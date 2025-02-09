Jawakara Islands Maldives presents perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Meeru Maldives Resort Island invites couples from around the world to escape to a true paradise, where romance meets luxury and unforgettable experiences are created. Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Meeru offers an idyllic setting for couples to celebrate their love with a variety of exclusive Valentine’s Day events and packages designed to create lasting memories. From intimate beach dinners to private yacht cruises, Meeru provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic retreat like no other.

Valentine’s Day at Meeru Maldives is set to be a celebration of indulgence, romance, and unforgettable moments. Guests can choose from two enchanting dining experiences that promise to make the evening extra special.

Option A: Valentine’s Dinner at The Beach offers a romantic buffet with live music, Rosé champagne, and a breathtaking view of the ocean at the Asian Wok Beach. From 19:00 to 22:00, couples can enjoy a delectable selection of international cuisine, all set against the backdrop of the sparkling Maldivian stars.

For those seeking a more intimate experience, Option B: Valentine’s Dinner by the Vilu Infinity Pool offers an adults-only (18+) experience that will whisk guests away into a serene and romantic atmosphere. From 18:30 to 21:30, couples can savour a three-course set menu while overlooking the infinity pool and the expansive ocean, making this a truly magical evening for lovers. Both dining options ensure an atmosphere of romance and luxury, offering an experience that will be cherished for years to come.

Meeru Maldives also offers couples the opportunity to embrace romance on the water with a selection of luxury sea excursions. Ocean Serenade offers a lavish yacht experience, where couples can sip handcrafted cocktails and mocktails while taking in the stunning sunset and watching dolphins dance in the distance. Alternatively, the Cupid’s Sunset Cruise aboard the Kamana Yacht invites couples to sail into the horizon from 16:00 to 18:15 while enjoying champagne, tropical drinks, and afternoon tea snacks.

To make the celebration even more memorable, Meeru Maldives offers exclusive Valentine’s Day specials at the Meeru Boutique. On February 13 and 14, 2025, all guests will enjoy a 15% discount on a wide selection of Valentine’s souvenirs. From keepsakes to personalised gifts, guests can find the perfect memento to remember their romantic getaway.

Additionally, for those seeking a more personal touch, exclusive services such as the Romantic Turndown Service, custom flower bouquets, and indulgent Couple’s Spa Retreats are available to make every moment extra special. For honeymooners, the Exclusive In-Villa Dining option offers an intimate private dining experience designed just for two, ensuring that each couple’s journey is uniquely theirs.

Meeru Maldives understands that every love story is unique, and as such, they offer tailored experiences for guests looking to add an extra touch of romance to their stay. From custom flower arrangements to private candlelit dinners, couples can customise their Valentine’s experience to suit their individual desires and create the perfect setting for their celebration of love.