Action
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru
Tennis enthusiasts of all levels are encouraged to participate in an engaging five-day tennis camp hosted by former British tennis star Naomi Cavaday, as part of JA Manafaru’s ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’
From January 1st to 5th, 2025, Naomi Cavaday will provide expert coaching to both adults and children at the resort’s tennis court from 4 to 5 pm daily. With a career that includes competing at Wimbledon and in all four Grand Slam tournaments, Naomi offers players a unique opportunity to receive personalised guidance from a former WTA professional. Whether participants are beginners or advanced players aiming to refine their skills, her competitive spirit and passion for coaching promise to elevate their performance.
The tennis camp aims to deliver an inspiring and dynamic experience for all participants, offering a chance to learn from Naomi’s extensive expertise. Guests will benefit from high-quality coaching and gain valuable insights into the sport, all within a supportive and enjoyable environment.
Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Naomi Cavaday to host our tennis camp as part of our ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’ Her vast experience and genuine love for the game will undoubtedly inspire guests of all ages, helping them improve their skills and enjoy a memorable tennis experience during their stay.”
Naomi Cavaday, a former British tennis player, turned professional in 2006 and competed in WTA events and all four Grand Slam tournaments. She represented Great Britain as the number one player in the Billie Jean King Cup and has achieved significant victories, including matches against top players such as Venus Williams and Martina Hingis. Beyond her playing career, Naomi is a respected commentator for Sky, Eurosport, and the BBC, where she shares her expertise with global audiences. As a coach, she is dedicated to mentoring and developing new generations of tennis players.
Action
Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
This festive season, the idyllic island of JA Manafaru has announced a unique experience for young football enthusiasts, as former England goalkeeper Robert Paul Green hosts an exciting football camp for children. The camp, which commenced on Friday, will be held daily from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the JA Manafaru Football Pitch, running until 30th December 2024.
Robert Green, widely regarded as one of England’s top goalkeepers during his career, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the pitch. Known for his impressive 20-year footballing journey, Green played at the highest levels, including the Premier League, Football League, and for the England national team. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a football legend will inspire children to develop their skills and confidence both on and off the field.
Career highlights of Robert Green:
- Premier League & Football League Career: Robert Green enjoyed a distinguished career as a goalkeeper in both the Premier League and Football League. He made over 500 professional appearances for clubs including West Ham United, Norwich City, and Queens Park Rangers.
- England National Team: Green earned 12 caps for the England senior national team, representing his country in major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
- West Ham United: A standout in Green’s career was his time at West Ham United (2006–2009), where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2007-08.
- Notable Performances: Green’s performances in key matches, including vital saves in high-stakes Premier League encounters, were pivotal to his clubs’ successes. His time with QPR and Norwich City further solidified his reputation as a reliable and skilled goalkeeper.
As part of the festive celebrations at JA Manafaru, this football camp is designed for children of all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced players. The sessions will focus on technique, teamwork, and developing a love for the beautiful game, all while ensuring a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
Each participant in the camp will receive a full set of jersey uniforms as a token, allowing the young players to feel like true athletes while they engage in this unforgettable football experience.
“We’re delighted to welcome Robert Green to JA Manafaru this holiday season. His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport will undoubtedly inspire young players from both near and far. The football camp is a fantastic addition to our “A Naturally Better Festive” programme, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique, enriching experiences for families. We look forward to seeing the joy and growth that these sessions will bring to the children, as well as how sports programmes like this will bring the entire resort together, creating a sense of community like a village of good friends,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager.
“As part of our vision to provide guests with both active and wellness-focused activities, we are thrilled to offer this football camp under Robert Green’s expert guidance. Our guests, particularly children, will benefit immensely from the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that Robert brings to the pitch. It’s an exciting way for families to celebrate the festive season while fostering a love for the game in a beautiful, tropical setting,” remarks Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation.
The camp is exclusively available to children staying at the resort, ensuring a special and enriching opportunity for young guests to participate in this exciting initiative.
