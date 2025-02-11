Featured
Celebrate love at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa this Valentine’s Day
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love in the most enchanting way this Valentine’s Day. Set against the backdrop of a pristine island paradise, the resort has curated an array of romantic experiences designed to ignite passion, create lifelong memories, and indulge the senses.
Guests can raise a glass to love with an exclusive Valentine’s wine offer. Whether celebrating with a special someone or treating themselves to a moment of indulgence, the carefully selected wines will elevate the evening. Reservations are necessary, and guests are encouraged to contact their waiter or island host for assistance.
The day can begin with romance and a stunning ocean view through the Valentine Breakfast by the Sea. This intimate breakfast experience includes a delectable selection from the ‘In-Villa Breakfast’ menu, a half bottle of champagne to toast to love, and a single red rose to add a touch of romance.
For a magical evening under the Maldivian sky, guests can enjoy a specially curated Valentine’s Beach BBQ. This intimate dining experience features a beautifully dressed and decorated table on the beach, a sumptuous BBQ including lobster and prawns, a welcome drink to begin the evening in style, live music to set the mood for romance, and a single red rose on the table.
Dining beneath a canopy of stars is another option with the elegant and romantic five-course dinner, Candlelight Dinner Under the Stars. This experience includes a welcome bubbly upon arrival, a gourmet five-course menu prepared by expert chefs, a bottle of wine (red, white, or sparkling) to complement the meal, and a single red rose to symbolise love.
For a luxurious and intimate experience, guests can surprise their partner with the Exclusive Valentine Dream Bed Experience. This romantic setup includes a specially dressed and decorated bed with enchanting surroundings, sunset bubbly and canapé to start the evening, a bottle of wine (red or white), a single red rose, and a selection of chocolate petit fours.
Those seeking a private and passionate experience can indulge in the Bubbly Jacuzzi Indulgence in the comfort of their villa. This romantic indulgence features a beautifully decorated Jacuzzi with candles and flowers, a half bottle of champagne to enjoy while soaking, a single red rose, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a Ben Sherman massage soap bar & loofah for a rejuvenating experience.
Guests can also express their love with a romantic flower arrangement and a special message. Just like a red rose, love can be deep, pure, and eternal. Flower reservations should be placed at least 48 hours in advance to ensure the perfect surprise.
This Valentine’s Day, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa offers the ideal setting for an unforgettable celebration of love. Reservations for all activities and experiences are highly recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, guests can contact the resort’s team.
Featured
Dreamy Valentine’s getaway: Hurawalhi’s curated romantic experiences
Imagine a secluded island in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where the waves whisper love stories and every moment feels like a dream. This Valentine’s Day, Hurawalhi invites couples to immerse themselves in a celebration of romance, indulgence, and unforgettable memories with an exclusive array of curated experiences designed to enchant the heart.
From breathtaking dining under the sea to floating breakfasts in private pools, Hurawalhi transforms Valentine’s Day into an extraordinary journey. Whether couples choose an intimate champagne breakfast, a romantic vow renewal on Dream Island, or a sunset cruise aboard a luxury yacht, every experience is crafted to create moments of pure magic.
- Champagne Breakfasts: Couples can begin their day with an opulent Champagne Breakfast or indulge in the Floating Champagne Breakfast from the comfort of their private pool villa. Each experience is designed to elevate the morning into a cherished memory.
- 5.8 Undersea Restaurant: The morning can start with an exclusive Private Breakfast in the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant. For an afternoon of gourmet excellence, guests can enjoy a 5-course Lunch or indulge in an exquisite 7-course Dinner crafted by Executive Chef Harshal Anil.
- Surprise Pool Decoration: Guests can transform their villa’s pool into a fairy-tale setting with twinkling lights, floating flowers, and romantic embellishments to delight their special someone.
- Exclusive Valentine’s Day Sulha Spa Bundle: Couples can reignite their connection with 135 minutes of pure bliss, including a cocoa body exfoliation, a rich cocoa butter massage, and a rose milk bath – the ultimate pampering experience for couples.
- Rosé Moment at Champagne Pavilion: Couples can toast to love with a bottle of Louis Roederer Rosé and elevate the moment with a luxurious caviar and oyster upgrade.
For those seeking unparalleled privacy, Dream Island offers a secluded paradise. Couples can start the day with a Private Champagne Breakfast, escape for a Private Picnic with the option to add Taittinger Champagne, or indulge in a Private Dinner Under the Stars, featuring a Maldivian feast prepared by a private chef. Vows can be renewed in the most enchanting way, with a bespoke ceremony on Dream Island. Hurawalhi’s expert wedding coordinator ensures every detail is perfect, making this the ideal setting to reaffirm love in the beauty of nature.
Nothing is more romantic than being whisked away on a luxury yacht. Hurawalhi’s Bella Cruises offer:
- Manta Search Snorkelling: Couples can encounter Lhaviyani Atoll’s majestic manta rays with expert guidance from the Manta Trust.
- Full Moon Cruise: Experience the magic of a full moon shimmering over the ocean.
- Bella Sunset Cruise: Couples can savour champagne and canapés while watching dolphins dance in the golden light of the Maldivian sunset.
The evening ends with a Valentine’s Dinner on the Beach, featuring a live solo performance under a starry sky. Guests can then let loose at Club Cupid, Hurawalhi’s exclusive DJ night at Coco Bar. They can dance barefoot in the sand, sip signature cocktails, and embrace the romance of the night.
A Valentine’s retreat at Hurawalhi promises enchantment, adventure, and exquisite indulgence. Guests can download the Hurawalhi App on Apple and Google Play to explore experiences and pre-book special moments in advance. Let the whirlwind romance begin!
