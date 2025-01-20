Featured
Turquoise waters, starry nights: Valentine’s Day magic at Dusit Thani Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to immerse themselves in the ultimate romantic escape at Dusit Thani Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and unparalleled luxury, the resort provides an idyllic setting for celebrating love.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking to rekindle romance and create cherished memories.
The resort’s All-Inclusive Escape to Romance package has been specially designed to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations. This exclusive offer includes:
- Luxurious accommodations in either beachfront or overwater villas.
- Delectable dining experiences with all-inclusive options.
- A private dining experience under the stars.
- Couples’ spa treatments at the award-winning Devarana Wellness, ensuring complete relaxation.
Valentine’s Day Highlights
On February 14th, a series of enchanting events will be hosted to mark the occasion:
- Romantic Beach Dinner: Guests can savour a gourmet meal paired with fine wines under a starlit sky, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.
- Couples’ Sunset Cruise: A magical experience on the water allows couples to admire the beauty of the Maldivian sunset.
- Devarana Wellness for Two: Signature spa treatments will provide an opportunity for relaxation and reconnection.
- Love-Inspired Cocktails: Handcrafted cocktails will be available at the resort’s bars for a special Valentine’s toast.
Dusit Thani Maldives is described as more than just a destination—it is a place where love blossoms. According to Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives, “This Valentine’s Day, we are delighted to offer couples an opportunity to celebrate their love in one of the most romantic settings in the world.”
Couples are invited to celebrate the season of love at Dusit Thani Maldives, where the natural beauty of the Maldives serves as the perfect backdrop for a memorable Valentine’s Day.
Dreamlike retreat: explore Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy Resorts
The Maldives is a destination where summer feels eternal, offering turquoise waters, pristine white sands, and serene tranquility. Through the ‘Endless Summer’ campaign by Marriott Bonvoy, travellers are invited to escape the winter cold or bask in perpetual sunshine with a limited-time offer. Guests can choose from a selection of luxurious resorts in the Maldives and enjoy benefits such as a full-board dining plan, complimentary speedboat or seaplane transfers, or up to USD 250 in resort credit. Additional perks include non-motorised water sports like paddle-boarding, kayaking, windsurfing, and catamaran sailing, depending on the property. This exclusive offer, valid for a minimum stay of four nights, is available for bookings between January 20 and February 28, 2025, and includes Marriott Bonvoy points to unlock future travel opportunities.
The North Malé Atoll is a marine sanctuary renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and secluded luxury. Just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, it hosts three Marriott Bonvoy resorts. These waters, rich with stingrays, nurse sharks, turtles, and dolphins, offer exceptional snorkelling and diving opportunities for adventurers of all levels. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, features 100 villas with ocean or lagoon views, infinity pools, and personalised butler service. Dining options span Cantonese, Japanese, Italian, and Middle Eastern cuisines, while the Ritz-Carlton Spa offers treatments inspired by Yin and Yang. Guests can also explore curated dining and art installations at Fari Marina Village and participate in the Defining Moment ceremony featuring Boduberu drumming.
The JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, offers 80 luxurious pool villas with ocean views. The resort combines contemporary design with personalised service and features seven dining venues, including Athiri and Nikkei, which serve steak and Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. The Spa by JW offers exclusive treatments by BABOR, while younger guests can enjoy activities at the Family by JW Kids’ Club and the teens’ zone.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, set on a private natural island, provides 176 beachfront cottages and overwater villas that blend rustic charm with modern comforts. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and lush palm groves, the resort offers family-friendly programs such as beach picnics, cooking classes, and nature walks. Its farm-to-table dining and coral restoration initiatives, alongside complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, make it a sustainable and family-oriented retreat.
North Ari Atoll, Dhaalu Atoll, and Baa Atoll showcase the Maldives’ extraordinary natural beauty. North Ari Atoll is famous for iconic dive sites and whale shark migration routes. W Maldives, reopening in March after a transformation, offers 77 overwater and beach villas with bio-boho designs. Guests can explore the house reef, enjoy unique dining experiences, and participate in private island excursions.
In Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 villas with private pools and panoramic views. The resort offers Ayurvedic treatments, the Maldives’ largest hydrotherapy pool, and signature experiences like the Champagne Sabering Ritual. Dining options include Japanese Kaiseki at T-Pan and a wine cellar boasting 650 labels.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is home to The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, which features 69 villas surrounded by lush foliage or perched above turquoise waters. The resort offers Japanese cuisine, pan-Asian flavours, and holistic wellness programs. Children under 12 stay and dine for free, making it a family-friendly haven.
In Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa combines mid-century modern design with eco-conscious features such as a large organic garden. Guests can enjoy culinary experiences, spacious villas, and abundant marine life around its thriving house reef.
The Shaviyani Atoll offers ultimate seclusion at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with 60 villas and personalised butler service. Families can enjoy the extensive kids’ club and adventure activities, while food enthusiasts indulge in farm-to-table dining. Water-sports like jet skiing and parasailing cater to thrill-seekers.
As the sun sets over the Maldives, Marriott Bonvoy invites travellers to embrace the promise of an eternal summer in this idyllic paradise.
Heritance Aarah joins forces with LQA for unparalleled guest experiences
Heritance Aarah, a distinguished Premium All-Inclusive barefoot paradise in the Maldives, has partnered with Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), a UK-based organisation specialising in evaluating and enhancing hospitality standards. This collaboration aims to elevate the guest experience and establish new benchmarks within the Maldivian hospitality industry. Heritance Aarah is the first property within Aitken Spence Hotels and the first Sri Lankan hotel chain to adopt LQA standards, positioning itself as a pioneer in quality excellence.
LQA focuses on evaluating various aspects of guest experiences, incorporating internationally recognised benchmarks, emotional intelligence, and brand-specific standards. Through the actionable insights and comprehensive benchmarking data provided by LQA, the resort aims to measure and enhance its performance against global competitors.
Heritance Aarah has earned numerous accolades for its exceptional offerings, including recognition as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Family Resort by ‘Forbes’ and the Best Resort in the World – Indian Ocean by the ‘Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards’. As the first LEED Gold-certified property in the Maldives, the resort demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, further solidifying its global reputation.
The partnership with LQA is set to refine service standards across critical touchpoints, including reservations, check-in, check-out, and the overall guest journey. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the resort’s mission to deliver unforgettable and seamless experiences for its guests.
Renowned as a premier culinary destination in the Maldives, Heritance Aarah offers a distinctive all-day dining concept across seven restaurants and five bars, curated by award-winning chefs and culinary Olympians. Guests can also indulge in a variety of wellness activities, such as Tai Chi, Reiki healing, Shirodhara, Tibetan Kunye healing sessions, Moxibustion with mantra chanting, and yoga.
By integrating LQA’s expertise with its own exceptional offerings, Heritance Aarah reinforces its position as a leader in hospitality and sustainability in the Maldives. This partnership highlights the resort’s dedication to redefining excellence and creating extraordinary memories for every guest.
Love, luxury, and lasting memories at Angsana Velavaru
This Valentine’s Day, love and connections take centre stage at Angsana Velavaru, offering an unforgettable escape designed to strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. Set amidst the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, this exclusive destination invites couples to enjoy intimate experiences that transcend the ordinary.
Guests can start their day with a serene floating breakfast, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and expertly prepared eggs. For a tranquil moment, they may indulge in a floating tea experience, complete with handpicked teas and delicate treats. As the day progresses, a curated wine journey awaits at Kuredhi Pool Beach, where each glass reflects stories of love and connection. As twilight approaches, couples can savour an intimate candlelit dinner at Funa, complemented by a specially crafted menu and sparkling rosé. For an interactive experience, guests can participate in a live cocktail station, where they create bespoke drinks embodying the spirit of the day.
Creative and engaging activities are also part of the celebration. Couples can participate in a Mocktail Creation Challenge, crafting their perfect blend, or enjoy a vibrant sand art experience, layering colours to symbolise their unique bond. For those seeking adventure, a sunset cruise offers breathtaking views of the sky as it transforms into a golden and crimson masterpiece, accompanied by light refreshments and gentle sea breezes. The evening crescendos with live music by the Beatus band, creating a magical ambiance beneath the Maldivian stars.
For ultimate relaxation, couples can enjoy rejuvenating spa rituals, such as the Citrus Serenity experience, which includes a 90-minute massage followed by an orange milk bath. Romantic villa enhancements, featuring rose petal decorations, a bubble bath, and a bottle of sparkling wine, set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
To elevate the celebration, Angsana Velavaru offers exclusive destination dining experiences, such as a rooftop barbecue under the open sky or a private beachside dinner accompanied by the soothing sound of waves. Guests can preserve the magic of the occasion with a professional photoshoot, capturing timeless moments of love.
Angsana Velavaru’s ‘Come Closer’ offer makes the celebration even more extraordinary, featuring 25% savings on stays, 10% savings on return transfers, and daily breakfast and dinner for two. This Valentine’s Day, guests can reconnect, unwind, and create unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.
