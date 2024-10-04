Heritance Aarah celebrated as a leading resort in the Indian Ocean at Condé Nast Traveller Awards

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising Baros Maldives as one of the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean.

This year’s awards featured separate surveys conducted in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. Over 575,000 readers from the United States and more than 126,000 readers from the UK participated, sharing their global travel experiences. The awards are considered the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, serving as the ultimate benchmark of excellence in the sector.

Baros Maldives has once again been named among the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean, as voted by Condé Nast Traveler readers for the second consecutive year. Since its founding in 1973, this locally owned luxury private island resort has set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives, showcasing the very best the region has to offer.

Boasting pristine white-sand beaches and a world-class house reef, Baros Maldives is a tropical oasis nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Guests are invited to explore the island’s lush surroundings or participate in eco-friendly activities led by resident marine biologists and members of the marine team. These experiences provide guests with the opportunity to learn about the island’s diverse marine life, including turtles, reef sharks, and a variety of other species.

Enhancing the island’s natural beauty, Baros’s Serenity Spa offers guests personalised wellness journeys. Expert therapists provide a range of treatments tailored for individuals and couples, promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. The resort’s luxurious accommodations, personalised service, and exclusive experiences, such as the secluded Piano Deck for vow renewals, private dining, and intimate massages, have made Baros a favoured destination for honeymooners and those celebrating special occasions.

Dining at Baros is an exceptional experience, with three distinguished restaurants: Lime, Cayenne Grill, and the signature Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge. Each venue offers a variety of culinary options, ranging from perfectly grilled steaks to the finest island dining. At The Lighthouse Restaurant, renowned chefs blend innovative techniques with exotic ingredients to create culinary masterpieces. The menu highlights local flavours, featuring sustainable seafood, coconut, and tropical fruits that reflect the island’s distinct Maldivian essence.

With a longstanding reputation for excellence and numerous accolades, including the recent recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers in both the UK and US, Baros Maldives continues to set the benchmark for luxury island travel. The resort remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to its guests.

Expressing his appreciation, General Manager Ibrahim Shijah stated, “On behalf of our team, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to our esteemed guests and trade partners for their loyalty and support, without which we would not be where we are today.”