Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
This festive season, the idyllic island of JA Manafaru has announced a unique experience for young football enthusiasts, as former England goalkeeper Robert Paul Green hosts an exciting football camp for children. The camp, which commenced on Friday, will be held daily from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the JA Manafaru Football Pitch, running until 30th December 2024.
Robert Green, widely regarded as one of England’s top goalkeepers during his career, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the pitch. Known for his impressive 20-year footballing journey, Green played at the highest levels, including the Premier League, Football League, and for the England national team. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a football legend will inspire children to develop their skills and confidence both on and off the field.
Career highlights of Robert Green:
- Premier League & Football League Career: Robert Green enjoyed a distinguished career as a goalkeeper in both the Premier League and Football League. He made over 500 professional appearances for clubs including West Ham United, Norwich City, and Queens Park Rangers.
- England National Team: Green earned 12 caps for the England senior national team, representing his country in major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
- West Ham United: A standout in Green’s career was his time at West Ham United (2006–2009), where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2007-08.
- Notable Performances: Green’s performances in key matches, including vital saves in high-stakes Premier League encounters, were pivotal to his clubs’ successes. His time with QPR and Norwich City further solidified his reputation as a reliable and skilled goalkeeper.
As part of the festive celebrations at JA Manafaru, this football camp is designed for children of all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced players. The sessions will focus on technique, teamwork, and developing a love for the beautiful game, all while ensuring a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
Each participant in the camp will receive a full set of jersey uniforms as a token, allowing the young players to feel like true athletes while they engage in this unforgettable football experience.
“We’re delighted to welcome Robert Green to JA Manafaru this holiday season. His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport will undoubtedly inspire young players from both near and far. The football camp is a fantastic addition to our “A Naturally Better Festive” programme, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique, enriching experiences for families. We look forward to seeing the joy and growth that these sessions will bring to the children, as well as how sports programmes like this will bring the entire resort together, creating a sense of community like a village of good friends,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager.
“As part of our vision to provide guests with both active and wellness-focused activities, we are thrilled to offer this football camp under Robert Green’s expert guidance. Our guests, particularly children, will benefit immensely from the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that Robert brings to the pitch. It’s an exciting way for families to celebrate the festive season while fostering a love for the game in a beautiful, tropical setting,” remarks Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation.
The camp is exclusively available to children staying at the resort, ensuring a special and enriching opportunity for young guests to participate in this exciting initiative.
JA Manafaru, renowned for its exceptional service and award-winning CoolZone, which has earned the Worldwide Kids accreditation for two consecutive years, offers the ideal environment for young children and teens to enjoy a fun and safe experience.
Dive into conservation: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces snorkelling with a purpose
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has introduced an exciting new activity for ocean enthusiasts: Conservation Snorkelling. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, Mohamed Shah, this immersive experience allows participants to contribute to marine conservation efforts while exploring the vibrant underwater ecosystem of the Maldives. Combining education, exploration, and action, the initiative offers an enriching opportunity for visitors of all ages.
Participants engage in collecting critical data on coral health and fish populations using underwater fish guides, coral health charts, and writing slates, while learning to identify various fish species. They assess reef conditions and contribute to the protection of the local marine environment. The findings are then discussed with Mohamed Shah, providing deeper insights into the marine life of the Iru Fushi lagoon and house reef.
This activity is a key component of Sun Siyam Cares, the resort’s initiative focused on environmental protection and community support. Families, young couples, and other guests can participate in global conservation efforts through the Coral Watch citizen science project. The activity is open to strong swimmers aged eight and above who feel comfortable snorkelling.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we strive to protect the stunning natural environment around us,” said Abdullah Atham, Resort Manager. “Through activities like Conservation Snorkelling, we encourage guests to explore and actively contribute to ocean conservation.”
Game, set, paradise: Petra Kvitová and Hideaway Beach Resort elevate luxury sports experiences
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recently hosted legendary tennis player Petra Kvitová, captivating guests with her remarkable presence and inspiring passion for tennis. During her stay, the two-time Wimbledon champion conducted exclusive tennis classes, giving guests a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s top athletes.
