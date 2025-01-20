Turquoise waters, starry nights: Valentine’s Day magic at Dusit Thani Maldives

This Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to immerse themselves in the ultimate romantic escape at Dusit Thani Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and unparalleled luxury, the resort provides an idyllic setting for celebrating love.

Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking to rekindle romance and create cherished memories.

The resort’s All-Inclusive Escape to Romance package has been specially designed to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations. This exclusive offer includes:

Luxurious accommodations in either beachfront or overwater villas.

Delectable dining experiences with all-inclusive options.

A private dining experience under the stars.

Couples’ spa treatments at the award-winning Devarana Wellness, ensuring complete relaxation.

Valentine’s Day Highlights

On February 14th, a series of enchanting events will be hosted to mark the occasion:

Romantic Beach Dinner: Guests can savour a gourmet meal paired with fine wines under a starlit sky, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Couples’ Sunset Cruise: A magical experience on the water allows couples to admire the beauty of the Maldivian sunset.

Devarana Wellness for Two: Signature spa treatments will provide an opportunity for relaxation and reconnection.

Love-Inspired Cocktails: Handcrafted cocktails will be available at the resort’s bars for a special Valentine’s toast.

Dusit Thani Maldives is described as more than just a destination—it is a place where love blossoms. According to Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives, “This Valentine’s Day, we are delighted to offer couples an opportunity to celebrate their love in one of the most romantic settings in the world.”

Couples are invited to celebrate the season of love at Dusit Thani Maldives, where the natural beauty of the Maldives serves as the perfect backdrop for a memorable Valentine’s Day.