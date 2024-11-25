Maldives celebrates fifth consecutive win as World’s Leading Destination

Coco Collection, a leading Maldivian resort brand, has been honoured at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, with both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised for their excellence in luxury hospitality.

Seven Stars Luxury and Hospitality Awards, celebrated as the premier authority in luxury recognition, serves as a trusted guide for the discerning travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts globally, particularly from India and Middle East.

Coco Bodu Hithi, known for its romantic charm and ambiance, has been named the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives, highlighting its exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for couples seeking an idyllic escape.

Welcoming high-profile celebrities from India such as Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti highlights the resort’s ability to cater to diverse guest profiles and needs, offering curated experiences that elevate every stay. Some of the most notable experiences include the Sunset Cruise and the intimate Dinner Under the Stars in a private pergola.

In addition, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, known for its environmental values, was honoured as the Best Barefoot Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Seven Stars Awards. This recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, even 25 years after its inception.

These core island principles, built on ecological measures, have helped the resort achieve multiple accolades at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards and be recognised in prominent categories that Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu passionately advocates for.

This winter, embrace the sunshine at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with the Discover Coco deals offering up to 40% off on spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.