Disco fever takes over Amilla Maldives this festive season

The festive season at Amilla Maldives promises to be an unforgettable celebration, blending the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of a 70s-inspired disco theme. From December 20th, 2024, through the New Year and into early January, the resort transforms into a retro wonderland with ‘Disco Fever @ Amilla,’ offering guests a unique array of activities, events, and dining experiences designed to create lasting memories.

Guests can begin their days with a luxurious breakfast at Fresh, followed by an assortment of lunch options at Emperor’s Beach Club, Joe’s, or Fresh. Evenings bring a choice of diverse culinary experiences at restaurants such as East, Barolo, Tessera, and Feeling Koi, except on special event nights, when themed dinners take centre stage.

Each night offers the enchantment of outdoor cinema at Amilla Odeon, where families can enjoy a movie under the stars accompanied by popcorn and refreshments. For those seeking action and adventure, the Vibe Tribe program ensures endless fun, providing a mix of energetic activities like beach volleyball and relaxing pastimes such as board games, catering to teens and adults alike.

The celebrations culminate on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular disco-themed party. Guests are invited to dress in 70s-inspired outfits and enjoy live entertainment from Björn Again, the renowned ABBA tribute band. As the clock strikes midnight, the festivities continue with an exclusive after-party at Tessera, ensuring a dazzling start to 2025.

Christmas at Amilla Maldives is equally magical, with highlights including an underwater disco led by Santa Claus at the main pool, a festive brunch, and a lively ‘Carol-oke’ event. Throughout the season, themed nights and special activities abound, from traditional Maldivian dinners to fashion shows, creative workshops, and sporting events such as water polo, beach badminton, and football matches.

The resort also offers unique culinary events, featuring wine pairings, BBQ nights, and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with mermaids and mimosas. Children are treated to an array of engaging activities, including reindeer cookie making, mocktail sessions, costume contests, and arts and crafts, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Amilla Maldives invites its guests to embrace the retro spirit of the season, creating moments that shine as brightly as the iconic disco ball. This festive season promises to be a celebration like no other, filled with music, joy, and sparkle.