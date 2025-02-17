Action
Tennis legend Nikolay Davydenko serves up tuition at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Tennis aficionados, take note. This spring, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is serving up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with the legendary Nikolay Davydenko.
From April 14 to 21, 2025, the former World #3 will host two exclusive complimentary masterclasses and offer five coveted private lessons at the luxury resort. Share the passion and technical expertise that helped Davydenko achieve World #3 ranking and secure 21 ATP titles during this tantalisingly rare chance to learn from a globally sought-after champion.
Known for his speed, precision and tactical acumen, Davydenko is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players of his generation. He won the prestigious ATP World Tour Finals in 2009, claimed three ATP Masters Series and played a pivotal role in Russia’s 2006 Davis Cup victory. His career achievements and relentless playing style continue to earned him renown as one of the sport’s top performers.
Serving Up World-Class Coaching
Davydenko’s exhilarating tuition at Kuda Huraa will include unprecedented access to two complimentary group masterclasses – one for adults and one for children. In addition, a total of just five private paid lessons will be available on request on a first come, first served basis.
Tailored for all levels, the masterclasses will offer players an extraordinary opportunity to elevate their game and refine their skills on court with Davydenko. Guests are required to sign up at least one day in advance; groups will be divided into beginners and advanced with all abilities welcome. Participants can anticipate an electrifying session with Davydenko, capped off with a memorable photo opportunity at the end of the masterclass.
Private one-hour lessons offer a unique chance to receive world-class coaching from a tennis legend at an exclusive rate. Each bespoke one-to-one session will focus on enhancing on-court strategy and mastering new techniques under Davydenko’s expert guidance.
Set to Thrill
Coaching takes place on the resort’s oceanfront Island Tennis Court, accessible from the main jetty via a minute’s sail in a traditional dhoni boat. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa will also host Davydenko for the week in its enchanting garden village setting, awarded a fourth consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2024.
Davydenko’s tuition is part of an elite coaching program at Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy, launched in 2023 in partnership with RTC Alliance. The Academy offers year-round tuition and exclusive residencies by tennis legends including former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova.
Le Méridien Maldives unveils stunning padel court
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled a state-of-the-art padel court, further enhancing its recreational offerings. Situated amidst the lush greenery of the resort’s picturesque landscape, the new facility allows guests to engage in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports while embracing the island’s natural beauty. Designed for both fitness enthusiasts and those seeking leisurely fun, the court provides an opportunity to blend activity with relaxation in a stunning tropical setting.
Padel, a fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has gained global popularity, attracting over 30 million players worldwide. Recognised for its dynamic and social nature, the sport is played on a smaller enclosed court, incorporating walls for strategic rebounds. As a low-impact activity, it is engaging and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Its inclusive environment fosters friendly competition and casual play, making it an ideal choice for social interaction and recreation.
Set against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and swaying palm trees, the resort’s new padel court has been thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. The facility offers an inviting space where guests can unwind, connect, and embrace an active lifestyle. Whether playing a match, bonding with family, or discovering a new passion, visitors can enjoy a unique sporting experience. With this addition, Le Méridien Maldives further strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for wellness, leisure, and relaxation, providing guests with an opportunity to truly savour the good life in a tropical paradise.
According to Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, the resort aims to offer a curated selection of experiences that inspire both relaxation and creativity. He emphasised that the introduction of the padel court reflects a commitment to providing diverse recreational activities catering to all guests. By fostering an environment that encourages connection, rejuvenation, and a healthy lifestyle, the resort continues to enhance its appeal as an idyllic island retreat. Schult expressed anticipation in witnessing guests come together to create lasting memories on the court.
The padel court is accessible to all guests, with premium equipment provided on-site. Additionally, professional coaching sessions are available for those looking to refine their skills. Located on the scenic Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 elegantly designed beach and overwater villas. These accommodations range from intimate one-bedroom retreats to spacious two-bedroom villas, making them suitable for couples, families, and groups seeking the ultimate escape. The resort seamlessly blends chic, eco-conscious living with timeless European elegance, offering an idyllic sanctuary for travellers in search of both relaxation and adventure.
