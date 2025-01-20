Featured
Love, luxury, and lasting memories at Angsana Velavaru
This Valentine’s Day, love and connections take centre stage at Angsana Velavaru, offering an unforgettable escape designed to strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. Set amidst the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, this exclusive destination invites couples to enjoy intimate experiences that transcend the ordinary.
Guests can start their day with a serene floating breakfast, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and expertly prepared eggs. For a tranquil moment, they may indulge in a floating tea experience, complete with handpicked teas and delicate treats. As the day progresses, a curated wine journey awaits at Kuredhi Pool Beach, where each glass reflects stories of love and connection. As twilight approaches, couples can savour an intimate candlelit dinner at Funa, complemented by a specially crafted menu and sparkling rosé. For an interactive experience, guests can participate in a live cocktail station, where they create bespoke drinks embodying the spirit of the day.
Creative and engaging activities are also part of the celebration. Couples can participate in a Mocktail Creation Challenge, crafting their perfect blend, or enjoy a vibrant sand art experience, layering colours to symbolise their unique bond. For those seeking adventure, a sunset cruise offers breathtaking views of the sky as it transforms into a golden and crimson masterpiece, accompanied by light refreshments and gentle sea breezes. The evening crescendos with live music by the Beatus band, creating a magical ambiance beneath the Maldivian stars.
For ultimate relaxation, couples can enjoy rejuvenating spa rituals, such as the Citrus Serenity experience, which includes a 90-minute massage followed by an orange milk bath. Romantic villa enhancements, featuring rose petal decorations, a bubble bath, and a bottle of sparkling wine, set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
To elevate the celebration, Angsana Velavaru offers exclusive destination dining experiences, such as a rooftop barbecue under the open sky or a private beachside dinner accompanied by the soothing sound of waves. Guests can preserve the magic of the occasion with a professional photoshoot, capturing timeless moments of love.
Angsana Velavaru’s ‘Come Closer’ offer makes the celebration even more extraordinary, featuring 25% savings on stays, 10% savings on return transfers, and daily breakfast and dinner for two. This Valentine’s Day, guests can reconnect, unwind, and create unforgettable memories in the heart of the Maldives.
Featured
Heritance Aarah joins forces with LQA for unparalleled guest experiences
Heritance Aarah, a distinguished Premium All-Inclusive barefoot paradise in the Maldives, has partnered with Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), a UK-based organisation specialising in evaluating and enhancing hospitality standards. This collaboration aims to elevate the guest experience and establish new benchmarks within the Maldivian hospitality industry. Heritance Aarah is the first property within Aitken Spence Hotels and the first Sri Lankan hotel chain to adopt LQA standards, positioning itself as a pioneer in quality excellence.
LQA focuses on evaluating various aspects of guest experiences, incorporating internationally recognised benchmarks, emotional intelligence, and brand-specific standards. Through the actionable insights and comprehensive benchmarking data provided by LQA, the resort aims to measure and enhance its performance against global competitors.
Heritance Aarah has earned numerous accolades for its exceptional offerings, including recognition as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Family Resort by ‘Forbes’ and the Best Resort in the World – Indian Ocean by the ‘Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards’. As the first LEED Gold-certified property in the Maldives, the resort demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, further solidifying its global reputation.
The partnership with LQA is set to refine service standards across critical touchpoints, including reservations, check-in, check-out, and the overall guest journey. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the resort’s mission to deliver unforgettable and seamless experiences for its guests.
Renowned as a premier culinary destination in the Maldives, Heritance Aarah offers a distinctive all-day dining concept across seven restaurants and five bars, curated by award-winning chefs and culinary Olympians. Guests can also indulge in a variety of wellness activities, such as Tai Chi, Reiki healing, Shirodhara, Tibetan Kunye healing sessions, Moxibustion with mantra chanting, and yoga.
By integrating LQA’s expertise with its own exceptional offerings, Heritance Aarah reinforces its position as a leader in hospitality and sustainability in the Maldives. This partnership highlights the resort’s dedication to redefining excellence and creating extraordinary memories for every guest.
Entertainment
Waldorf Astoria Maldives hosts iconic beachside concert with Chris De Burgh
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is preparing to elevate the romance and charm of Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable evening featuring iconic singer-songwriter Chris De Burgh. Renowned for timeless hits such as ‘The Lady in Red’ and ‘Missing You’, De Burgh will perform an exclusive beachside concert on February 14, 2025, combining world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and the romantic allure of the Maldives.
