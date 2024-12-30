Celebration
DJ Tom Green returns to JA Manafaru for an unforgettable New Year’s After Party
JA Manafaru has announced that renowned DJ and radio presenter Tom Green will once again host an exciting after-party this year. Recognised for his high-energy performances and exceptional music selection, Green is a well-known voice in the UK, celebrated for his work on the KISS FM Breakfast Show, as well as his roles at Capital FM and The Hits Radio.
Beyond his radio career, Green has co-hosted ‘The Bauer BRITS Show’ and collaborated with global stars, including Katy Perry, whom he interviewed live during her tour. As a sought-after event host, he brings unmatched confidence and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Expressing his excitement about returning to the Maldives, Green stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back in the Maldives playing at JA Manafaru. I had such a great time during the last festive season, and it’s exciting to know that we’re only going bigger and better this year. There’s only one place to be when the clock strikes midnight, and that’s on THIS island.”
Guests can anticipate an electrifying evening as Tom Green takes to the decks, delivering an incredible line-up of tracks to keep the celebration alive. The New Year’s After Party will commence at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at JA Manafaru.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
Dhigali Maldives has officially commenced its festive season in grand style, highlighted by the lighting of its sustainable driftwood Christmas trees—a cherished tradition that combines creativity with environmental awareness. Enhancing the evening’s charm, the resort’s Christmas carollers surprised guests with a lively dance performance, spreading festive cheer and excitement.
This year, the resort unveiled a captivating Christmas train, designed to transport guests around the island with a delightful touch of holiday magic. To celebrate the season’s arrival, a vibrant street market was organised, offering an array of cuisines prepared by the resort’s skilled chefs. The market created an authentic and lively atmosphere, bringing guests together in celebration.
The festivities continue with a dynamic lineup of events, including a Classic Christmas celebration and a Tropical Carnival-themed New Year’s party. Guests can anticipate live entertainment, mesmerising fire and samba dancers, and a cultural highlight with the Dhigali Island Fire Ritual, which blends tradition with dazzling performances to create unforgettable experiences.
This holiday season at Dhigali Maldives promises to deliver a truly magical experience, where the tropical allure of the island meets the joy of the holidays.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s spiraling Christmas Tree kicks off AstroFest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli inaugurated the highly anticipated AstroFest 2024-2025 with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21, 2024. The event showcased a unique, spiral-designed Christmas tree constructed from sustainable materials, symbolising the solar system and emphasising the resort’s dedication to sustainability and creativity.
Inspired by the elliptical patterns of the solar system, the tree’s design quickly became a focal point of the celebration. Guests participated in decorating the tree, adding a personal touch that embodied the spirit of unity and the festive season. This collaborative effort marked a memorable beginning to AstroFest, a celebration of the cosmos, innovation, and togetherness.
Mohamed Ali, Director of Operations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “The elliptical design of our tree represents not just the beauty of the cosmos but also our dedication to sustainability and guest engagement. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our guests to become a part of our festive story while creating lasting memories.”
The ceremony set the tone for a season of celestial wonder, with AstroFest featuring stargazing sessions, cosmic-themed events, and interactive activities designed to celebrate the mysteries of the universe during the festive season.
As the festive lights illuminated the island, the resort embraced a joyful atmosphere, blending tradition with innovation to offer guests an enchanting holiday experience at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
As the countdown to 2025 approaches, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to celebrate the New Year with a festive feast and a toast to new beginnings. This unforgettable evening promises an array of culinary delights, live music, and exciting giveaways.
On 31st December 2024, guests can indulge in an exquisite buffet at Azur Restaurant, featuring a wide variety of flavours, including a selection of tapas, live grills, and decadent desserts. The festive ambiance will be enhanced by live music, setting the perfect tone to welcome the New Year. In addition to the celebration, JEN Maldives will offer exclusive giveaways, providing guests with the opportunity to win amazing prizes.
“We are delighted to end the year on a high note by expressing our gratitude to our valued guests,” said Manisha Chhetri, F&B Manager at JEN Maldives Malé. “This New Year’s Eve, we aim to create an evening filled with joy, delicious food, and exciting surprises as we welcome 2025 together.”
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve gala dinner will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:
- A 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe room at Shangri-La Singapore, including daily breakfast for 2 adults
- An exclusive Pool Brunch experience for 2 people at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- A 1-hour Balinese massage for 1 person at Aristo Spa
The winners will be selected and announced on the same night, following the countdown celebration at Azur Restaurant. JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to join this unforgettable evening, with gala dinner tickets available for purchase directly at the hotel.
