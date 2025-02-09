Romance and luxury await at Meeru Maldives this Valentine’s Day

Jawakara Islands Maldives offers the ultimate destination for couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, providing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences that promise to make the day extra special. From romantic breakfasts to sunset picnics and undersea dining, Jawakara creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to share cherished moments together.

Couples can surprise their loved ones with a one-of-a-kind breakfast served on a floating tray in their private pool. With a curated selection of fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and sparkling beverages, this romantic breakfast provides the ideal start to a day filled with love and luxury, all while basking in the warm morning sun.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean, this BBQ beach dinner offers an intimate dining experience where the waves meet the flames. Couples can savour a delectable meal, accompanied by live music, while celebrating their love under the stars in a breathtaking beachside setting.

For those seeking a more private and intimate celebration, the romantic dinner in a private cabana on the beach offers the perfect experience. Surrounded by candlelight, ocean breezes, and the sound of waves, this intimate setting creates an unforgettable evening in paradise.

Couples can escape to a secluded sandbank for a peaceful and intimate 2-hour picnic. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and untouched nature, they will enjoy each other’s company in a tranquil and picturesque setting, creating lasting memories together.

Indulging in a luxurious couple’s spa journey, couples can enjoy aromatic cocoa extracts that nourish and hydrate their skin. This rejuvenating experience is designed to promote relaxation, intimacy, and well-being.

For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy an exclusive private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, located at the sister property, Hurawalhi Island Resort. Alongside hearty meals, Champagne, and breathtaking views of the ocean’s depths, couples can also indulge in a delectable 5-course lunch, paired with stunning views of the reef. For an evening to remember, they can savour a tantalising 7-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Edouard Laurent Deplus, while surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Each of these experiences promises a magical and intimate celebration under the sea.

After a day of romance and adventure, couples can end the evening with a night of music, dancing, and cocktails at Bonthi Bar. Jawakara’s special Valentine’s DJ night invites couples to dance under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Jawakara Islands Maldives invites all couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in true paradise style. With exclusive experiences designed to indulge the senses, Jawakara is the perfect place to create lasting memories with the one they love.