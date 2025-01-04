Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is inviting guests to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake with a unique combination of festive dining, wellness treatments, and recreational experiences. From 28 January to 4 February 2025, the resort will transform into a vibrant centre of cultural festivities, offering an extraordinary Chinese New Year celebration.

Guests can enjoy a mix of traditional and contemporary flavours through specially curated dining experiences. These include the Prosperity Yu Sheng Set, available at Kandooma Café and The Kitchen, where diners can toss for good fortune and happiness with ingredients such as fresh Norwegian salmon, wild leek pickle, and fragrant sesame seeds. Other culinary offerings include the Hot Pot Set Menu featuring premium Angus beef slices, tiger prawns, and flavourful broths, as well as the lavish Seafood Fiesta, which boasts chilled seafood, roasted Beijing duck, and pan-seared foie gras. Guests can also toast to the New Year with the Prosperity Bellini, a sparkling tropical cocktail.

The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala Wellness is offering exclusive treatments to promote relaxation and well-being. These include an Express Facial, which uses SUNDÃRI products to enhance hydration and radiance, and a Full Body Exfoliation, a soothing ritual designed to improve circulation and relaxation.

For adventure enthusiasts, the resort has arranged various thrilling activities. Guests can experience a high-speed Jet Ski Adventure over the turquoise waters of the Maldives or participate in the Discovery Scuba Diving Program, which offers an opportunity to explore vibrant marine life with complimentary underwater photos. Additional experiences include Turtle and Shark Snorkelling, allowing visitors to observe the Maldives’ diverse marine ecosystem, and Night Fishing, a traditional Maldivian fishing experience under the stars.

Children can also partake in festive activities at the Kandoo Kids Club, such as Snake Craft Making, Scavenger Hunts, and Food Art Fun, ensuring a magical experience for the youngest visitors.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “Chinese New Year is a time of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness. We are thrilled to offer our guests a joyful celebration filled with unforgettable experiences, exquisite dining, and moments of serenity.”

Located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides a picturesque tropical escape. With stunning beaches, swaying palms, and azure waters, along with a variety of villa options, exceptional dining venues, and award-winning spa facilities, the resort promises an unparalleled Chinese New Year getaway.