kids Accreditation reinforces JA Manafaru’s focus on delivering not just a luxurious retreat for families but also a resort that prioritises the well-being and enjoyment of young guests. This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to maintaining exemplary standards of childcare, ensuring that all visitors – both young and old – enjoy a memorable and worry-free stay.
With this accolade, JA Manafaru continues to distinguish itself as one of the Maldives’ premier resorts, offering families and holidaymakers outstanding service and unforgettable experiences.
Action
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces vibrant Water Park and expanded kids club activities
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that the brand-new Water Park Facilities at the Coconut Kids Club are now officially open for guests. The much-anticipated launch on November 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in family-friendly entertainment at the resort.
Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the Coconut Kids Club now boasts a vibrant water park complete with interactive splash zones and playful water play areas. These exciting additions provide a safe and engaging space where children can enjoy endless aquatic adventures, while parents relax and unwind in the sun.
Alongside the new water park, the Coconut Kids Club continues to offer a daily schedule of fun and educational activities, including arts and crafts, games, and creative projects, offering children enriching experiences throughout their stay.
“We’re delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s wonderful to see families creating joyful memories together, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience.”
The new water park is now open, inviting young guests to explore and enjoy, as Coconut Kids Club fosters a vibrant, family-oriented atmosphere where quality time and unforgettable moments are central.
Celebration
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where Halloween festivities blend seamlessly with luxurious experiences. This year, the resort elevates the excitement with a full week of thrilling adventures, immersive Halloween-themed activities, and fun for the whole family. With an exclusive “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer, there’s no better time to plan a family getaway at one of the top family resorts in the Maldives.
Beginning on 28th October, the Halloween festivities kick off with the Creepy Food Challenge at Anchorage, where guests can sample creatively eerie dishes that will excite both kids and adults alike. For those with an artistic flair, there will be a Halloween Sip & Paint session at Kakuni, allowing guests to sip cocktails while crafting their very own Halloween masterpiece. As night falls, Anchorage Bar will transform into a magical wonderland for the Witches & Wizards Disco Night, where the whole family can dance under the stars in costume, fully embracing the festive spirit of Halloween in paradise.
On 29th October, guests can dive into the day with Aqua Aerobics at the main pool, where spooky costumes and devil horns are encouraged! After splashing around, the fun continues with the Wrap the Mummy Station at Anchorage Bar, where participants can channel their inner mummy in this playful challenge. As the evening draws near, attendees can prepare for the spectacular Avatar Performance at Anchorage Bar, a show that will captivate guests with its mysterious, otherworldly magic.
30th October welcomes the Day of Vampires and Devils, starting with a special themed breakfast, where guests can snap a photo with a vampire. The eerie vibes continue in the afternoon with the Vampire Face Paint Station at Anchorage Bar, allowing kids (and adults) to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, complete with candy vampire teeth. The night promises to be unforgettable with a Vampire Pop-Up Performance and Karaoke session at Anchorage Bar, inviting guests to unleash their inner creatures of the night.
Halloween itself, 31st October, marks the pinnacle of the celebration, with the entire resort embracing a spooky atmosphere. The day begins with a ghostly surprise as haunting characters roam the resort for the Halloween Ghost Cosplay during breakfast, creating perfect photo opportunities for families. Later, guests can join the Pumpkin Carving session at Anchorage, where both kids and adults can showcase their creative skills. As the sun sets, the festivities reach their peak with the Thriller Night Flash Mob and DJ party at Anchorage Bar, followed by a hair-raising visit to the Haunted House, open from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm—perfect for families who love a good scare!
The evening culminates with a lavish Hollow Beach Buffet, where families can enjoy a mouthwatering spread of Halloween-inspired dishes while soaking in live music under the Maldivian sky.
Throughout the week, the Kids Club will be buzzing with special Halloween-themed activities, including pirate sword-making, “Find Jack Sparrow” treasure hunts, Halloween mocktail potion making, creepy cupcake decoration, and fun-filled pool parties, ensuring the little ones are fully immersed in the spooky spirit.
Celebration
Festive journey of luxury and sustainability: holiday highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation
This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.
For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.
On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.
