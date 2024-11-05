Featured
Dusit Thani Maldives and beOnd Airlines announce exclusive discounts and benefits
Dusit Thani Maldives, a premier Thai-inspired luxury resort, has announced an exclusive partnership with beOnd Airlines, a premium leisure airline renowned for its exceptional services and luxury. This collaboration offers travellers a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive privileges when booking their stay at Dusit Thani Maldives through beOnd Airlines.
Passengers flying with beOnd are eligible for a special offer at Dusit Thani Maldives, including discounts of up to 10% for stays between November 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. Dusit Gold members receive additional discounts and privileges, further enhancing the benefits for loyal guests.
To access these exclusive offers, passengers must present a valid beOnd booking reference and use the booking code FLYDTMD when making a reservation at Dusit Thani Maldives.
This partnership strengthens the seamless travel experience that both Dusit Thani Maldives and beOnd Airlines aim to deliver to their discerning guests.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with beOnd Airlines and offer their passengers an opportunity to experience the unique blend of luxury and serenity at Dusit Thani Maldives,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives. “This partnership allows us to create more memorable stays for travellers looking to explore the beauty of the Maldives with the convenience and style that both Dusit Thani and beOnd Airlines are known for.”
Celebration
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to step back in time with its “Sixties Glamour” festive theme, capturing the elegance and charm of a bygone era. From December 15 to January 7, the resort transforms into a sixties-inspired setting with a chic colour palette of blue, white, silver, and black, adorned with pearls, bold accents, and iconic decorations. Guests will experience a world of vintage style, complete with family-friendly activities, unforgettable events, culinary delights, and festive experiences.
“We’re delighted to once again invite our guests to enjoy the magic of the holidays with us,” said General Manager TJ Joulak. “Our ‘Sixties Glamour’ program invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season in an atmosphere of timeless elegance and create unforgettable memories with loved ones.”
The resort offers a variety of spacious accommodations suitable for couples and families, from overwater villas to Ithaafushi – The Private Island, providing the ultimate island escape. A full calendar of events and sixties-inspired holiday decor ensures that guests are surrounded by festive cheer and celebrations, including the following highlights:
Guests can embrace the season’s magic with events for all ages. Highlights include a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Peacock Alley on December 17, featuring festive music and seasonal treats. On December 25, Santa Claus and his team will bring joy to NAVA Beach with gift-giving and a chance to meet Santarina and the elves. A sixties-themed fashion show for kids and teens will also offer young guests an opportunity to showcase their style on the runway.
For the season’s major celebrations, a grand tent will host Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve festivities, complete with world-class cuisine and captivating entertainment. Additionally, “Cinema Under the Stars” at the Lagoon Pool provides a unique experience with a movie night under the Maldivian sky.
The resort’s 11 distinctive dining venues will elevate the holiday dining experience with exclusive, specially crafted menus. Signature options include “Timeless Pairing” at Amber, featuring oysters and champagne, and the “Festive Flavours of Japan” at ZUMA, offering an elegant tasting menu. At Terra, “Dom Perignon Prestige” pairs gourmet dishes with Dom Perignon Champagne, while Yasmeen presents a festive buffet inspired by Lebanese street food. Guests can also enjoy a curated wine experience at Rock, savour fresh lobster and champagne by the ocean at Mirror Pool, and partake in festive brunches at ZUMA and Tasting Table. The “Maldivian Charm” dinner highlights local flavours, while “A Tale of Two Wines” at Glow features Bordeaux and Burgundy wines paired with gourmet cuisine. Another unique experience awaits at Li Long’s Laba Festival feast.
Guests seeking relaxation can enjoy holistic wellness practices led by visiting experts, Shree and Dr. Syed, including Himalayan Sound Bath Meditation, Acupuncture, and Pranic Healing. For younger guests, special wellness activities include “Splash and Fun” at the Aqua Wellness Pool, a “Beauty Camp” for girls, and a “Fitness Boot Camp” for children.
This holiday season, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to create unforgettable memories surrounded by the glamour and warmth of the sixties.
Cooking
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announces an exclusive culinary pop-up, Ultra Milano by Domenico Carella, taking place from November 9th to November 13th, 2024. This exclusive experience will showcase the innovative culinary and mixology talents of Domenico Carella, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry.
Carella has built an impressive career as a professional chef, bartender, and manager. With over a decade of experience, he has mastered the art of blending ingredients and flavours to create dishes that perfectly balance texture and taste. His culinary journey has taken him around the world, earning accolades such as Manager of the Year in Asia by “That’s Shanghai” in 2015.
At this event, Domenico Carella’s mixology will complement Fabrizio Margarita’s pizza artistry, reimagining dining with a sustainable flair at Veli Bar in Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
Carella’s approach to food and beverage emphasises environmental respect and sustainability. His holistic vision ensures that all departments, from the kitchen to the bar, work harmoniously, aligning the procurement of raw materials to create a unified and sustainable operation.
Awards
GO TRAVEL Awards honour Sun Siyam Resorts for excellence in sustainable tourism practices
Sun Siyam Resorts has been awarded the title of “Most Influential Sustainable Hotel Group of the Year” at the 2025 GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards. This recognition, presented by GOGO Media and Weibo Shanghai, celebrates Sun Siyam Resorts’ exceptional contributions to sustainable tourism in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
This prestigious award highlights the group’s dedication to blending authentic guest experiences with a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. At Sun Siyam Resorts, sustainability is not just a practice but an integral part of its operations, shaping how the group interacts with the environment and supports local communities.
Central to Sun Siyam Resorts’ achievements is the “Sun Siyam Cares” program, which encompasses various eco-friendly and community-focused initiatives. These include reducing energy and water consumption, managing waste efficiently, supporting local community development, and investing in renewable energy sources. Through these efforts, Sun Siyam Resorts actively works to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.
The group’s commitment extends beyond environmental conservation to cultural preservation, emphasising the protection of local heritage and traditional practices. By prioritising these sustainable practices, Sun Siyam Resorts contributes not only to environmental well-being but also to the socio-economic growth of the communities where it operates.
This recognition at the GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ leadership in sustainable tourism, marking a significant milestone in the group’s journey to create memorable, eco-friendly travel experiences. Through a seamless blend of luxury and sustainability, Sun Siyam Resorts offers guests the chance to enjoy extraordinary vacations while leaving a positive impact on the world.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights
-
Action1 week ago
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
-
News1 week ago
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
-
Featured1 week ago
‘Beyond the Equator’: Addu City’s new brand identity to elevate its tourism appeal
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin Chef Nino Di Costanzo’s exclusive residency at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa plants 100 coconut trees
-
Drink7 days ago
Marriott Bonvoy Maldives Resorts offer guests unique taste of mixology with Aidy Smith