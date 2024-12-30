Maldives’ Sun Siyam Resorts earn CIDESCO seal of excellence for spa services

For the first time in its history, Maldives has reached the milestone of welcoming two million tourists in a single year. This achievement marks a significant moment for the nation’s tourism industry, underscoring its global appeal as a premier travel destination.

The target of two million tourists, set for this year, was officially achieved today. To commemorate the occasion, a special ceremony was held at Velana International Airport, where the landmark visitor was welcomed with fanfare.

The two millionth tourist, Astrid Dirnegger from Austria, arrived in Maldives with her husband and two children. As part of the celebrations, she received a variety of souvenirs and a holiday package from SAii Lagoon Resort, offering her family the opportunity to experience the renowned hospitality and luxury of the Maldives.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives now hosts an average of more than 6,000 tourists daily, reflecting its sustained popularity among travellers worldwide.

China has emerged as the top source of visitors this year, followed by significant contributions from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, India, the United States, France, Spain, and Switzerland.

This milestone underscores the Maldives’ position as a leading destination for international tourism, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class resorts. As the nation celebrates this historic achievement, the tourism sector looks forward to continued growth and success in the coming years.