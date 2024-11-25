Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience

“People visit a restaurant to experience something unforgettable – a story, a feeling, a connection,” says two-Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo. His approach to the new collaboration at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru brings a world of sensory interaction to life, even before the first bite is taken.

Starting November 11, 2024, the celebrated Italian chef will share his inventive culinary artistry from his renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant, Danì Maison, located on the island of Ischia. Recognised by Forbes as one of the “top ten restaurants not to be missed,” Danì Maison’s essence will be brought to the Maldives’ iconic Blu Beach Club, set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

Chef Nino’s vision for this cross-cultural culinary exchange blends the island traditions of Ischia with the natural beauty of the Maldives. Through this collaboration, Mediterranean flavours from his kitchen meet the local produce of Landaa’s gardens, creating an experience that unites the culinary traditions and natural richness of both islands. “It’s about two stunning nature-led islands coming together through a meeting of diverse culinary traditions grounded in soil, sea, and surroundings,” Chef Nino explains.

The collaboration extends to sharing expertise with the Blu Beach Club culinary team, with four of Blu’s chefs having already trained at Danì Maison. Guests will have the chance to experience Chef Nino’s unique dishes during two week-long residencies at Blu, from November 11–17, 2024, and again from February 13–19, 2025. Following these residencies, Blu will offer a specially curated menu by Chef Nino, available year-round to only two tables of four each evening.

At the heart of Chef Nino’s success lies his artistry: he visualises the emotional impact of a dish before he even envisions the food itself, with each ingredient and process in harmony with nature. This philosophy complements Landaa Giraavaru’s nature-inspired ethos, allowing for a collaborative journey with both guests and the Blu culinary team. For Chef Nino, the goal is to bring as much emotion and wonder to the plate as he does flavour.

His creative process begins six months before a dish arrives on the table, with each element carefully crafted to evoke a specific feeling. From the ingredients to the final plating, everything is considered, including the choice of plate, often designed by Chef Nino himself in Venetian glass or Italian ceramics.

Chef Nino also brings his careful sourcing approach to Blu, where he plans to use Landaa’s flourishing herb and vegetable garden to serve a Mediterranean-inspired menu. He views this approach as both a challenge and a rewarding aspect of the partnership, driven by the dedication of Landaa’s wider team. “The only way to progress with anything different or unique is for both sides to learn from one another and make it a collaborative process,” he says.

Raised amid the vineyards and olive groves of Ischia, Chef Nino’s childhood immersed him in a world of fine food, with family roots in fishing and farming. His career has since taken him from directorships at global IT Group restaurants to his acclaimed Danì Maison, where he presents an innovative take on authentic Campanian cuisine within the art- and nature-filled surroundings of his family home. Since opening in 2016, Danì Maison has earned two Michelin stars, four Hats by Espresso, and three Forks by Gambero Rosso.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the world’s leading chefs to Blu,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Landaa Giraavaru. “Partnering with Chef Nino will not only bring an extraordinary culinary experience to our guests but also provide our team with invaluable career insights.”