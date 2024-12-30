DJ Tom Green returns to JA Manafaru for an unforgettable New Year’s After Party

As the countdown to 2025 approaches, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to celebrate the New Year with a festive feast and a toast to new beginnings. This unforgettable evening promises an array of culinary delights, live music, and exciting giveaways.

On 31st December 2024, guests can indulge in an exquisite buffet at Azur Restaurant, featuring a wide variety of flavours, including a selection of tapas, live grills, and decadent desserts. The festive ambiance will be enhanced by live music, setting the perfect tone to welcome the New Year. In addition to the celebration, JEN Maldives will offer exclusive giveaways, providing guests with the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

“We are delighted to end the year on a high note by expressing our gratitude to our valued guests,” said Manisha Chhetri, F&B Manager at JEN Maldives Malé. “This New Year’s Eve, we aim to create an evening filled with joy, delicious food, and exciting surprises as we welcome 2025 together.”

Guests attending the New Year’s Eve gala dinner will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:

A 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe room at Shangri-La Singapore, including daily breakfast for 2 adults

An exclusive Pool Brunch experience for 2 people at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La

A 1-hour Balinese massage for 1 person at Aristo Spa

The winners will be selected and announced on the same night, following the countdown celebration at Azur Restaurant. JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to join this unforgettable evening, with gala dinner tickets available for purchase directly at the hotel.