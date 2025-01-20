Love, luxury, and lasting memories at Angsana Velavaru

This Valentine’s Day, love and connections take centre stage at Angsana Velavaru, offering an unforgettable escape designed to strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. Set amidst the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, this exclusive destination invites couples to enjoy intimate experiences that transcend the ordinary.

Guests can start their day with a serene floating breakfast, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and expertly prepared eggs. For a tranquil moment, they may indulge in a floating tea experience, complete with handpicked teas and delicate treats. As the day progresses, a curated wine journey awaits at Kuredhi Pool Beach, where each glass reflects stories of love and connection. As twilight approaches, couples can savour an intimate candlelit dinner at Funa, complemented by a specially crafted menu and sparkling rosé. For an interactive experience, guests can participate in a live cocktail station, where they create bespoke drinks embodying the spirit of the day.

Creative and engaging activities are also part of the celebration. Couples can participate in a Mocktail Creation Challenge, crafting their perfect blend, or enjoy a vibrant sand art experience, layering colours to symbolise their unique bond. For those seeking adventure, a sunset cruise offers breathtaking views of the sky as it transforms into a golden and crimson masterpiece, accompanied by light refreshments and gentle sea breezes. The evening crescendos with live music by the Beatus band, creating a magical ambiance beneath the Maldivian stars.

For ultimate relaxation, couples can enjoy rejuvenating spa rituals, such as the Citrus Serenity experience, which includes a 90-minute massage followed by an orange milk bath. Romantic villa enhancements, featuring rose petal decorations, a bubble bath, and a bottle of sparkling wine, set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

To elevate the celebration, Angsana Velavaru offers exclusive destination dining experiences, such as a rooftop barbecue under the open sky or a private beachside dinner accompanied by the soothing sound of waves. Guests can preserve the magic of the occasion with a professional photoshoot, capturing timeless moments of love.

Angsana Velavaru’s ‘Come Closer’ offer makes the celebration even more extraordinary, featuring 25% savings on stays, 10% savings on return transfers, and daily breakfast and dinner for two. This Valentine’s Day, guests can reconnect, unwind, and create unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.