Guests can rejuvenate at the Waves Lifestyle Hub, explore the vibrant marine ecosystem at the house reef and dive centre, or participate in a variety of complimentary non-motorised water-sports. A fully equipped fitness centre with weekly classes further promotes a healthy, active lifestyle. With the introduction of the padel court, Le Méridien Maldives continues to set new standards for extraordinary island getaways, offering an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.
Game, set, match: ultimate active escape at Ellaidhoo Maldives
For many travellers, a visit to the Maldives evokes images of overwater villas, blue skies, and crystal-clear waters filled with marine life. However, at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, the island experience extends beyond the shoreline, encouraging guests to embrace their competitive spirit and remain active in paradise. The resort offers an extensive range of facilities, including two badminton courts, a tennis court, a squash court, a volleyball court, and a playground. Additionally, visitors can enjoy table tennis, exercise in the fully equipped gym, or engage in a friendly match by the ocean breeze.
A day at the resort can begin with an energising workout in the gym, followed by a spirited match on the tennis court. As the afternoon heat intensifies, guests have the opportunity to cool off with a snorke;ling excursion at one of the world’s most renowned reefs or unwind with a rejuvenating spa session at the Chavana Spa, operated by the prestigious Mandara Spa. In the evening, another chance for sport presents itself—perhaps a thrilling game of badminton under the resort’s lights, concluding with a beachside cocktail at the Iruohsenee Bar as the sun sets on the horizon.
For those seeking an added element of excitement during their stay, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers a unique challenge—how many different sports can be tried in a single visit? From racket sports to beach volleyball, guests can curate their own mini-tournament, competing against fellow travellers or family members in a friendly contest. With every activity accompanied by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional hospitality, this challenge promises a truly unparalleled experience.
While the Maldives has long been celebrated for its water sports, land-based activities also play an integral role in island culture, with locals frequently participating in traditional games, football, and volleyball. Resort Manager Hassan Shihab, a passionate advocate for sports and fitness, emphasises the resort’s distinctive approach to active living, “Sports and wellness are deeply ingrained in Maldivian culture, and a great holiday is about finding the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, we provide the ideal space for guests to enjoy the best of both worlds. We believe that movement is key to a fulfilling escape, and our island offers the perfect setting to stay active while immersing in the beauty of the Maldives.”
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a destination where guests can experience both the wonders of the ocean and the thrill of competition. With every match played against the backdrop of crashing waves, sports become an integral part of an unforgettable Maldivian adventure. Game, set, match—an active island escape awaits at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon.
Siyam World welcomes Javier Saviola for youth football extravaganza
Siyam World Maldives is inviting young football enthusiasts to take part in an extraordinary experience with Argentine football legend Javier Saviola. From April 24th to 28th, 2025, aspiring players aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with the former FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Argentina national team star in an action-packed Football Camp at the resort’s FIFA-sized stadium.
Following in the footsteps of football icons such as Alessandro Del Piero, Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pirès, Rio Ferdinand, and Pepe Reina, this five-day camp promises intensive coaching sessions, interactive drills, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Saviola. The camp will take place daily from 16:30 to 18:00, providing young players with a rare chance to refine their skills under the mentorship of a world-class footballer. With limited spots available, early reservations are strongly recommended.
Javier Saviola, a retired Argentine footballer, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. His career highlights include league titles with Barcelona and Benfica, a UEFA Europa League victory with Sevilla, and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004. Additionally, he was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1999 at just 18 years old.
Siyam World is already recognised for redefining island escapism, and its commitment to delivering remarkable sporting experiences is no exception. Whether hosting high-energy football camps or curating a lineup of world-class events, the resort continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and luxury in the Maldives.
