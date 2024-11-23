News
Escape to naturally better festive at JA Manafaru
Set in the pristine northernmost atoll of the Maldives, JA Manafaru is set to unveil a captivating array of festive activities, running from December 24, 2024, to January 6, 2025. This enchanting experience is complemented by an authentic Maldivian escape designed to enchant every guest.
Begin your Christmas Eve with the grand reveal of a magnificent gingerbread house, followed by a delightful Christmas evening cocktail reception. The evening will culminate in a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner at Kakuni, crafted to create joyful memories with loved ones.
On Christmas Day, awaken to a sumptuous Christmas Brunch, perfect for savouring festive culinary delights. The celebrations continue with a lively Christmas Cookie Decorating session at CoolZone and the eagerly awaited arrival of Santa Claus, who will spread cheer and joy to guests of all ages. Enjoy the festive spirit further with a selection of Christmas carols.
The festive excitement extends beyond Christmas with a variety of engaging events. Highlights include a spirited Pool Party, a fun-filled Karaoke Night, and an exclusive Organic Wine & Food Pairing Dinner at The Cellar. Guests can also ring in the New Year at a vibrant New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party, hosted by the acclaimed DJ Tom Green from the United Kingdom.
This year’s festive programme features an exceptional line-up of talent. Experience the enchanting performances of Ina, a multi-skilled artist from Barcelona, marvel at the magical artistry of Yang Wei, and be thrilled by the fire performances of Iván Romero.
JA Manafaru’s offerings extend beyond exceptional dining to encompass a diverse range of family-friendly activities, fitness programmes, and engaging events, including a unique Foraging Dinner. Guests can reconnect through various wellness workshops, such as the Sugar-Free Wellness Cooking Class and Kombucha Workshop at the Veli Bar. Personalised training sessions and sports coaching are also available, featuring dedicated football and tennis camps for all ages. The festive celebrations continue into the first week of January, highlighting the Ded Moroz Arrival Cocktail and an Orthodox Christmas Gala Dinner.
The resort’s opulent accommodations blend seamlessly with the stunning natural landscape. Guests can choose from a variety of spacious villas, each featuring a private pool for the ultimate in relaxation. The resort boasts seven exceptional venues, offering diverse à la carte menus that cater to various dietary preferences, experience authentic Maldivian cuisine, as well as themed nights that celebrate vibrant global flavours. An extensive collection of over 150 wines, cocktails, and beverages enhances the dining experience, further enriched by the “Dine Around” programme, which allows guests the freedom to enjoy any restaurant on any evening, all while embracing sustainable dining through homegrown and homemade initiatives.
With over 55 complimentary activities, from exhilarating water sports to educational initiatives at the Cool Zone kids’ club, there is something for everyone. Arrive in style via a scenic 70-minute seaplane journey or a swift domestic flight followed by a speedboat ride.
Create unforgettable festive memories amid stunning natural beauty at JA Manafaru. From indulging in exquisite cuisine and participating in revitalising wellness activities to embracing the joyful spirit of the season through thoughtfully curated events, JA Manafaru offers a Truly Naturally Better Festive Season.
Ex-world champion Angelique Kerber to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for exclusive tennis clinic
From 27 November to 8 December 2024, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will welcome former world No.1 tennis champion Angelique Kerber for an exclusive tennis clinic. Known for her Grand Slam victories and exceptional career, Angelique will enjoy the serene beauty of the Maldives and share her passion for tennis with our guests through a series of exclusive lessons, both group and private.
Guests at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will have the opportunity to engage with Angelique on the resort’s tennis courts, designed for enthusiasts of all levels. These intimate sessions will allow guests to learn directly from one of the most accomplished athletes, enhancing their tennis skills while enjoying our resort’s tropical beauty.
Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic silver medallist, is recognised for her fierce competitiveness and tacIcal prowess. She has secured her legacy in tennis history with memorable wins at the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, where she claimed her first title in 2018. With her dedication to tennis and technical finesse in collaboration with LUX Tennis.
Guests can experience personalised lessons and professional guide directly from one of the world’s greatest tennis champions, all while basking in the Maldivian paradise.
Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is a luxury island resort known for its exquisite villas, pristine beaches, and exceptional guest experiences. The resort’s commitment to personalised service and exclusive experiences ensures that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.
For more informaIon or to reserve your seat at this exclusive event, please contact +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservaIons.maldives@anantara.com.
Unveiling ultimate escape: GlobeAir’s long-haul service to The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives has announced an extraordinary partnership with GlobeAir, Europe’s leading private jet operator. This exclusive collaboration introduces GlobeAir’s long-haul private jet services to the Maldives, setting a new benchmark for bespoke travel and offering an unparalleled journey into the world of ultimate luxury.
By joining forces, The Nautilus and GlobeAir aim to redefine bespoke travel, combining their expertise to deliver highly personalised and unforgettable experiences for the most discerning global travellers. This partnership seamlessly merges two realms of exceptional luxury, elevating both the travel experience and the destination itself.
GlobeAir’s newly launched long-haul private jet services to the Maldives reimagine private aviation with tailored itineraries, exceptional service, and unmatched comfort. From the moment passengers board, their journey is designed to reflect the elegance and exclusivity synonymous with The Nautilus. This collaboration exemplifies The Nautilus’s commitment to absolute freedom and bespoke ultra-luxury hospitality, where every detail is meticulously curated to ensure an unforgettable experience. Together, The Nautilus and GlobeAir invite guests to embark on a seamless transition from takeoff to the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
The Exclusive Nautilus Experience:
- A Seamless Voyage: Guests begin their journey with a round-trip aboard a GlobeAir private jet, where every detail is crafted to provide ultimate comfort and personalised service.
- A Timeless Stay in Paradise: Upon arrival at The Nautilus, time slows down, and bespoke experiences take centre stage. With only 26 ultra-luxury boho-chic houses and residences, each space offers complete privacy and is tailored to individual preferences.
- Complimentary Cinema Under the Stars: Guests can indulge in an enchanting beachside cinema experience, featuring a custom bokkura setup and the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean. The evening is complete with a bottle of fine champagne, blending barefoot sophistication with the magic of the Maldives.
Bond beyond travel: Iain and Debbie’s 40-visit love affair with Reethi Faru Resort
Reethi Faru Resort proudly celebrates the extraordinary journey of two devoted guests, Iain and Debbie, who recently marked a special milestone: Debbie’s 40th visit to the Maldives. Iain, who has visited even more frequently, shares this remarkable tradition with Debbie, which began in 2005 when they discovered the Mahogany Group by chance. Since then, their deep connection with the resort has brought them back year after year.
Iain and Debbie’s love for the Maldives transcends mere vacations, evolving into a meaningful relationship with the resort and its staff. “When we arrive, it feels like we’re meeting family at the end of a very long journey,” Debbie shares, describing the warm and welcoming environment that greets them every time. Their bond with the staff is reflected in the many holidays, birthdays, and special occasions they have celebrated together.
Now retired, the couple enjoys extended stays at Reethi Faru, often spending up to three months a year diving, dining, and relaxing at the spa. Their loyalty to the resort is a testament to the exceptional service and community spirit it fosters. “We know everyone who works in the restaurants, and they treat us like friends,” Iain explains. “Those little touches—like trying something new or receiving a taster dish—make all the difference.”
The emotional connection the couple has with the resort runs deep. “Every time we leave, I cry all day, even though I know I’ll be back in a few months,” Debbie admits. “It’s always very hard to leave such a wonderful place.”
Iain and Debbie have also shared their enthusiasm for Reethi Faru with others, inspiring friends to join them. “We’ve recommended Reethi Faru to many of our friends, and it has become a central meeting point for divers and food lovers,” Iain says. “We all share a common passion for what we love.”
Having now visited Reethi Faru 30 times, the couple has already planned their next trip to the resort, underscoring their unwavering affection for the island paradise.
Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to fostering an environment where guests can create lasting memories and forge deep connections. The resort eagerly anticipates welcoming Iain, Debbie, and all returning guests for many years to come.
