Family
Live life in full bloom: Easter at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Marrying its verdant tropical beauty with the traditional symbols of Easter, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to celebrate new beginnings and wonder with an Easter Enchantment weekend from April 18 to 20, 2025.
The charming Forbes five-star garden island of Kuda Huraa will be blooming this Easter with flower-themed décor, family-friendly activities, and immersive dining experiences. An archway of tropical hibiscus, frangipani and orchids adorned with pastel-hued eggs greets guests in the Lobby – perfect for themed photoshoots – setting the scene for the Easter Bunny visits, Golden Egg Hunt, Sand Sculpture Competition, and more that follow.
Easter Enchantment highlights include:
Dining Delights
On Friday, April 18, floating candles, fairy lights and exotic flowers create a spellbinding ambiance as Café Huraa transforms into A Tropical Garden of Lights – serving an abundant feast of Maldivian flavours and international Easter favourites. Further seasonal magic awaits on Sunday, April 20 with an Easter Under the Stars dining extravaganza on Vabou Huraa, a tiny virgin isle in Kuda Huraa’s lagoon.
Magical Moments to Share
The fun begins on Friday, April 18 on the enchanting white sands of Secret Beach, where a themed movie night includes a basket of treats, popcorn and snacks to savour under the stars. On Saturday, April 19, Café Huraa’s Bunny’s Brunch is presided over by the Easter Bunny – who’ll be serving fresh Mimosas against a backdrop of Maldivian blues. The whole family can enjoy an Easter Parade on Easter Sunday, April 20 followed by a thrilling Resort-wide Golden Egg Hunt. The enigmatic Easter Bunny can also be spotted in the afternoon handing out goody bags and posing for family snaps. The fun continues with a Pool Party from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, where music, floats, and poolside treats set the scene for a joyful splash.
Easter Themed Creativity
In addition to egg hunting, an array of themed activities is available to little guests at Kuda Maas Kids’ Club from April 18 to April 22. Bunny Hop sack races, Easter egg painting and more are complemented by a Sand Sculpture Competition for all the family on the beach on Sunday, April 20. Competitors are in with a chance to win treats such as a luxury boat trip and water sports activities, with prizes handed out by the Easter Bunny himself.
Family
Wands, wings, Easter things at Amilla Maldives
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to immerse in a magical Easter filled with enchanted wands, glowing dragon eggs and mystical creatures. Our “Wands, Wings and Easter Things” package allows guests to explore craft stations, discover hidden treasures, meet mermaids and mythical beings in a whimsical tropical setting.
Upon arrival by seaplane, families will be welcomed to their beach or over-water pool villa with a bottle of chilled champagne and canapés for the adults, personalised cookies and juices for the children. Each day begins with a delicious buffet breakfast at Fresh Café, followed by à la carte dining at one of the resort’s four restaurants. A family beach dinner under the stars offers a special experience one evening, and delightful turn-down treats await in your villa at the end of each day.
Additional highlights include unlimited free ice cream for the children at Tessera throughout the day, a Dolphin Discovery cruise for the family, and a variety of fun-filled activities and entertainment.
Amilla’s Wands, Wings and Easter Things family package is available from 14 to 30 April 2025. This magical Easter experience blends fun-filled adventure with tropical island relaxation and is perfect for families seeking an extraordinary holiday.
Let Amilla Maldives create the perfect backdrop for your family’s celebrations this Easter.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Family
Easter in paradise: Ifuru Island Maldives Candyland celebration
This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives is set to bring an enchanting touch of sweetness to the tropics with its Candyland Easter Celebration. From12 to 22 April 2025, the vibrant lifestyle resort will transform into a colourful wonderland, inviting guests of all ages to indulge in a holiday filled with joy, adventure, and indulgent treats.
Embracing the spirit of Easter with a playful twist, Ifuru Island has curated a delightful lineup of experiences, blending gourmet dining, festive décor, and engaging activities designed to create unforgettable memories. Guests can savour a sumptuous Easter brunch, featuring an array of seasonal delicacies and decadent desserts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The highlight of the celebration is the Easter Egg Hunt, promising fun and excitement for families and friends as they search for hidden surprises across the resort’s pristine landscapes.
Adding to the magic, a special visit from the Easter Bunny will bring smiles and surprises, spreading festive cheer throughout the island. From sunrise to sunset, guests can bask in the warmth of the Maldivian sun while immersing themselves in the lively Easter atmosphere, where pastel hues and candy-inspired decorations set the stage for an extraordinary holiday escape.
“Ifuru Island is all about vibrant experiences, and this Easter, we’re bringing a playful and indulgent twist to the celebrations,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager. “Our Candyland theme promises a joyful escape, filled with fun, flavour, and fantastic moments that will stay with our guests long after they leave.”
Whether traveling as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, Ifuru Island Maldives offers the perfect setting to celebrate Easter in paradise. With its all-inclusive lifestyle concept, guests can enjoy world-class dining, stylish accommodations, and a range of immersive experiences, ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable getaway.
Check out the Easter Programme here.
Family
Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites you to celebrate Easter like never before, surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives. From 14 April to Easter Sunday, 20 April, immerse yourself in a week-long festivity filled with joyful experiences, gourmet dining, and the serenity of our tropical paradise.
The celebrations kick off on 14 April with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to delight guests of all ages. Adults can indulge in cocktail-making classes, learn the secrets of cuisines from all around the world in interactive cooking sessions, or set sail on peaceful sunset cruises as the sun dips below the horizon.
For our younger guests, the excitement begins with creative workshops, including themed crafts and Easter egg decorating, offering a week full of fun and inspiration. Families can bond over engaging activities that bring everyone together, creating cherished moments in the heart of the Maldives.
On 20 April, the festivities conclude in a spectacular day of celebration. Young guests will enjoy the thrill of an Easter Egg Hunt and the joy of crafting unique creations with themed activities. Adults can raise a toast at an exclusive cocktail class, followed by a decadent Easter feast that combines different flavors with international culinary delights. The day ends with a magical sunset cruise, offering the perfect farewell to a week of extraordinary experiences.
Whether you’re seeking family adventures, tranquil relaxation, or a unique holiday experience, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has curated the perfect Easter escape. Let the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of our hospitality make this Easter one to remember.
This Easter, escape to paradise. Discover more and book your Easter celebration at NH Collection Maldives Havodda.
