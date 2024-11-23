Escape to naturally better festive at JA Manafaru

Reethi Faru Resort proudly celebrates the extraordinary journey of two devoted guests, Iain and Debbie, who recently marked a special milestone: Debbie’s 40th visit to the Maldives. Iain, who has visited even more frequently, shares this remarkable tradition with Debbie, which began in 2005 when they discovered the Mahogany Group by chance. Since then, their deep connection with the resort has brought them back year after year.

Iain and Debbie’s love for the Maldives transcends mere vacations, evolving into a meaningful relationship with the resort and its staff. “When we arrive, it feels like we’re meeting family at the end of a very long journey,” Debbie shares, describing the warm and welcoming environment that greets them every time. Their bond with the staff is reflected in the many holidays, birthdays, and special occasions they have celebrated together.

Now retired, the couple enjoys extended stays at Reethi Faru, often spending up to three months a year diving, dining, and relaxing at the spa. Their loyalty to the resort is a testament to the exceptional service and community spirit it fosters. “We know everyone who works in the restaurants, and they treat us like friends,” Iain explains. “Those little touches—like trying something new or receiving a taster dish—make all the difference.”

The emotional connection the couple has with the resort runs deep. “Every time we leave, I cry all day, even though I know I’ll be back in a few months,” Debbie admits. “It’s always very hard to leave such a wonderful place.”

Iain and Debbie have also shared their enthusiasm for Reethi Faru with others, inspiring friends to join them. “We’ve recommended Reethi Faru to many of our friends, and it has become a central meeting point for divers and food lovers,” Iain says. “We all share a common passion for what we love.”

Having now visited Reethi Faru 30 times, the couple has already planned their next trip to the resort, underscoring their unwavering affection for the island paradise.

Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to fostering an environment where guests can create lasting memories and forge deep connections. The resort eagerly anticipates welcoming Iain, Debbie, and all returning guests for many years to come.