Featured
Kagi Maldives curates perfect Valentine’s Day escape for couples
This Valentine’s Day, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to indulge in a celebration of love, luxury, and romance amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. With a curated selection of intimate experiences, each moment is crafted to create timeless memories in enchanting settings.
Couples can begin their day with Floating Love, a delightful floating breakfast served exclusively in the serene privacy of their villa pool from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. This tranquil experience offers gourmet delights, creating a peaceful and intimate start to a romantic day. Alternatively, couples can opt for the Eternal Love Breakfast by the Sea, featuring a luxurious beachside dining experience. This breakfast includes Continental, Healthy Living, or Classic English options, paired with Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne and a beautiful red rose, setting the perfect tone for a day of love and relaxation.
For those seeking ultimate relaxation, the Romantic Indulgence at Baani Spa offers a soothing 75-minute Balinese massage, followed by an aromatic flower bath infused with pure essential oils. Couples can complete this rejuvenating experience with a choice of Champagne or fresh lime juice, available from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
As the sun sets, the Love Cruise offers an exclusive sunset experience from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Couples can share breathtaking ocean views while enjoying non-alcoholic wine, a chocolate platter, and canapés, all while holding hands beneath the golden Maldivian sky.
For a truly magical dining experience, Kagi Maldives presents a selection of intimate dinner settings. I Promise You at Beach Hut Beach invites couples to dine under the stars with a tantalising four-course set menu and a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé. Meanwhile, Je T’aime, Mon Amour offers a luxurious five-course private dinner on Sunset Beach, complete with Fleury Pere et Fils Blanc de Noirs Brut, a bouquet of roses, and a romantic bed decoration at turndown, creating an enchanting evening.
Other exquisite dining experiences include Timeless Romance at Sunrise Beach, All You Need is Love at Sunset Jetty, and Starlit Romance, a magical Sparkle of Stars cruise from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, where guests can indulge in hot chocolate, chocolate-coated strawberries, and the serene ambiance of the Maldivian night sky.
To elevate the romance, couples can surprise their loved ones with a Romantic Room Bed Decoration, where the villa is adorned with red rose petals and heart-shaped balloons, creating the perfect ambiance for love from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
With these exceptional experiences, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa ensures that this Valentine’s Day is one of passion, indulgence, and cherished memories. Whether through intimate dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, or breathtaking cruises, every detail is designed to celebrate love in the most enchanting way.
Featured
Celebrate love with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences at Kudadoo Maldives
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island invites couples to escape to a world of unparalleled romance and indulgence this Valentine’s Day. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Kudadoo offers an enchanting haven where love flourishes amidst luxurious amenities and exclusive experiences designed to create unforgettable moments.
Couples can begin their day in pure opulence with the exclusive floating breakfast experience. Imagine waking up to a beautifully prepared gourmet spread, served in the privacy of an infinity pool. Exquisite breakfast dishes, freshly squeezed juices, and a glass of champagne await, all while a dedicated butler provides personalised service. This picturesque start sets the tone for an unforgettable Valentine’s escape.
For an extraordinary start to the day, guests can indulge in a private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant. With Louis Roederer Rosé in hand and a hearty meal prepared just for them, couples can enjoy a mesmerising view of the vibrant marine life surrounding this award-winning venue.
A culinary journey like no other awaits with a five-course lunch crafted from the finest ingredients and innovative techniques. As the midday sun illuminates the mesmerising reef, couples can savour imaginative flavours.
As the evening unfolds, couples embark on an exquisite seven-course gastronomic journey designed by Executive Chef Harshal Anil. Surrounded by the enchanting underwater world, this tasting extravaganza captivates the senses.
Couples can find relaxation and rejuvenation together at the overwater Sulha Spa with the Couple’s Signature Therapy Massage. This holistic experience combines fusion massage techniques, pressure points, and stretching to promote relaxation and energy flow. The journey is enhanced with an indulgent tropical floral bath, an Eye Enhancer treatment, an Indian Head Massage, and an Herbal Poultice. The experience is complemented with a Valentine’s platter and champagne, ensuring an atmosphere of love and serenity.
Couples can create timeless memories aboard Bella, the luxurious private yacht, with bespoke excursions. Whether snorkeling among the untouched reefs of Lhaviyani Atoll, discovering hidden islands for a private beach picnic, or encountering majestic manta rays and dolphins at Hanifaru Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a personalized adventure awaits. With a private chef and waiter onboard, guests can enjoy a gourmet lunch while soaking in the beauty of the endless ocean.
Couples can toast to love with a selection of handcrafted Valentine’s cocktails curated by the resort’s mixologists, paired with gourmet canapés. This enchanting start to the evening takes place on the beach from 19:00 to 19:45.
Couples can dine under a starlit sky with a Romantic Candlelit BBQ Dinner at The Retreat. As the sun sets, they can enjoy live music, sip on rosé champagne, and immerse themselves in a night of romance and indulgence. The evening begins at 20:00, with a local artist serenading guests with acoustic melodies.
This Valentine’s Day, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island provides the perfect backdrop for a love story. Whether couples seek adventure, relaxation, or intimate moments, the tailored experiences ensure an unforgettable celebration of love in the heart of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Janice Wong brings edible art to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
-
Featured1 week ago
Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Cooking1 week ago
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi
-
News1 week ago
Celebrating World Wetlands Day at Canareef Resort Maldives
-
Featured7 days ago
JW Marriott’s latest Maldivian retreat opens in Kaafu Atoll
-
Culture6 days ago
Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Siyam World welcomes Javier Saviola for youth football extravaganza