The concert will take place under the stars on the resort’s pristine beaches, surrounded by the soothing sound of ocean waves and candlelit tables. Guests will enjoy an intimate live performance by one of the music industry’s most enduring artists. The evening will begin with an elegant BBQ dinner, paired with premium bubbly and live music from the resort’s resident duo band, culminating in De Burgh’s soul-stirring performance beneath a starlit sky.
With a career spanning over five decades and more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, Chris De Burgh’s music has touched hearts across generations. His live performances are celebrated for their intimacy and passion, promising a Valentine’s experience where love, music, and the magic of the Maldives converge into an unforgettable evening.
This bespoke event is priced at USD 595++ per person and includes a thoughtfully curated package designed to enhance the romantic experience. The package features:
- A luxurious beachside BBQ dinner
- A bottle of premium bubbly per couple
- A romantic beach setup to create lasting memories
- A bouquet of fresh flowers
- An exclusive Valentine’s in-room amenity
To further enhance the celebration, Waldorf Astoria Maldives is offering a special room package for guests staying between February 12 and 17, 2025. Requiring a minimum stay of three nights, this package includes the exclusive dinner experience. Guests can book directly online to ensure a seamless journey to this enchanting escape. From personalised service to the serene beauty of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides the perfect backdrop for love and celebration.
This exclusive event highlights Waldorf Astoria Maldives’ commitment to elevating the art of hospitality. The resort continues to transform guest experiences by offering extraordinary, bespoke events that seamlessly combine world-class entertainment with luxurious amenities. The ‘Exclusive Celebration with Chris De Burgh’ exemplifies this vision, blending exceptional artistry with the unparalleled charm of the Maldives for a truly unforgettable occasion.
Celebration
Immersive festivities and exquisite dining await at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
During the Year of the Snake, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers an extraordinary escape, combining cherished traditions, culinary artistry, and serene wellness amid the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From January 21 to February 7, 2025, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated program to celebrate the Year of the Serpent, honouring time-honoured traditions with meaningful and immersive experiences.
A highlight of the festivities is the return of the ‘Flavours of China’ culinary pop-up event, now in its second year. Led by Chef Charles Liu, the Chinese Executive Chef at Jumeirah Guangzhou with over two decades of experience in prestigious five-star hotels and grand banquets, the event features an exquisitely crafted six-course menu. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Typhoon Shelter Crispy Fried Oysters and Deep-sea Grouper Broth, with main courses including slow-cooked Abalone with Fish Maw and braised Maldivian Lobster with Caviar. Additional offerings include pan-fried Australian MB9 Wagyu Beef, steamed Alaskan King Crab Leg, and a refreshing Raspberry Cheesecake paired with tropical fruits. To elevate the dining experience, a curated selection of fine Chinese wines is available to complement each course.
The culinary festivities also include a range of seasonal dining experiences. Guests can start their day with an Asian-inspired floating breakfast served in a private pool, featuring a vibrant medley of flavours. Evenings bring the charm of fragrant broths and fresh ingredients at an oceanside hot pot dinner, while the Asian market nights offer a lively atmosphere to savour regional delicacies against the backdrop of gentle waves.
For those seeking tranquility and renewal, the Talise Spa provides a sanctuary of pure bliss. Suspended overwater with glass floors, the spa allows guests to observe marine life during treatments, adding a distinctive element to relaxation. Mia Liu, a visiting spa therapist from Jumeirah Guangzhou, introduces moxibustion therapy—an ancient Chinese ritual combining therapeutic heat and deep tissue massage to promote harmony and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, a specialist in naturopathy and holistic wellness, hosts Reiki sound healing sessions, blending energy therapy with sound vibrations to restore balance and rejuvenate the spirit.
Immersive island activities further enrich the celebrations. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests can participate in creative workshops such as zodiac-inspired ceramic painting, candle crafting, and decorating traditional Maldivian coconut bowls, each reflecting the spirit of the season. For adventurers, opportunities abound to explore the surrounding marine ecosystem, with snorkelling excursions alongside turtles and tropical fish or dolphin-spotting in the open sea.
These bespoke experiences are complemented by Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s modern overwater and beach villas. Each of the 67 villas is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of palm-fringed shores and the vast ocean. Every villa is equipped with a private rooftop and infinity pool, offering unique spaces for relaxation and connection, whether through an intimate dinner or a personalised art class, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories of their island retreat.
Trending
