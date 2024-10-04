Baros Maldives named among top 20 Indian Ocean Resorts in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight unique resorts have been recognised in the esteemed Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, securing top spots in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category. The 27th edition of these prestigious awards features Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo, and Baros as favourites among discerning travellers worldwide, celebrated for their exceptional experiences and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.

For the first time in five years, the UK and US Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are being presented separately, allowing a more focused celebration of each region’s top travel destinations and experiences as voted by readers in their respective countries. The rankings highlight the preferences of UK and US travellers, showcasing the following results:

As pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been crafting unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of the award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.

Baros: This iconic classic is renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences. It provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, enjoy bespoke dining under the stars, and unwind on pristine beaches.

Milaidhoo: Located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo offers a boutique ultra-luxe experience. Guests can immerse themselves in a contemporary Maldivian style, embracing natural island living and heartfelt hospitality.

Huvafen Fushi: Known for redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa, and dedicated Thakuru (butler) service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this five-star resort epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.

Commenting on the recognition, Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, stated, “We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers. These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences that showcase the true beauty and spirit of the Maldives. We are committed to continuing our legacy of pioneering luxury travel and connecting to the culture of this extraordinary destination.”