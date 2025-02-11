Celebrate love at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa this Valentine’s Day

Komandoo Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love in the most enchanting way this Valentine’s Day. Set against the backdrop of a pristine island paradise, the resort has curated an array of romantic experiences designed to ignite passion, create lifelong memories, and indulge the senses.

Guests can raise a glass to love with an exclusive Valentine’s wine offer. Whether celebrating with a special someone or treating themselves to a moment of indulgence, the carefully selected wines will elevate the evening. Reservations are necessary, and guests are encouraged to contact their waiter or island host for assistance.

The day can begin with romance and a stunning ocean view through the Valentine Breakfast by the Sea. This intimate breakfast experience includes a delectable selection from the ‘In-Villa Breakfast’ menu, a half bottle of champagne to toast to love, and a single red rose to add a touch of romance.

For a magical evening under the Maldivian sky, guests can enjoy a specially curated Valentine’s Beach BBQ. This intimate dining experience features a beautifully dressed and decorated table on the beach, a sumptuous BBQ including lobster and prawns, a welcome drink to begin the evening in style, live music to set the mood for romance, and a single red rose on the table.

Dining beneath a canopy of stars is another option with the elegant and romantic five-course dinner, Candlelight Dinner Under the Stars. This experience includes a welcome bubbly upon arrival, a gourmet five-course menu prepared by expert chefs, a bottle of wine (red, white, or sparkling) to complement the meal, and a single red rose to symbolise love.

For a luxurious and intimate experience, guests can surprise their partner with the Exclusive Valentine Dream Bed Experience. This romantic setup includes a specially dressed and decorated bed with enchanting surroundings, sunset bubbly and canapé to start the evening, a bottle of wine (red or white), a single red rose, and a selection of chocolate petit fours.

Those seeking a private and passionate experience can indulge in the Bubbly Jacuzzi Indulgence in the comfort of their villa. This romantic indulgence features a beautifully decorated Jacuzzi with candles and flowers, a half bottle of champagne to enjoy while soaking, a single red rose, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a Ben Sherman massage soap bar & loofah for a rejuvenating experience.

Guests can also express their love with a romantic flower arrangement and a special message. Just like a red rose, love can be deep, pure, and eternal. Flower reservations should be placed at least 48 hours in advance to ensure the perfect surprise.

This Valentine’s Day, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable celebration of love. Reservations for all activities and experiences are highly recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, guests can contact the resort’s team.