Celebrate love with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences at Kudadoo Maldives

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island invites couples to escape to a world of unparalleled romance and indulgence this Valentine’s Day. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Kudadoo offers an enchanting haven where love flourishes amidst luxurious amenities and exclusive experiences designed to create unforgettable moments.

Couples can begin their day in pure opulence with the exclusive floating breakfast experience. Imagine waking up to a beautifully prepared gourmet spread, served in the privacy of an infinity pool. Exquisite breakfast dishes, freshly squeezed juices, and a glass of champagne await, all while a dedicated butler provides personalised service. This picturesque start sets the tone for an unforgettable Valentine’s escape.

For an extraordinary start to the day, guests can indulge in a private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant. With Louis Roederer Rosé in hand and a hearty meal prepared just for them, couples can enjoy a mesmerising view of the vibrant marine life surrounding this award-winning venue.

A culinary journey like no other awaits with a five-course lunch crafted from the finest ingredients and innovative techniques. As the midday sun illuminates the mesmerising reef, couples can savour imaginative flavours.

As the evening unfolds, couples embark on an exquisite seven-course gastronomic journey designed by Executive Chef Harshal Anil. Surrounded by the enchanting underwater world, this tasting extravaganza captivates the senses.

Couples can find relaxation and rejuvenation together at the overwater Sulha Spa with the Couple’s Signature Therapy Massage. This holistic experience combines fusion massage techniques, pressure points, and stretching to promote relaxation and energy flow. The journey is enhanced with an indulgent tropical floral bath, an Eye Enhancer treatment, an Indian Head Massage, and an Herbal Poultice. The experience is complemented with a Valentine’s platter and champagne, ensuring an atmosphere of love and serenity.

Couples can create timeless memories aboard Bella, the luxurious private yacht, with bespoke excursions. Whether snorkeling among the untouched reefs of Lhaviyani Atoll, discovering hidden islands for a private beach picnic, or encountering majestic manta rays and dolphins at Hanifaru Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a personalized adventure awaits. With a private chef and waiter onboard, guests can enjoy a gourmet lunch while soaking in the beauty of the endless ocean.

Couples can toast to love with a selection of handcrafted Valentine’s cocktails curated by the resort’s mixologists, paired with gourmet canapés. This enchanting start to the evening takes place on the beach from 19:00 to 19:45.

Couples can dine under a starlit sky with a Romantic Candlelit BBQ Dinner at The Retreat. As the sun sets, they can enjoy live music, sip on rosé champagne, and immerse themselves in a night of romance and indulgence. The evening begins at 20:00, with a local artist serenading guests with acoustic melodies.

This Valentine’s Day, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island provides the perfect backdrop for a love story. Whether couples seek adventure, relaxation, or intimate moments, the tailored experiences ensure an unforgettable celebration of love in the heart of the Maldives.