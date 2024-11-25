Celebration
Angsana Velavaru offers 101 ways to celebrate Holidays
The festive season is a time for celebration, reflection, and cherished moments with loved ones. This year, Angsana Velavaru, located in the picturesque Maldives, invites its guests to embrace the holiday spirit with a series of unique events and unforgettable experiences. From December 21 to January 7, the resort will host exclusive activities that embody the heartwarming essence of the holidays while showcasing the beauty and culture of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s festive journey is curated to create magical memories through 101 exciting ways to celebrate. Highlights include Santa’s arrival and an exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown party, each designed to immerse visitors in the joy and warmth of the season. The celebrations commence on December 21 with the lighting of the resort’s grand Christmas tree. This spectacular event serves as the perfect beginning to a festive holiday experience, where guests can revel in the glow of the illuminated tree and anticipate the exciting events ahead.
On December 24, the island transforms with the arrival of Santa, spreading joy among guests. A festive cocktail party follows, accompanied by holiday carols, culminating in a vibrant red-and-white DJ party at the Kuredhi Pool Bar. For those preferring a quieter celebration, the resort offers a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, featuring a specially curated menu that blends Maldivian flavours with global festive favourites.
The celebrations continue on December 25 with a Santa Meet & Greet, providing children with the opportunity to meet Santa and create unforgettable memories. Later, guests can enjoy a magical Christmas Movie Night under the stars, where festive films are screened in a tropical outdoor setting.
As the year draws to a close, the festivities reach their peak on December 31 with an Innovative Cocktail Counter offering creative cocktails to add sparkle to the final moments of 2024. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party serve as the season’s highlight, providing a glamorous setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style.
Beyond seasonal celebrations, Angsana Velavaru offers a variety of activities to cater to guests of all ages and interests. Water-sports enthusiasts can indulge in jet-skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. For those seeking to explore the underwater world, the resort’s dive center provides unforgettable diving experiences in the Maldives, one of the world’s premier diving destinations.
Visitors can also participate in the Marine Lab Coral Planting initiative, contributing to the conservation of the island’s vibrant coral reefs. This hands-on activity educates guests about coral restoration and offers a meaningful way to engage with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Cultural immersion is a cornerstone of the Angsana Velavaru experience. Guests can partake in traditional Maldivian activities such as palm weaving, cooking classes, and enjoying a Boduberu performance. The Let’s Talk Local session provides an intimate opportunity to learn about the Maldives’ history and culture.
Families are well catered for, with a variety of activities tailored to younger guests, including arts and crafts workshops and creative sessions designed to entertain and inspire. Adults seeking relaxation can unwind at the resort’s luxurious spa, which offers a range of treatments to rejuvenate the body and mind. Meanwhile, diverse dining options ensure every meal is a celebration of international and local flavours.
Celebration
Disco fever takes over Amilla Maldives this festive season
The festive season at Amilla Maldives promises to be an unforgettable celebration, blending the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of a 70s-inspired disco theme. From December 20th, 2024, through the New Year and into early January, the resort transforms into a retro wonderland with ‘Disco Fever @ Amilla,’ offering guests a unique array of activities, events, and dining experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Guests can begin their days with a luxurious breakfast at Fresh, followed by an assortment of lunch options at Emperor’s Beach Club, Joe’s, or Fresh. Evenings bring a choice of diverse culinary experiences at restaurants such as East, Barolo, Tessera, and Feeling Koi, except on special event nights, when themed dinners take centre stage.
Each night offers the enchantment of outdoor cinema at Amilla Odeon, where families can enjoy a movie under the stars accompanied by popcorn and refreshments. For those seeking action and adventure, the Vibe Tribe program ensures endless fun, providing a mix of energetic activities like beach volleyball and relaxing pastimes such as board games, catering to teens and adults alike.
The celebrations culminate on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular disco-themed party. Guests are invited to dress in 70s-inspired outfits and enjoy live entertainment from Björn Again, the renowned ABBA tribute band. As the clock strikes midnight, the festivities continue with an exclusive after-party at Tessera, ensuring a dazzling start to 2025.
Christmas at Amilla Maldives is equally magical, with highlights including an underwater disco led by Santa Claus at the main pool, a festive brunch, and a lively ‘Carol-oke’ event. Throughout the season, themed nights and special activities abound, from traditional Maldivian dinners to fashion shows, creative workshops, and sporting events such as water polo, beach badminton, and football matches.
The resort also offers unique culinary events, featuring wine pairings, BBQ nights, and a New Year’s Day brunch complete with mermaids and mimosas. Children are treated to an array of engaging activities, including reindeer cookie making, mocktail sessions, costume contests, and arts and crafts, ensuring fun for the whole family.
Amilla Maldives invites its guests to embrace the retro spirit of the season, creating moments that shine as brightly as the iconic disco ball. This festive season promises to be a celebration like no other, filled with music, joy, and sparkle.
Celebration
Patina Maldives unveils festive season of culinary delights and unforgettable experiences
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, a trailblazer among tropical island destinations, is redefining seasonal celebrations with a festive program that blends classic Christmas traditions with a contemporary Maldivian flair. Highlights include a net-zero dinner by candlelight, a Japanese-Scandinavian sake experience, captivating performances by international artist Kelis, and ancient healing practices led by renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo. This enchanting lineup invites travellers to create lasting memories with loved ones.
