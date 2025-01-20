Heritance Aarah joins forces with LQA for unparalleled guest experiences

During the Year of the Snake, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers an extraordinary escape, combining cherished traditions, culinary artistry, and serene wellness amid the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From January 21 to February 7, 2025, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated program to celebrate the Year of the Serpent, honouring time-honoured traditions with meaningful and immersive experiences.

A highlight of the festivities is the return of the ‘Flavours of China’ culinary pop-up event, now in its second year. Led by Chef Charles Liu, the Chinese Executive Chef at Jumeirah Guangzhou with over two decades of experience in prestigious five-star hotels and grand banquets, the event features an exquisitely crafted six-course menu. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Typhoon Shelter Crispy Fried Oysters and Deep-sea Grouper Broth, with main courses including slow-cooked Abalone with Fish Maw and braised Maldivian Lobster with Caviar. Additional offerings include pan-fried Australian MB9 Wagyu Beef, steamed Alaskan King Crab Leg, and a refreshing Raspberry Cheesecake paired with tropical fruits. To elevate the dining experience, a curated selection of fine Chinese wines is available to complement each course.

The culinary festivities also include a range of seasonal dining experiences. Guests can start their day with an Asian-inspired floating breakfast served in a private pool, featuring a vibrant medley of flavours. Evenings bring the charm of fragrant broths and fresh ingredients at an oceanside hot pot dinner, while the Asian market nights offer a lively atmosphere to savour regional delicacies against the backdrop of gentle waves.

For those seeking tranquility and renewal, the Talise Spa provides a sanctuary of pure bliss. Suspended overwater with glass floors, the spa allows guests to observe marine life during treatments, adding a distinctive element to relaxation. Mia Liu, a visiting spa therapist from Jumeirah Guangzhou, introduces moxibustion therapy—an ancient Chinese ritual combining therapeutic heat and deep tissue massage to promote harmony and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, a specialist in naturopathy and holistic wellness, hosts Reiki sound healing sessions, blending energy therapy with sound vibrations to restore balance and rejuvenate the spirit.

Immersive island activities further enrich the celebrations. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests can participate in creative workshops such as zodiac-inspired ceramic painting, candle crafting, and decorating traditional Maldivian coconut bowls, each reflecting the spirit of the season. For adventurers, opportunities abound to explore the surrounding marine ecosystem, with snorkelling excursions alongside turtles and tropical fish or dolphin-spotting in the open sea.

These bespoke experiences are complemented by Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s modern overwater and beach villas. Each of the 67 villas is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of palm-fringed shores and the vast ocean. Every villa is equipped with a private rooftop and infinity pool, offering unique spaces for relaxation and connection, whether through an intimate dinner or a personalised art class, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories of their island retreat.