Petra Kvitová, a celebrated Czech tennis star, has had an illustrious career highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and numerous accolades on the WTA Tour. Known for her powerful left-handed game and extraordinary resilience, she has inspired fans worldwide. Her tennis classes at Hideaway were dynamic and filled with invaluable insights, creating memorable experiences for tennis enthusiasts and guests alike.
The festive season at the resort commenced with Padel professional Hernan Flores offering Padel lessons for both guests and staff, followed by consecutive tennis workshops led by tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Elena Vesnina. Both athletes conducted specialised tennis sessions for adults and children, helping participants enhance their skills and deepen their appreciation for the sport.
Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is renowned for its exceptional service, luxurious villas, and world-class amenities. Boasting immaculate beaches and exclusive experiences, the resort provides an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. With professional tennis courts and wellness facilities, including a Bali-inspired spa and in-house yoga instruction, Hideaway offers tennis enthusiasts the perfect setting to refine their game while enjoying the serene paradise.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, located in the remote Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway offers an extensive range of activities. These include a 5-hole golf putting green, an indoor golf simulator, Padel courts, indoor badminton, table tennis, and a state-of-the-art gym. Guests can also explore the island’s lush vegetation and scenic pathways by bicycle, combining leisure with exercise. For joggers, the island features excellent routes, approximately 1.4 kilometres long and 500 meters wide, providing a natural and invigorating fitness option.
Steve Cook, a fitness professional and former guest, remarked, “How often do you get a chance to swim in crystal-clear waters, cycle along sand pathways, and run through lush tropical landscapes? Hideaway Beach Resort is not just a retreat—it’s a paradise for fitness and adventure enthusiasts looking to embrace challenges in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.”
As an award-winning luxury resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to set the standard for recreation and relaxation in the Maldives. It offers guests more than just a vacation—delivering an unparalleled hideaway experience.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents Active Escapes 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of the Active Escapes retreats in 2025. The week-long Active Escapes Maldives Festival will be held from 27 April to 4 May 2025 at the private island resort. This event is set to be the largest Active Escapes event of the year, attracting those who enjoy combining energetic recreation with a serene holiday atmosphere. Prices for the retreat start from US$2,600++ per person, twin share.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed excitement about collaborating with Active Escapes again in 2025. “The week-long retreat-style festival offers a unique mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s perfect for individuals who prioritise health and fitness while on vacation or are looking to start fresh,” she said.
Garrett further noted, “It’s not a boot camp where you feel deprived of all the enjoyable aspects. On an Active Escapes retreat, guests can indulge in delicious cuisine prepared by the resort’s talented chefs and enjoy an impressive drinks list. The concept is to work out hard during the day and reward yourself in the evening.”
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences, from water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba diving and more. In addition to aqua-centric pursuits, there is also time for holistic well-being. This includes yoga sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking sunrises or sunsets, visiting the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens, or simply taking a moment to relax and reflect by the beach with the soothing sounds of the waves. Active Escapes emphasises both the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities, as well as the tranquility and balance that can be achieved by embracing nature’s beauty and being present in this island paradise.
The Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 is all about having fun and attracting people from all around the world. It’s not solely for fitness enthusiasts; on the contrary, it offers a welcoming environment where the goal is for participants to leave a bit fitter than when they arrived in the Maldives, although the ultimate decision on participation level is up to them. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the program to ensure that those seeking a more intense workout feel challenged, while those needing a less intense workout are well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age group is 20-40 years, although there have been guests in their late 50s on occasion.
The seven-night Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as the highly popular Peter Day and Nathan Ryles. ‘Second Release’ Packages start from US$2,600 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,500 for a single room, and include:
- Shared speedboat transfer airport-island-airport (Day 1 and Final Day)
- 7 nights accommodation at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
- Daily brunch at Kandooma Cafe (except on arrival day)
- Nightly dinner at Kandooma Cafe (except on departure day)
- Fitness, yoga, and other activities daily (starting on Day 2)
- Choose your activity (surfing, SUP, shark snorkelling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef boat trip
- Free scuba dive (certified divers only, terms and conditions apply)
- Breath work and ice baths
- Live music and DJs
- Open mic night
- Themed party day
- Reverse raffle – lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo package
- Active Escapes welcome pack
