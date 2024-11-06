Featured
Trip to paradise every week: Maldives’ largest giveaway of 52 dream vacations
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has launched “The World’s Biggest Giveaway” campaign, featuring 52 free holidays—one for each week of 2025. This year-long series of giveaways on Visit Maldives’ social media platforms is designed to engage potential travellers worldwide. It was unveiled alongside the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London on November 5, 2024.
Through monthly social media contests, four winners will have the opportunity to win exciting raffle prizes each month, one for each week. Each of the 52 contests will spotlight a unique aspect of the Maldives, ranging from pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters to vibrant culture and diverse marine life. The campaign highlights various segments such as romance, luxury, family, diving, and other appealing experiences that the Maldives offers.
“This is the perfect opportunity to discover the Maldives and promote the Sunny Side of Life as a year-round destination. Anyone from anywhere in the world can participate in this giveaway for the chance to win a dream vacation in the Maldives,” stated CEO and MD of MMPRC, Ibrahim Shiuree.
The primary objectives of the World’s Biggest Giveaway campaign are to increase global awareness of the Maldives as a premier travel destination by attracting a community of travel enthusiasts through active social media engagement. It also aims to provide potential visitors with valuable insights into the Maldives’ diverse tourism offerings. Individuals worldwide are encouraged to join the giveaway for a chance to explore the Maldives’ unique attractions, learn about its various experiences, and support its reputation as a year-round destination.
Visit Maldives is committed to promoting the Maldives as a top tourist destination not only through social media campaigns but also via global platforms, such as trade fairs, online webinars, and roadshows. The 2025 marketing calendar focuses on key events that emphasise sustainability and emerging tourism segments, including film tourism and wellness tourism.
Dusit Thani Maldives and beOnd Airlines announce exclusive discounts and benefits
Dusit Thani Maldives, a premier Thai-inspired luxury resort, has announced an exclusive partnership with beOnd Airlines, a premium leisure airline renowned for its exceptional services and luxury. This collaboration offers travellers a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive privileges when booking their stay at Dusit Thani Maldives through beOnd Airlines.
Passengers flying with beOnd are eligible for a special offer at Dusit Thani Maldives, including discounts of up to 10% for stays between November 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. Dusit Gold members receive additional discounts and privileges, further enhancing the benefits for loyal guests.
To access these exclusive offers, passengers must present a valid beOnd booking reference and use the booking code FLYDTMD when making a reservation at Dusit Thani Maldives.
This partnership strengthens the seamless travel experience that both Dusit Thani Maldives and beOnd Airlines aim to deliver to their discerning guests.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with beOnd Airlines and offer their passengers an opportunity to experience the unique blend of luxury and serenity at Dusit Thani Maldives,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives. “This partnership allows us to create more memorable stays for travellers looking to explore the beauty of the Maldives with the convenience and style that both Dusit Thani and beOnd Airlines are known for.”
Celebration
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to step back in time with its “Sixties Glamour” festive theme, capturing the elegance and charm of a bygone era. From December 15 to January 7, the resort transforms into a sixties-inspired setting with a chic colour palette of blue, white, silver, and black, adorned with pearls, bold accents, and iconic decorations. Guests will experience a world of vintage style, complete with family-friendly activities, unforgettable events, culinary delights, and festive experiences.
“We’re delighted to once again invite our guests to enjoy the magic of the holidays with us,” said General Manager TJ Joulak. “Our ‘Sixties Glamour’ program invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season in an atmosphere of timeless elegance and create unforgettable memories with loved ones.”
The resort offers a variety of spacious accommodations suitable for couples and families, from overwater villas to Ithaafushi – The Private Island, providing the ultimate island escape. A full calendar of events and sixties-inspired holiday decor ensures that guests are surrounded by festive cheer and celebrations, including the following highlights:
Guests can embrace the season’s magic with events for all ages. Highlights include a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Peacock Alley on December 17, featuring festive music and seasonal treats. On December 25, Santa Claus and his team will bring joy to NAVA Beach with gift-giving and a chance to meet Santarina and the elves. A sixties-themed fashion show for kids and teens will also offer young guests an opportunity to showcase their style on the runway.
For the season’s major celebrations, a grand tent will host Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve festivities, complete with world-class cuisine and captivating entertainment. Additionally, “Cinema Under the Stars” at the Lagoon Pool provides a unique experience with a movie night under the Maldivian sky.
The resort’s 11 distinctive dining venues will elevate the holiday dining experience with exclusive, specially crafted menus. Signature options include “Timeless Pairing” at Amber, featuring oysters and champagne, and the “Festive Flavours of Japan” at ZUMA, offering an elegant tasting menu. At Terra, “Dom Perignon Prestige” pairs gourmet dishes with Dom Perignon Champagne, while Yasmeen presents a festive buffet inspired by Lebanese street food. Guests can also enjoy a curated wine experience at Rock, savour fresh lobster and champagne by the ocean at Mirror Pool, and partake in festive brunches at ZUMA and Tasting Table. The “Maldivian Charm” dinner highlights local flavours, while “A Tale of Two Wines” at Glow features Bordeaux and Burgundy wines paired with gourmet cuisine. Another unique experience awaits at Li Long’s Laba Festival feast.
Guests seeking relaxation can enjoy holistic wellness practices led by visiting experts, Shree and Dr. Syed, including Himalayan Sound Bath Meditation, Acupuncture, and Pranic Healing. For younger guests, special wellness activities include “Splash and Fun” at the Aqua Wellness Pool, a “Beauty Camp” for girls, and a “Fitness Boot Camp” for children.
This holiday season, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to create unforgettable memories surrounded by the glamour and warmth of the sixties.
Cooking
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announces an exclusive culinary pop-up, Ultra Milano by Domenico Carella, taking place from November 9th to November 13th, 2024. This exclusive experience will showcase the innovative culinary and mixology talents of Domenico Carella, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry.
Carella has built an impressive career as a professional chef, bartender, and manager. With over a decade of experience, he has mastered the art of blending ingredients and flavours to create dishes that perfectly balance texture and taste. His culinary journey has taken him around the world, earning accolades such as Manager of the Year in Asia by “That’s Shanghai” in 2015.
At this event, Domenico Carella’s mixology will complement Fabrizio Margarita’s pizza artistry, reimagining dining with a sustainable flair at Veli Bar in Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
Carella’s approach to food and beverage emphasises environmental respect and sustainability. His holistic vision ensures that all departments, from the kitchen to the bar, work harmoniously, aligning the procurement of raw materials to create a unified and sustainable operation.
