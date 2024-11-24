Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s latest beachfront retreats on Dream Island
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives has unveiled 40 newly constructed Grand Beach Suites with Private Pools, located on the exclusive Dream Island. These luxurious 101 sqm suites combine contemporary elegance with Maldivian charm, providing a serene retreat surrounded by lush gardens and turquoise waters.
Situated along the pristine shores of Dream Island, the Grand Beach Suites offer an exceptional blend of style and comfort, accommodating up to four adults or two adults with three children. Designed by Sun Siyam Resorts’ design and construction teams, the interiors feature sleek, earthy tones and a calming island ambiance. The refined design captures the essence of Maldivian allure while maintaining a chic, modern aesthetic.
Each Grand Beach Suite includes a private pool, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and offering stunning views of the turquoise Maldivian waters. The spacious layout features a convertible extra room that can serve as a cozy bedroom for children, separate from the main living area. The open bathroom concept offers luxury with an outdoor bathtub and rain shower, complemented by high-quality toiletries and thoughtful amenities. Guests can also enjoy the expansive outdoor terrace deck, an ideal spot to relax by the private pool and take in the panoramic ocean views accompanied by the soothing sound of nearby waves.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed enthusiasm about the new suites, stating, “These new Grand Beach Suites with Private Pools offer guests a heightened sense of tranquility and style. Our Planning Department’s team has masterfully captured the essence of the Maldives, creating spaces that blend nature with ultimate comfort and sophistication.”
Whether relaxing by the pool or unwinding on the private beach, guests of the Grand Beach Suites are offered unparalleled privacy and comfort. Designed for honeymooners, couples, and families, these suites provide the ultimate escape for those seeking a refined and immersive Maldivian experience.
Celebration
Disco fever takes over Amilla Maldives this festive season
The festive season at Amilla Maldives promises to be an unforgettable celebration, blending the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of a 70s-inspired disco theme. From December 20th, 2024, through the New Year and into early January, the resort transforms into a retro wonderland with ‘Disco Fever @ Amilla,’ offering guests a unique array of activities, events, and dining experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Guests can begin their days with a luxurious breakfast at Fresh, followed by an assortment of lunch options at Emperor’s Beach Club, Joe’s, or Fresh. Evenings bring a choice of diverse culinary experiences at restaurants such as East, Barolo, Tessera, and Feeling Koi, except on special event nights, when themed dinners take centre stage.
Each night offers the enchantment of outdoor cinema at Amilla Odeon, where families can enjoy a movie under the stars accompanied by popcorn and refreshments. For those seeking action and adventure, the Vibe Tribe program ensures endless fun, providing a mix of energetic activities like beach volleyball and relaxing pastimes such as board games, catering to teens and adults alike.
The celebrations culminate on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular disco-themed party. Guests are invited to dress in 70s-inspired outfits and enjoy live entertainment from Björn Again, the renowned ABBA tribute band. As the clock strikes midnight, the festivities continue with an exclusive after-party at Tessera, ensuring a dazzling start to 2025.
Christmas at Amilla Maldives is equally magical, with highlights including an underwater disco led by Santa Claus at the main pool, a festive brunch, and a lively ‘Carol-oke’ event. Throughout the season, themed nights and special activities abound, from traditional Maldivian dinners to fashion shows, creative workshops, and sporting events such as water polo, beach badminton, and football matches.
The resort also offers unique culinary events, featuring wine pairings, BBQ nights, and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with mermaids and mimosas. Children are treated to an array of engaging activities, including reindeer cookie making, mocktail sessions, costume contests, and arts and crafts, ensuring fun for the whole family.
Amilla Maldives invites its guests to embrace the retro spirit of the season, creating moments that shine as brightly as the iconic disco ball. This festive season promises to be a celebration like no other, filled with music, joy, and sparkle.
Featured
Unveiling ultimate escape: GlobeAir’s long-haul service to The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives has announced an extraordinary partnership with GlobeAir, Europe’s leading private jet operator. This exclusive collaboration introduces GlobeAir’s long-haul private jet services to the Maldives, setting a new benchmark for bespoke travel and offering an unparalleled journey into the world of ultimate luxury.
By joining forces, The Nautilus and GlobeAir aim to redefine bespoke travel, combining their expertise to deliver highly personalised and unforgettable experiences for the most discerning global travellers. This partnership seamlessly merges two realms of exceptional luxury, elevating both the travel experience and the destination itself.
GlobeAir’s newly launched long-haul private jet services to the Maldives reimagine private aviation with tailored itineraries, exceptional service, and unmatched comfort. From the moment passengers board, their journey is designed to reflect the elegance and exclusivity synonymous with The Nautilus. This collaboration exemplifies The Nautilus’s commitment to absolute freedom and bespoke ultra-luxury hospitality, where every detail is meticulously curated to ensure an unforgettable experience. Together, The Nautilus and GlobeAir invite guests to embark on a seamless transition from takeoff to the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
The Exclusive Nautilus Experience:
- A Seamless Voyage: Guests begin their journey with a round-trip aboard a GlobeAir private jet, where every detail is crafted to provide ultimate comfort and personalised service.
- A Timeless Stay in Paradise: Upon arrival at The Nautilus, time slows down, and bespoke experiences take centre stage. With only 26 ultra-luxury boho-chic houses and residences, each space offers complete privacy and is tailored to individual preferences.
- Complimentary Cinema Under the Stars: Guests can indulge in an enchanting beachside cinema experience, featuring a custom bokkura setup and the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean. The evening is complete with a bottle of fine champagne, blending barefoot sophistication with the magic of the Maldives.
Featured
Bond beyond travel: Iain and Debbie’s 40-visit love affair with Reethi Faru Resort
Reethi Faru Resort proudly celebrates the extraordinary journey of two devoted guests, Iain and Debbie, who recently marked a special milestone: Debbie’s 40th visit to the Maldives. Iain, who has visited even more frequently, shares this remarkable tradition with Debbie, which began in 2005 when they discovered the Mahogany Group by chance. Since then, their deep connection with the resort has brought them back year after year.
Iain and Debbie’s love for the Maldives transcends mere vacations, evolving into a meaningful relationship with the resort and its staff. “When we arrive, it feels like we’re meeting family at the end of a very long journey,” Debbie shares, describing the warm and welcoming environment that greets them every time. Their bond with the staff is reflected in the many holidays, birthdays, and special occasions they have celebrated together.
Now retired, the couple enjoys extended stays at Reethi Faru, often spending up to three months a year diving, dining, and relaxing at the spa. Their loyalty to the resort is a testament to the exceptional service and community spirit it fosters. “We know everyone who works in the restaurants, and they treat us like friends,” Iain explains. “Those little touches—like trying something new or receiving a taster dish—make all the difference.”
The emotional connection the couple has with the resort runs deep. “Every time we leave, I cry all day, even though I know I’ll be back in a few months,” Debbie admits. “It’s always very hard to leave such a wonderful place.”
Iain and Debbie have also shared their enthusiasm for Reethi Faru with others, inspiring friends to join them. “We’ve recommended Reethi Faru to many of our friends, and it has become a central meeting point for divers and food lovers,” Iain says. “We all share a common passion for what we love.”
Having now visited Reethi Faru 30 times, the couple has already planned their next trip to the resort, underscoring their unwavering affection for the island paradise.
Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to fostering an environment where guests can create lasting memories and forge deep connections. The resort eagerly anticipates welcoming Iain, Debbie, and all returning guests for many years to come.
