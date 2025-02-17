Tennis legend Nikolay Davydenko serves up tuition at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled a state-of-the-art padel court, further enhancing its recreational offerings. Situated amidst the lush greenery of the resort’s picturesque landscape, the new facility allows guests to engage in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports while embracing the island’s natural beauty. Designed for both fitness enthusiasts and those seeking leisurely fun, the court provides an opportunity to blend activity with relaxation in a stunning tropical setting.

Padel, a fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has gained global popularity, attracting over 30 million players worldwide. Recognised for its dynamic and social nature, the sport is played on a smaller enclosed court, incorporating walls for strategic rebounds. As a low-impact activity, it is engaging and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Its inclusive environment fosters friendly competition and casual play, making it an ideal choice for social interaction and recreation.

Set against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and swaying palm trees, the resort’s new padel court has been thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. The facility offers an inviting space where guests can unwind, connect, and embrace an active lifestyle. Whether playing a match, bonding with family, or discovering a new passion, visitors can enjoy a unique sporting experience. With this addition, Le Méridien Maldives further strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for wellness, leisure, and relaxation, providing guests with an opportunity to truly savour the good life in a tropical paradise.

According to Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, the resort aims to offer a curated selection of experiences that inspire both relaxation and creativity. He emphasised that the introduction of the padel court reflects a commitment to providing diverse recreational activities catering to all guests. By fostering an environment that encourages connection, rejuvenation, and a healthy lifestyle, the resort continues to enhance its appeal as an idyllic island retreat. Schult expressed anticipation in witnessing guests come together to create lasting memories on the court.

The padel court is accessible to all guests, with premium equipment provided on-site. Additionally, professional coaching sessions are available for those looking to refine their skills. Located on the scenic Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 elegantly designed beach and overwater villas. These accommodations range from intimate one-bedroom retreats to spacious two-bedroom villas, making them suitable for couples, families, and groups seeking the ultimate escape. The resort seamlessly blends chic, eco-conscious living with timeless European elegance, offering an idyllic sanctuary for travellers in search of both relaxation and adventure.

Guests can rejuvenate at the Waves Lifestyle Hub, explore the vibrant marine ecosystem at the house reef and dive centre, or participate in a variety of complimentary non-motorised water-sports. A fully equipped fitness centre with weekly classes further promotes a healthy, active lifestyle. With the introduction of the padel court, Le Méridien Maldives continues to set new standards for extraordinary island getaways, offering an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.