JA Manafaru, renowned for its exceptional service and award-winning CoolZone, which has earned the Worldwide Kids accreditation for two consecutive years, offers the ideal environment for young children and teens to enjoy a fun and safe experience.
Action
Dive into conservation: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces snorkelling with a purpose
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has introduced an exciting new activity for ocean enthusiasts: Conservation Snorkelling. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, Mohamed Shah, this immersive experience allows participants to contribute to marine conservation efforts while exploring the vibrant underwater ecosystem of the Maldives. Combining education, exploration, and action, the initiative offers an enriching opportunity for visitors of all ages.
Participants engage in collecting critical data on coral health and fish populations using underwater fish guides, coral health charts, and writing slates, while learning to identify various fish species. They assess reef conditions and contribute to the protection of the local marine environment. The findings are then discussed with Mohamed Shah, providing deeper insights into the marine life of the Iru Fushi lagoon and house reef.
This activity is a key component of Sun Siyam Cares, the resort’s initiative focused on environmental protection and community support. Families, young couples, and other guests can participate in global conservation efforts through the Coral Watch citizen science project. The activity is open to strong swimmers aged eight and above who feel comfortable snorkelling.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we strive to protect the stunning natural environment around us,” said Abdullah Atham, Resort Manager. “Through activities like Conservation Snorkelling, we encourage guests to explore and actively contribute to ocean conservation.”
Action
Game, set, paradise: Petra Kvitová and Hideaway Beach Resort elevate luxury sports experiences
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recently hosted legendary tennis player Petra Kvitová, captivating guests with her remarkable presence and inspiring passion for tennis. During her stay, the two-time Wimbledon champion conducted exclusive tennis classes, giving guests a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s top athletes.
Petra Kvitová, a celebrated Czech tennis star, has had an illustrious career highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and numerous accolades on the WTA Tour. Known for her powerful left-handed game and extraordinary resilience, she has inspired fans worldwide. Her tennis classes at Hideaway were dynamic and filled with invaluable insights, creating memorable experiences for tennis enthusiasts and guests alike.
The festive season at the resort commenced with Padel professional Hernan Flores offering Padel lessons for both guests and staff, followed by consecutive tennis workshops led by tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Elena Vesnina. Both athletes conducted specialised tennis sessions for adults and children, helping participants enhance their skills and deepen their appreciation for the sport.
Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is renowned for its exceptional service, luxurious villas, and world-class amenities. Boasting immaculate beaches and exclusive experiences, the resort provides an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. With professional tennis courts and wellness facilities, including a Bali-inspired spa and in-house yoga instruction, Hideaway offers tennis enthusiasts the perfect setting to refine their game while enjoying the serene paradise.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, located in the remote Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway offers an extensive range of activities. These include a 5-hole golf putting green, an indoor golf simulator, Padel courts, indoor badminton, table tennis, and a state-of-the-art gym. Guests can also explore the island’s lush vegetation and scenic pathways by bicycle, combining leisure with exercise. For joggers, the island features excellent routes, approximately 1.4 kilometres long and 500 meters wide, providing a natural and invigorating fitness option.
Steve Cook, a fitness professional and former guest, remarked, “How often do you get a chance to swim in crystal-clear waters, cycle along sand pathways, and run through lush tropical landscapes? Hideaway Beach Resort is not just a retreat—it’s a paradise for fitness and adventure enthusiasts looking to embrace challenges in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.”
As an award-winning luxury resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to set the standard for recreation and relaxation in the Maldives. It offers guests more than just a vacation—delivering an unparalleled hideaway experience.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
-
News1 week ago
Madifushi Private Island hosts spectacular Christmas with Santa’s grand VIP arrival
-
Action1 week ago
Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
-
News1 week ago
Velaa Private Island welcomes exclusive jewellery collection by Stephen Webster
-
News1 week ago
Harvesting freshness from soil to table at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
Celebration5 days ago
DJ Tom Green returns to JA Manafaru for an unforgettable New Year’s After Party
-
News1 week ago
Tropical Christmas wonderland: Sheraton Maldives delights with festive celebrations
-
News1 week ago
70’s throwback festive season hits Amilla Maldives