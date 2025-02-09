Featured
Valentine’s Day specials at Fushifaru Maldives
This Valentine’s, Fushifaru Maldives invites couples to celebrate the season of love with a range of unforgettable promotions designed to create romantic memories in the idyllic setting of the Maldives. From enchanting baths and exquisite dining to rejuvenating spa rituals and more, the resort offers a couples’ escape like no other.
Guests can transform their private villas into sanctuaries of love with indulgent experiences, including romantic, milk-infused bubble baths and special bath bombs. For a truly grand gesture, private pools can be turned into romantic oases adorned with floating flower petals.
In terms of dining, guests can begin the day with a floating breakfast served in their villa or enjoy a champagne breakfast on the beach. Throughout the day, they can savour tapas and indulge in a romantic Valentine’s dinner on the sandbank, perfect for creating unforgettable moments. In the evening, celebrations continue with a Masquerade Disco Party, where guests can dance the night away under the stars.
For the ultimate Valentine’s Day indulgence, Heylhi Spa offers luxurious treatments featuring ILA Skincare. Guests can choose from individual or couple’s packages, which include a Pink Himalayan foot-bath ritual, a Prana vitality massage, and a crystal healing rose quartz facial. Each experience is designed to nourish the body, mind, and soul.
Whether seeking intimate moments of tranquility, delightful culinary experiences, or rejuvenating spa treatments, visitors to Fushifaru Maldives will find everything needed to make this Valentine’s Day truly extraordinary. With its breathtaking scenery and unparalleled hospitality, the resort provides the perfect setting for love to flourish.
Featured
Celebrate love and friendship at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
This February, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to embrace love and friendship through ‘Threads of Love’, a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms.
At the heart of this celebration, the hotel’s expert culinary team has crafted an exquisite seven-course dinner, offering a symphony of flavours and romance. From intimate dining experiences to elegant high teas, JEN Maldives ensures a delightful way for everyone to celebrate love.
In tribute to friendship, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La presents the Pink Galentine’s High Tea, available daily from February 7th to 14th. This beautifully curated experience features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, perfect for celebrating the bonds of family and friendship.
On February 14th, guests are invited to indulge in a captivating Valentine’s dinner at Azur Restaurant, where they can enjoy an exquisite culinary journey accompanied by live music. Thoughtfully crafted to enhance the romantic ambiance, this special evening promises an intimate and unforgettable experience for couples.
Whether looking for the ideal setting to celebrate romance or a memorable gathering with friends and family, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La offers the perfect backdrop, blending luxury with heartfelt hospitality.
Featured
Kuredu Island Resort’s curated Valentine’s Day celebrations
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.
Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.
For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.
Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.
To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Jawakara Islands Maldives presents perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations
Jawakara Islands Maldives offers the ultimate destination for couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, providing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences that promise to make the day extra special. From romantic breakfasts to sunset picnics and undersea dining, Jawakara creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to share cherished moments together.
Couples can surprise their loved ones with a one-of-a-kind breakfast served on a floating tray in their private pool. With a curated selection of fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and sparkling beverages, this romantic breakfast provides the ideal start to a day filled with love and luxury, all while basking in the warm morning sun.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean, this BBQ beach dinner offers an intimate dining experience where the waves meet the flames. Couples can savour a delectable meal, accompanied by live music, while celebrating their love under the stars in a breathtaking beachside setting.
For those seeking a more private and intimate celebration, the romantic dinner in a private cabana on the beach offers the perfect experience. Surrounded by candlelight, ocean breezes, and the sound of waves, this intimate setting creates an unforgettable evening in paradise.
Couples can escape to a secluded sandbank for a peaceful and intimate 2-hour picnic. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and untouched nature, they will enjoy each other’s company in a tranquil and picturesque setting, creating lasting memories together.
Indulging in a luxurious couple’s spa journey, couples can enjoy aromatic cocoa extracts that nourish and hydrate their skin. This rejuvenating experience is designed to promote relaxation, intimacy, and well-being.
For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy an exclusive private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, located at the sister property, Hurawalhi Island Resort. Alongside hearty meals, Champagne, and breathtaking views of the ocean’s depths, couples can also indulge in a delectable 5-course lunch, paired with stunning views of the reef. For an evening to remember, they can savour a tantalising 7-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Edouard Laurent Deplus, while surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Each of these experiences promises a magical and intimate celebration under the sea.
After a day of romance and adventure, couples can end the evening with a night of music, dancing, and cocktails at Bonthi Bar. Jawakara’s special Valentine’s DJ night invites couples to dance under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Jawakara Islands Maldives invites all couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in true paradise style. With exclusive experiences designed to indulge the senses, Jawakara is the perfect place to create lasting memories with the one they love.
