Featured
Maldives’ Sun Siyam Resorts earn CIDESCO seal of excellence for spa services
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced that all spas across its five properties in the Maldives have received accreditation from the Comité International d’Esthétique et de Cosmétologie (CIDESCO), the global authority in beauty and spa therapy, as of December. This milestone underscores the resort group’s dedication to providing spa services that meet internationally recognised standards of professional care and expertise.
The accredited spas include:
- Veyo Spa by Thalgo at Siyam World
- The Spa by Thalgo at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
- The Spa, Ocean Spa, and Blue Spa at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
- Ocean Spa at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
- The Spa at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Established in 1946 in Brussels and currently headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, CIDESCO represents the pinnacle of excellence in aesthetics and spa therapy. Operating in over 40 countries across five continents, this non-profit organisation sets globally recognised benchmarks for beauty and spa qualifications.
The accreditation highlights Sun Siyam Resorts’ commitment to delivering outstanding wellness services in line with CIDESCO’s high standards. It reflects the spas’ dedication to maintaining professionalism, hygiene, and service quality while adhering to industry best practices.
Guests staying at Sun Siyam Resorts can now enjoy spa treatments that align with CIDESCO’s internationally endorsed standards for beauty and wellness.
Celebration
DJ Tom Green returns to JA Manafaru for an unforgettable New Year’s After Party
JA Manafaru has announced that renowned DJ and radio presenter Tom Green will once again host an exciting after-party this year. Recognised for his high-energy performances and exceptional music selection, Green is a well-known voice in the UK, celebrated for his work on the KISS FM Breakfast Show, as well as his roles at Capital FM and The Hits Radio.
Beyond his radio career, Green has co-hosted ‘The Bauer BRITS Show’ and collaborated with global stars, including Katy Perry, whom he interviewed live during her tour. As a sought-after event host, he brings unmatched confidence and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Expressing his excitement about returning to the Maldives, Green stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back in the Maldives playing at JA Manafaru. I had such a great time during the last festive season, and it’s exciting to know that we’re only going bigger and better this year. There’s only one place to be when the clock strikes midnight, and that’s on THIS island.”
Guests can anticipate an electrifying evening as Tom Green takes to the decks, delivering an incredible line-up of tracks to keep the celebration alive. The New Year’s After Party will commence at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at JA Manafaru.
Featured
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
For the first time in its history, Maldives has reached the milestone of welcoming two million tourists in a single year. This achievement marks a significant moment for the nation’s tourism industry, underscoring its global appeal as a premier travel destination.
The target of two million tourists, set for this year, was officially achieved today. To commemorate the occasion, a special ceremony was held at Velana International Airport, where the landmark visitor was welcomed with fanfare.
The two millionth tourist, Astrid Dirnegger from Austria, arrived in Maldives with her husband and two children. As part of the celebrations, she received a variety of souvenirs and a holiday package from SAii Lagoon Resort, offering her family the opportunity to experience the renowned hospitality and luxury of the Maldives.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives now hosts an average of more than 6,000 tourists daily, reflecting its sustained popularity among travellers worldwide.
China has emerged as the top source of visitors this year, followed by significant contributions from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, India, the United States, France, Spain, and Switzerland.
This milestone underscores the Maldives’ position as a leading destination for international tourism, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class resorts. As the nation celebrates this historic achievement, the tourism sector looks forward to continued growth and success in the coming years.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
Dhigali Maldives has officially commenced its festive season in grand style, highlighted by the lighting of its sustainable driftwood Christmas trees—a cherished tradition that combines creativity with environmental awareness. Enhancing the evening’s charm, the resort’s Christmas carollers surprised guests with a lively dance performance, spreading festive cheer and excitement.
This year, the resort unveiled a captivating Christmas train, designed to transport guests around the island with a delightful touch of holiday magic. To celebrate the season’s arrival, a vibrant street market was organised, offering an array of cuisines prepared by the resort’s skilled chefs. The market created an authentic and lively atmosphere, bringing guests together in celebration.
The festivities continue with a dynamic lineup of events, including a Classic Christmas celebration and a Tropical Carnival-themed New Year’s party. Guests can anticipate live entertainment, mesmerising fire and samba dancers, and a cultural highlight with the Dhigali Island Fire Ritual, which blends tradition with dazzling performances to create unforgettable experiences.
This holiday season at Dhigali Maldives promises to deliver a truly magical experience, where the tropical allure of the island meets the joy of the holidays.
Trending