From December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the resort will present a range of tailored experiences, events, and pop-ups, encompassing gastronomy, wellness, sports, and family fun. Festivities begin on December 15 with the grand opening of Santa’s House—an enchanting wonderland of gifts and seasonal delights at the Fari Art Atelier—culminating in the highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21.
On December 22, the Fari Beach Club Party will feature a sizzling BBQ feast, a laid-back coastal ambiance, and live performances by Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and DJ Arthur Yeti. Christmas Eve will be celebrated with a special seasonal dinner at Portico restaurant, accompanied by live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective. Christmas Day will include holiday fun such as trivia, cocktails, canapés at Fari Beach Club, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, culinary adventures will continue. On December 26, the Net Zero Candlelight Dinner at Roots restaurant will offer a starlit, eco-friendly dining experience accompanied by a performance from British singer-songwriter Portia Emare. The menu, inspired by slow food philosophies, highlights pure, seasonal ingredients. December 27 will see Helios restaurant hosting a Bedouin Night, featuring Middle Eastern flavours, fire and belly dancers, and live music.
On December 28, a Sake pairing dinner at Kōen will merge Japanese culinary artistry with Scandinavian emphasis on premium ingredients, creating a sophisticated dining experience paired with sake by the resort’s sommelier. The Fari Marina Village Festival on December 29 will bring together traditional Christmas market charm and vibrant local culture, with live music, performances, and local vendors.
As the new year approaches, beachside sundowners at the Stargazing Pier on December 30 will set a relaxing tone for the evening, featuring craft cocktails, canapés, and a curated wine selection. The New Year’s Eve celebration promises a spectacular farewell to 2024, featuring global cuisines, performances by local and international musicians, and dazzling midnight fireworks. Grammy-nominated artist Kelis will headline the evening at Amarta, a Skyspace installation by artist James Turrell, with DJ Tom Yeti leading an electrifying countdown to 2025.
The new year will begin with an exclusive creative collaboration between Japanese artist and designer Verdy and Patina Maldives. On January 4, Verdy will take over the decks at Fari Beach Club’s poolside party as part of the Fari Marina Festival. From January 5-10, Verdy’s Osaka-meets-NYC pizzeria, Henry’s PIZZA, will pop up at Farine, serving sensational slices and limited-edition Verdy x Patina Maldives merchandise.
Wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a range of treatments featuring products from Noble Panacea and Haeckels throughout the festive period. Renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo will return for a holistic wellness residency, offering shiatsu and acupuncture treatments to promote relaxation, stress relief, and increased energy.
Families can look forward to a host of activities designed to foster connection and joy, including a family football contest, padel and tennis tournaments, the Patina Triathlon, and the “Amazing Race.” Additional offerings include gingerbread house decoration, a family movie night under the stars, and a dedicated kids’ adventure zone.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s festive journey begins with Cake Mixing ceremony
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the highly anticipated start of the festive season with a lively Christmas Cake Mixing ceremony held on the picturesque Watersports Beach, set against the stunning backdrop of a Maldivian sunset. The event, which took place on November 15, 2024, continued the resort’s cherished tradition of welcoming the holiday season, drawing inspiration from the classic European Rumtopf practice, where seasonal fruits are soaked in rum to create festive treats.
Under the vibrant hues of the evening sky, guests joined in the time-honoured ritual of mixing dried fruits, spices, and spirits, creating a flavourful base for the Christmas cakes and seasonal delicacies to be served during the festivities. The engaging atmosphere was enhanced by the active participation of the resort’s culinary team and management, who guided attendees through the experience while sharing insights into the tradition’s origins and its role in building excitement for the holidays.
Following the cake mixing ceremony, the resort hosted an exclusive Management Cocktail event to express gratitude to its guests for choosing Sun Siyam Olhuveli as their holiday destination. This intimate gathering featured a curated selection of beverages and canapés, providing a relaxed setting for guests to connect with fellow travellers and members of the resort’s management team. The evening was made even more special with the distribution of prizes and gift vouchers, adding an element of surprise and joy.
Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Didi, Executive Chef at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, stated, “With the cake mixing ceremony, we set the tone for a season of joy, togetherness, and celebration. It’s a cherished tradition that brings our guests and team together, creating unforgettable memories as we head into the holiday season.”
This year’s festive celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will feature an extraordinary theme, AstroFest 2024-2025, running from December 21, 2024, to January 8, 2025. This interstellar-inspired event promises a series of unforgettable activities and experiences, including stargazing sessions on the beach, celestial-themed gala dinners, and stellar performances. Designed to capture the wonder of the cosmos, AstroFest offers guests a unique blend of luxury and enchantment beneath the breathtaking Maldivian night sky.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli looks forward to welcoming guests to this cosmic celebration, setting the stage for a holiday season filled with joy, imagination, and festive cheer.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani’s family vacations in Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils spectacular Christmas and New Year offerings
-
Featured7 days ago
SO/ Maldives hosts exclusive fitness program with GG Elite Fitness
-
Action7 days ago
Ride the waves in style: Jet Cars debut at Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
Celebration1 week ago
Self-love and serenity: The Nautilus Maldives’ Valentine’s Day experience redefined
-
Drink1 week ago
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
-
Action4 days ago
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships