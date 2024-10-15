Awards
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards
Fushifaru Maldives, a renowned boutique resort in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations, following a string of prestigious awards. These recognitions highlight the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled hospitality, unique experiences, and a deep connection to the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Among its most notable achievements is the highly coveted Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award, a global recognition that reflects the exceptional guest experiences consistently delivered at Fushifaru, placing the resort among the world’s finest.
Fushifaru also celebrated remarkable success at the LUXE Global Awards, earning multiple titles that solidify its leadership in luxury hospitality. The resort was honoured both regionally and globally, with titles such as ‘Best Authentic Experience Hotel’ at a regional level and ‘Best Luxury Boutique Resort’ on the global stage.
“These accolades celebrate Fushifaru’s seamless fusion of Maldivian culture and outstanding hospitality, providing guests with an unforgettable boutique experience while delivering the highest standards of personalised service,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Being recognised on a global level is truly an honour.”
The resort’s wellness sanctuary, Heylhi Spa, was also lauded at the LUXE Global Awards, receiving two continent-wide honours: ‘Best Luxury Resort Spa’ and ‘Best Luxury Private Island Spa’. These awards underscore Heylhi Spa’s excellence in wellness, from its peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere to its exceptional treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. Fushifaru has become a top destination for those seeking a world-class wellness experience.
Additionally, Raakani Fine Dining Restaurant, one of Fushifaru’s signature culinary offerings, received global recognition by winning the title of ‘Best Luxury Beachside Restaurant’. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and idyllic beachfront location, Raakani continues to delight guests with dishes that artfully blend international and local flavours.
This recognition further establishes Raakani as a world-class dining destination, where every meal is a celebration of flavour and creativity, framed by the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
From award-winning dining and an acclaimed spa to its unwavering commitment to personalised service, Fushifaru Maldives ensures each guest enjoys a perfect blend of luxury, intimacy, and natural beauty. As the resort celebrates these distinguished accolades, it remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is truly unique and unforgettable.
Awards
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has once again been recognised for its uniqueness, exclusivity, and laid-back luxury, being named one of the ‘Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ at this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
Set against the incomparable beauty of the Maldives, Niyama Private Islands offers a seductive and unique blend of luxury and adventure. Beyond its world-class accommodations, culinary offerings, and spa experiences, it provides an escape into the surreal across its twin islands, Chill and Play. Guests are invited to craft their own extraordinary experiences, from frolicking in the treetops to partying underwater, and zooming across the ocean with a Seabob, jetpacking, and surfing just offshore.
This award reflects Niyama’s dedication to creating unforgettable memories for its guests through bespoke services and thoughtful touches that exceed the expectations of even the most discerning travelers.
General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy expressed the team’s gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honoured to receive this accolade from the esteemed readers of Condé Nast Traveler. It is recognition of our constant striving for excellence and our commitment to providing guests with uniquely crafted experiences. We thank the readers, our guests, partners, and our Niyama family for their unwavering support. And we promise to continue to elevate every stay with us, making each even more memorable than the last.”
Awards
World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination
The Maldives has garnered international acclaim at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards, earning the prestigious title of the Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination for 2024. This award underscores the Maldives’ status as a leader in the spa and wellness industry, reflecting our dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding wellness experiences.
In addition to this honour, two Maldivian resorts received recognition in the following categories:
- Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING (Maldives)
- Maldives’ Best Resort Spa 2024: Waldorf Astoria Spa Maldives Ithaafushi
- Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING
The 10th edition of the World Spa Awards celebrates and honours excellence in spa and wellness tourism. The awards highlight the most unique and outstanding destinations worldwide, with votes cast by travellers. The aim of the World Spa Awards is to promote exceptional standards and connect spa enthusiasts with the finest in global spa and wellness tourism.
The Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to all visitors who shared their experiences and voted in the World Spa Awards. Their support reinforces the destination’s commitment to providing exceptional spa and wellness experiences that showcase the unparalleled beauty and tranquility of the islands.
Action
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has once again secured its place at the pinnacle of surf tourism by winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the resort has earned this esteemed recognition, underscoring its reputation as a premier destination for surf enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike.
Renowned for its exclusive access to Pasta Point, one of the world’s most celebrated surf breaks, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the ultimate surfing experience with unparalleled waves and exceptional service. The resort provides an idyllic setting for surfers seeking adventure, with the added bonus of warm hospitality, luxury accommodations, and a wide range of leisure activities for those in search of relaxation
The resort’s General Manager, Sanjeeva Perera, expressed his pride in the achievement, highlighting the commitment of the Dhonveli team to delivering world-class experiences:
“Being recognized for six consecutive years speaks volumes about our dedication to providing an unmatched surfing experience. Our team continuously strives to create unforgettable moments for our guests, both on the waves and within the resort. We take great pride in this accomplishment and remain focused on enhancing the unique blend of excitement and tranquility that Dhonveli is known for.”
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has built a strong reputation in the global surf community, with Pasta Point attracting surfers from around the world who seek to ride its consistent, thrilling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort caters to a diverse clientele, offering a perfect retreat for families, couples, and those simply looking for a slice of Maldivian paradise.
The South Asia Travel Awards (SATA), one of the most prestigious regional travel awards, celebrates the best in hospitality across South Asia. Winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort reaffirms Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives’ position as a leader in the surf tourism sector, further elevating the Maldives’ status as a global surf destination.
For more information on Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and its range of offerings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Trending
-
Island Goers1 week ago
Mouni Roy’s enchanting birthday celebration in Maldives at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Tips & Advice1 week ago
Flying after scuba diving: Essential guidelines for safe travel
-
Featured1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility
-
Awards1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
-
Action1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
-
Featured6 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration
-
Celebration1 week ago
Canareef Resort Maldives sets the stage for a memorable festive season
-
Celebration1 week ago
Baros offers a festive season filled with enchantment and island splendour