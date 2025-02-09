Featured
Create lasting memories this Valentine’s Day at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa
At Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, love fills the air as couples are invited to escape to a romantic island paradise and celebrate Valentine’s Day in an intimate and breathtaking setting. This year, the resort has curated a selection of exclusive experiences designed to create lasting memories, ranging from candlelit dinners on the beach to intimate moments under the stars. Whether couples are planning a surprise for their significant other or looking to rekindle their romance, Vilamendhoo offers the ultimate Valentine’s Day getaway.
On February 14th, couples can treat their beloved to an enchanting dining experience beneath a starlit sky, with the soft sounds of the waves as the perfect soundtrack. The Romantic Dinner Under the Stars features a four-course gourmet meal served on the powdery white sands of Ahima Beach, where the ambiance is as unforgettable as the cuisine. The evening begins with a special welcome, including a fresh rose for the lady, setting the tone for an intimate and cherished experience. From 19:00 hours onwards, couples can savour a delectable menu, expertly crafted by the chefs, designed to delight the senses and enhance the magic of the moment.
To end the night with luxury and romance, the Ultimate Good Night Finish offers couples a touch of elegance in the comfort of their private villa. A bottle of Prosecco (sparkling wine) awaits upon their return, complemented by fresh strawberries coated in dark and white chocolate, making for a decadent treat. The bed will also be adorned with a beautiful heart-shaped flower decoration, ensuring that the night is as dreamy as the island setting.
For those seeking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with elegance and sophistication, Vilamendhoo presents a Romantic Evening with Champagne at the Sunset Bar Beach. Couples can watch the sun dip below the horizon, painting the sky in shades of pink and gold, while raising a toast to love with a bottle of chilled Champagne. This special evening includes a selection of delicious canapés, creating the perfect setting for couples to relax, unwind, and cherish the moment together. Whether celebrating a new love or reaffirming years of togetherness, this experience promises an evening of unparalleled romance.
No Valentine’s Day celebration is complete without a timeless symbol of love—roses. Couples can surprise their loved ones with a beautiful bouquet of fresh roses, carefully arranged to express deep emotions. Pre-booking is required at least 48 hours in advance, ensuring the perfect floral arrangement for the special person in their life. Whether given as a heartfelt surprise or alongside one of the resort’s exclusive experiences, a bouquet of roses will make the Valentine’s Day celebration even more meaningful.
This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. From breathtaking beachfront dinners to luxurious in-villa surprises, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create cherished memories. Couples can stroll hand in hand along pristine shores, enjoy a sunset toast, or indulge in gourmet cuisine, all set against the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable celebration of love.
Couples seeking the ultimate romantic getaway are encouraged to book their experiences in advance to ensure availability. Escape to Vilamendhoo and make this Valentine’s Day the most magical one yet.
Celebrate love and friendship at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
This February, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to embrace love and friendship through ‘Threads of Love’, a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms.
At the heart of this celebration, the hotel’s expert culinary team has crafted an exquisite seven-course dinner, offering a symphony of flavours and romance. From intimate dining experiences to elegant high teas, JEN Maldives ensures a delightful way for everyone to celebrate love.
In tribute to friendship, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La presents the Pink Galentine’s High Tea, available daily from February 7th to 14th. This beautifully curated experience features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, perfect for celebrating the bonds of family and friendship.
On February 14th, guests are invited to indulge in a captivating Valentine’s dinner at Azur Restaurant, where they can enjoy an exquisite culinary journey accompanied by live music. Thoughtfully crafted to enhance the romantic ambiance, this special evening promises an intimate and unforgettable experience for couples.
Whether looking for the ideal setting to celebrate romance or a memorable gathering with friends and family, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La offers the perfect backdrop, blending luxury with heartfelt hospitality.
Kuredu Island Resort’s curated Valentine’s Day celebrations
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.
Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.
For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.
Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.
To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Jawakara Islands Maldives presents perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations
Jawakara Islands Maldives offers the ultimate destination for couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, providing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences that promise to make the day extra special. From romantic breakfasts to sunset picnics and undersea dining, Jawakara creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to share cherished moments together.
Couples can surprise their loved ones with a one-of-a-kind breakfast served on a floating tray in their private pool. With a curated selection of fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and sparkling beverages, this romantic breakfast provides the ideal start to a day filled with love and luxury, all while basking in the warm morning sun.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean, this BBQ beach dinner offers an intimate dining experience where the waves meet the flames. Couples can savour a delectable meal, accompanied by live music, while celebrating their love under the stars in a breathtaking beachside setting.
For those seeking a more private and intimate celebration, the romantic dinner in a private cabana on the beach offers the perfect experience. Surrounded by candlelight, ocean breezes, and the sound of waves, this intimate setting creates an unforgettable evening in paradise.
Couples can escape to a secluded sandbank for a peaceful and intimate 2-hour picnic. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and untouched nature, they will enjoy each other’s company in a tranquil and picturesque setting, creating lasting memories together.
Indulging in a luxurious couple’s spa journey, couples can enjoy aromatic cocoa extracts that nourish and hydrate their skin. This rejuvenating experience is designed to promote relaxation, intimacy, and well-being.
For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy an exclusive private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, located at the sister property, Hurawalhi Island Resort. Alongside hearty meals, Champagne, and breathtaking views of the ocean’s depths, couples can also indulge in a delectable 5-course lunch, paired with stunning views of the reef. For an evening to remember, they can savour a tantalising 7-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Edouard Laurent Deplus, while surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Each of these experiences promises a magical and intimate celebration under the sea.
After a day of romance and adventure, couples can end the evening with a night of music, dancing, and cocktails at Bonthi Bar. Jawakara’s special Valentine’s DJ night invites couples to dance under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Jawakara Islands Maldives invites all couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in true paradise style. With exclusive experiences designed to indulge the senses, Jawakara is the perfect place to create lasting memories with the one they love.
