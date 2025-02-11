Kagi Maldives curates perfect Valentine’s Day escape for couples

This Valentine’s Day, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to indulge in a celebration of love, luxury, and romance amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. With a curated selection of intimate experiences, each moment is crafted to create timeless memories in enchanting settings.

Couples can begin their day with Floating Love, a delightful floating breakfast served exclusively in the serene privacy of their villa pool from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. This tranquil experience offers gourmet delights, creating a peaceful and intimate start to a romantic day. Alternatively, couples can opt for the Eternal Love Breakfast by the Sea, featuring a luxurious beachside dining experience. This breakfast includes Continental, Healthy Living, or Classic English options, paired with Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne and a beautiful red rose, setting the perfect tone for a day of love and relaxation.

For those seeking ultimate relaxation, the Romantic Indulgence at Baani Spa offers a soothing 75-minute Balinese massage, followed by an aromatic flower bath infused with pure essential oils. Couples can complete this rejuvenating experience with a choice of Champagne or fresh lime juice, available from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

As the sun sets, the Love Cruise offers an exclusive sunset experience from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Couples can share breathtaking ocean views while enjoying non-alcoholic wine, a chocolate platter, and canapés, all while holding hands beneath the golden Maldivian sky.

For a truly magical dining experience, Kagi Maldives presents a selection of intimate dinner settings. I Promise You at Beach Hut Beach invites couples to dine under the stars with a tantalising four-course set menu and a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé. Meanwhile, Je T’aime, Mon Amour offers a luxurious five-course private dinner on Sunset Beach, complete with Fleury Pere et Fils Blanc de Noirs Brut, a bouquet of roses, and a romantic bed decoration at turndown, creating an enchanting evening.

Other exquisite dining experiences include Timeless Romance at Sunrise Beach, All You Need is Love at Sunset Jetty, and Starlit Romance, a magical Sparkle of Stars cruise from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, where guests can indulge in hot chocolate, chocolate-coated strawberries, and the serene ambiance of the Maldivian night sky.

To elevate the romance, couples can surprise their loved ones with a Romantic Room Bed Decoration, where the villa is adorned with red rose petals and heart-shaped balloons, creating the perfect ambiance for love from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

With these exceptional experiences, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa ensures that this Valentine’s Day is one of passion, indulgence, and cherished memories. Whether through intimate dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, or breathtaking cruises, every detail is designed to celebrate love in the most enchanting way.