Awards
Maldives celebrates fifth consecutive win as World’s Leading Destination
Maldives has defended its World’s Leading Destination Award at the World Travel Awards for the fifth time.
Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, and Shiuree Ibrahim, Managing Director and CEO of Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC), received the World’s Leading Destination Award at a ceremony held in Portugal.
Faisal, in a post on X, stated that the award was given to Maldives through the hard work of many people.
Maldives also won the World Leading Green Destination Award.
The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
Coco Collection, a leading Maldivian resort brand, has been honoured at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, with both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised for their excellence in luxury hospitality.
Seven Stars Luxury and Hospitality Awards, celebrated as the premier authority in luxury recognition, serves as a trusted guide for the discerning travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts globally, particularly from India and Middle East.
Coco Bodu Hithi, known for its romantic charm and ambiance, has been named the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives, highlighting its exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for couples seeking an idyllic escape.
Welcoming high-profile celebrities from India such as Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti highlights the resort’s ability to cater to diverse guest profiles and needs, offering curated experiences that elevate every stay. Some of the most notable experiences include the Sunset Cruise and the intimate Dinner Under the Stars in a private pergola.
In addition, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, known for its environmental values, was honoured as the Best Barefoot Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Seven Stars Awards. This recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, even 25 years after its inception.
These core island principles, built on ecological measures, have helped the resort achieve multiple accolades at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards and be recognised in prominent categories that Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu passionately advocates for.
This winter, embrace the sunshine at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with the Discover Coco deals offering up to 40% off on spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
Awards
Condé Nast Johansens awards LUX* South Ari Atoll as Best for Families
LUX* South Ari Atoll has been named Best for Families in the Africa, Asia, and Middle East regions at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence. This prestigious accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences in the Maldives.
Condé Nast Johansens, a highly respected luxury travel guide, is known for its expert recommendations of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants, and travel experiences. The Awards for Excellence are among the most esteemed in the hospitality industry, with winners chosen by an independent panel of experts who evaluate accommodation quality, service, dining, and overall ambience.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed pride in the recognition, stating that the resort aims to offer families the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, ensuring memorable experiences for guests of all ages. The resort’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its family-friendly accommodations, the engaging PLAY kids’ club, and a variety of island experiences.
This recognition highlights LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as a leading destination for family travel. With offerings such as cinema under the stars, coral planting workshops, snorkelling with whale sharks, and island treasure hunts, the resort continues to set a global standard for luxury family travel.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils spectacular Christmas and New Year offerings
-
Featured7 days ago
SO/ Maldives hosts exclusive fitness program with GG Elite Fitness
-
Action7 days ago
Ride the waves in style: Jet Cars debut at Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
Celebration1 week ago
Self-love and serenity: The Nautilus Maldives’ Valentine’s Day experience redefined
-
Drink1 week ago
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
-
Action4 days ago
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships