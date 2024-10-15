Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has once again secured its place at the pinnacle of surf tourism by winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the resort has earned this esteemed recognition, underscoring its reputation as a premier destination for surf enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike.

Renowned for its exclusive access to Pasta Point, one of the world’s most celebrated surf breaks, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the ultimate surfing experience with unparalleled waves and exceptional service. The resort provides an idyllic setting for surfers seeking adventure, with the added bonus of warm hospitality, luxury accommodations, and a wide range of leisure activities for those in search of relaxation

The resort’s General Manager, Sanjeeva Perera, expressed his pride in the achievement, highlighting the commitment of the Dhonveli team to delivering world-class experiences:

“Being recognized for six consecutive years speaks volumes about our dedication to providing an unmatched surfing experience. Our team continuously strives to create unforgettable moments for our guests, both on the waves and within the resort. We take great pride in this accomplishment and remain focused on enhancing the unique blend of excitement and tranquility that Dhonveli is known for.”

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has built a strong reputation in the global surf community, with Pasta Point attracting surfers from around the world who seek to ride its consistent, thrilling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort caters to a diverse clientele, offering a perfect retreat for families, couples, and those simply looking for a slice of Maldivian paradise.

The South Asia Travel Awards (SATA), one of the most prestigious regional travel awards, celebrates the best in hospitality across South Asia. Winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort reaffirms Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives’ position as a leader in the surf tourism sector, further elevating the Maldives’ status as a global surf destination.

For more information on Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and its range of offerings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.